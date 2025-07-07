Blue Montgomery ~ DFC - Silent Auction

Starting bid
This Porch Leaner has it all! Sturdy construction, outdoor paint. 5 Foot Tall!
The interchangeable magnetic elements mean that you can have one sign for every holiday, season, and event. Comes with Halloween, Fall, Winter and Birthday Kits - including a customizable slate!
Handcrafted by Volunteers in the Montgomery Maker Space!
Stay tuned for other auctions with new kits and matching door wreaths!
Starting bid
This Door Hanger is stunning on its own. Add interchangeable magnetic elements mean to update for every holiday, season, and event. Comes with Halloween, Fall, Winter and Birthday Kits - including a customizable mini slate!
Stay tuned for other auctions with new kits and matching Welcome Porch Leaners!
Starting bid
Slice and Serve with Style!
Choose from one of three designs - Family Tree, Sorority, or Monogram.
Starting bid
Charming decor for the front porch, patio, or yard. Pair with a wine bottle rain chain for a truly beautiful display!,
Starting bid
A gorgeous cascade of jewel-colored rain catchers - coordinates perfectly with the Wine Bottle Bird Feeder!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!