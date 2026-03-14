BNEVO's Golf Tournament Comedian Silent Auction

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Smith is well known for being on All Def’s show, “Roast Me”, being named “Roast King”, for his quick and humorous roasts, said by other members of the show. Besides Roast Me, he has also appeared in other series, such as “Bad News” and one of All Def’s secondary channels, All Def Stand Up.
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LA native Jamario McClain is a hilarious comedian with enough energy to light up a room. He performs regularly at all the comedy clubs around LA like the Improv, The Comedy Store and Laugh Factory. He has also performs at casinos including Pechanga and San Manuel Casinos in California, and Edgewater and Casa Blanca Casinos in Nevada. His film/TV credits include “Dolemite is my name” and “Straight Outta Compton.” He was featured on Comedy Centrals “Nathan for You” also the show “Laughs” on Fox and the show “Funny AF” on Revolt TV.
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Courtney Crone is an American-Mexican racing driver who competed in F1 Academy for ART Grand Prix as part of the Haas Driver Development Program. Crone previously competed in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and the USAC Western Midget Series.!
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Bid to Play with a Comedian. Win exclusive Golf Outing with a Comedian and More!
Starting bid
Bid to Play with a Comedian. Win exclusive Golf Outing with a Comedian and More!
Starting bid
Bid to Play with a Comedian. Win exclusive Golf Outing with a Comedian and More!
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