Blossom & Branch Membership

This tier is perfect for those who want to offer foundational support.
Impact: Your $1 goes directly toward providing essential resources for an individual in our village.
Recognition: Get a shout-out on our social media platforms, recognizing all Seedling Supporters.
Flexibility: You can cancel anytime.
Take your commitment a little deeper with increased involvement and exclusive content.
Impact: Your support directly funds a specific need, such as adaptive equipment or therapy sessions.
Recognition: Get a personalized shout-out post on our social media platforms to thank you for your support.
Flexibility: You can cancel anytime.
This tier is for dedicated members who want to provide substantial, consistent support and the highest level of engagement.
Impact: Your generous contribution helps ensure the long-term sustainability of our programs and services, making a profound difference in the lives of our villagers.
Recognition: Flourishing Partners will be featured on our social media as a "Partner Spotlight" once every six months.
Connection: You will receive an invitation to the yearly Blossom & Branch Get-Together.
Flexibility: You can cancel anytime.
