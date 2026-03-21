BNEVO

Hosted by

BNEVO

About this event

Celebrity Golf Hole Sponsorships

3901 Lampson Ave

Seal Beach, CA 90740, USA

Close To The Line item
Close To The Line
$500

Land your shot closest to a marked line down the fairway

One-Club Challenge item
One-Club Challenge
$500

One-Club Challenge – Play the hole using only one club

Closest to the Pin (Classic) item
Closest to the Pin (Classic)
$500

Closest to the Pin (Classic) – Traditional competition

Chipping Challenge item
Chipping Challenge
$500

Chipping Challenge – Closest chip wins

Mulligan Hole item
Mulligan Hole
$500

Mulligan Hole – Offer players a second chance for a small donation

Dice Roll Advantage item
Dice Roll Advantage
$500

Dice Roll Advantage – Roll for a distance or scoring advantage

Blindfolded Putt item
Blindfolded Putt
$500

Blindfolded Putt – Team-guided putting challenge

Water Balloon Toss item
Water Balloon Toss
$500

Water Balloon Toss – Toss instead of swing for a fun twist

Speed Hole – Fastest team wins item
Speed Hole – Fastest team wins
$500

Speed Hole – Fastest team wins

General Hole Sponsorship item
General Hole Sponsorship
$500

9 Holes Available Without Games.

Add a donation for BNEVO

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