BNEVO's Celebrity Golf Tournament 8/31/26

About this event
Single Player Registration (Limited Availability)
A limited number of individual tickets may be available for guests who would like to participate but do not have a team. Single players may be paired with other participants depending on availability. They CANNOT bid on talent. The regular ticket price will be $400 after June 30th.
• Two tournament player entries
• Automatic access to the Silent Talent Auction
• Opportunity to bid on as many the comedian you want to complete your foursome
• Includes full tournament experience (gift bag, reception, contests)
The regular ticket price will be $800 after June 30th.
• Four tournament player entries
• Automatic access to the Silent Talent Auction
• Opportunity to bid on as many the comedian you want to complete your foursome
• Includes full tournament experience (gift bag, reception, contests)
The regular ticket price will be $1600 after June 30th.
• Four tournament player entries
• Automatic access to the Silent Talent Auction
• Opportunity to bid on as many the comedian you want to complete your foursome
• Includes full tournament experience (gift bag, reception, contests)
Hole Sponsorship Included
The regular ticket price will be $2100 after June 30th.
If you don't want to golf but want to have dinner and drinks and an opportunity to mingle.
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