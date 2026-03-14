BNEVO's Golf Tournament Comedian Silent Auction

LA native Jamario McClain is a hilarious comedian with enough energy to light up a room. He performs regularly at all the comedy clubs around LA like the Improv, The Comedy Store and Laugh Factory. He has also performs at casinos including Pechanga and San Manuel Casinos in California, and Edgewater and Casa Blanca Casinos in Nevada. His film/TV credits include “Dolemite is my name” and “Straight Outta Compton.” He was featured on Comedy Centrals “Nathan for You” also the show “Laughs” on Fox and the show “Funny AF” on Revolt TV.