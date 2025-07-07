Blue Montgomery ~ DFC - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

704 N Thompson St suite 158, Conroe, TX 77301, USA

Welcome Porch Leaner With Quick Change Decor - Parchment item
Welcome Porch Leaner With Quick Change Decor - Parchment
$40

Starting bid

This Porch Leaner has it all! Sturdy construction, outdoor paint. 5 Foot Tall!


The interchangeable magnetic elements mean that you can have one sign for every holiday, season, and event. Comes with Halloween, Fall, Winter and Birthday Kits - including a customizable slate!


Handcrafted by Volunteers in the Montgomery Maker Space!


Stay tuned for other auctions with new kits and matching door wreaths!

Door Hanger With Quick Change Decor - Classic item
Door Hanger With Quick Change Decor - Classic
$40

Starting bid

This Door Hanger is stunning on its own. Add interchangeable magnetic elements mean to update for every holiday, season, and event. Comes with Halloween, Fall, Winter and Birthday Kits - including a customizable mini slate!


Handcrafted by Volunteers in the Montgomery Maker Space!


Stay tuned for other auctions with new kits and matching Welcome Porch Leaners!

Custome Cutting/Charcuterie Board item
Custome Cutting/Charcuterie Board
$35

Starting bid

Slice and Serve with Style!


Choose from one of three designs - Family Tree, Sorority, or Monogram.

Wine Bottle Bird Feeder (1) item
Wine Bottle Bird Feeder (1) item
Wine Bottle Bird Feeder (1)
$35

Starting bid

Charming decor for the front porch, patio, or yard. Pair with a wine bottle rain chain for a truly beautiful display!,

Wine Bottle Rain Chain (1)
$50

Starting bid

A gorgeous cascade of jewel-colored rain catchers - coordinates perfectly with the Wine Bottle Bird Feeder!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!