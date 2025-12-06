Blossom & Branch Service Shop

Important: Terms of Purchase (PLEASE DO NOT TIP)





Please read the following terms carefully before completing your purchase. Completing a purchase constitutes acceptance of these terms.





1. Purchase Requirement (Pre-Scheduling Mandatory): This purchase is solely for payment of pre-arranged services. Do not proceed with this transaction unless you have received prior confirmation and scheduled your caretaking service appointment with a Blossom & Branch team member. Purchases made without a valid, scheduled appointment will be deemed unauthorized and cannot be honored.





2. Non-Refundable Policy for Unauthorized Purchases: If a purchase is made without prior scheduling and confirmation from Blossom & Branch, a refund is not guaranteed. We reserve the right to deny service and retain the payment to cover administrative processing costs associated with the unauthorized transaction.





3. Service Fee (Not a Donation or Tip): The amount paid covers a specific, contracted period of caretaking service at the agreed-upon rate. This is a service fee, not a donation. Our contracted caregivers are compensated by Blossom & Branch for the services provided. Clients are strictly advised not to offer or provide tips. PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE A TIP ON THIS PURCHASE!





By completing this purchase, you acknowledge and agree that you have a confirmed, scheduled appointment with Blossom & Branch.