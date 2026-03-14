BNEVO

Hosted by

BNEVO

About this event

BNEVO's Celebrity Golf Tournament 8/31/26

3901 Lampson Ave

Seal Beach, CA 90740, USA

Single Ticket Purchase - Early Bird
$300
Available until Jun 30

Single Player Registration (Limited Availability)


A limited number of individual tickets may be available for guests who would like to participate but do not have a team. Single players may be paired with other participants depending on availability. They CANNOT bid on talent. The regular ticket price will be $400 after June 30th.

Two Ticket Pairing with Celebrity Auction Option-Early Bird
$600
Available until Jun 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Two tournament player entries

• Automatic access to the Silent Talent Auction

• Opportunity to bid on as many the comedian you want to complete your foursome

• Includes full tournament experience (gift bag, reception, contests)


The regular ticket price will be $800 after June 30th.

Foursome Ticket with Celebrity Auction Option - Early Bird
$1,200
Available until Jun 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Four tournament player entries

• Automatic access to the Silent Talent Auction

• Opportunity to bid on as many the comedian you want to complete your foursome

• Includes full tournament experience (gift bag, reception, contests)


The regular ticket price will be $1600 after June 30th.

Foursome Ticket & Hole Sponsorship
$1,600
Available until Jun 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Four tournament player entries

• Automatic access to the Silent Talent Auction

• Opportunity to bid on as many the comedian you want to complete your foursome

• Includes full tournament experience (gift bag, reception, contests)

Hole Sponsorship Included


The regular ticket price will be $2100 after June 30th.

Dinner Ticket
$200

If you don't want to golf but want to have dinner and drinks and an opportunity to mingle.

Add a donation for BNEVO

$

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