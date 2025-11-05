Blsm Caretaking Company

Offered by

Blsm Caretaking Company

About the memberships

Blossom & Branch Membership

Tier 1: The Seedling Supporter ($1/month)
$1

Renews monthly

This tier is perfect for those who want to offer foundational support.


Impact: Your $1 goes directly toward providing essential resources for an individual in our village.


Recognition: Get a shout-out on our social media platforms, recognizing all Seedling Supporters.


Flexibility: You can cancel anytime.

Tier 2: The Rooted Helper ($5/month)
$5

Renews monthly

Take your commitment a little deeper with increased involvement and exclusive content.


Impact: Your support directly funds a specific need, such as adaptive equipment or therapy sessions.


Recognition: Get a personalized shout-out post on our social media platforms to thank you for your support.


Flexibility: You can cancel anytime.

Tier 3: The Flourishing Partner ($10/month)
$10

Renews monthly

This tier is for dedicated members who want to provide substantial, consistent support and the highest level of engagement.


Impact: Your generous contribution helps ensure the long-term sustainability of our programs and services, making a profound difference in the lives of our villagers.


Recognition: Flourishing Partners will be featured on our social media as a "Partner Spotlight" once every six months.


Connection: You will receive an invitation to the yearly Blossom & Branch Get-Together.


Flexibility: You can cancel anytime.

Add a donation for Blsm Caretaking Company

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!