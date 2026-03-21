Celebrity Golf Hole Sponsorships

About this event
Land your shot closest to a marked line down the fairway
One-Club Challenge – Play the hole using only one club
Closest to the Pin (Classic) – Traditional competition
Chipping Challenge – Closest chip wins
Mulligan Hole – Offer players a second chance for a small donation
Dice Roll Advantage – Roll for a distance or scoring advantage
Blindfolded Putt – Team-guided putting challenge
Water Balloon Toss – Toss instead of swing for a fun twist
Speed Hole – Fastest team wins
9 Holes Available Without Games.
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