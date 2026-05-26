BONA Foundation 4th Annual Silent Auction

Get your business noticed without breaking the budget with the Elite Trade Show & Event Business Display Package from GS Branding Partners.





This custom-branded package gives your business a polished, professional presence at trade shows, festivals, vendor markets, networking events, community gatherings, and corporate functions.





Provided by: Willie Matthews, GS Branding Partners (Grynt Stylz)

Value: $1,650

Website: https://gsbrandingpartners.com/





Package Includes:

10' x 10' Tent Top w/ Tent Frame, Rolling Bag & Set of Rope and Stakes

10' Full-Height Tent Wall

6' Stretch Fit Table Cover

Retractable Banner with Stand & Carrying Bag

8' Double-Sided Feather Flag with Pole & 4.4-Lb Cross Base or Ground Spike

Each piece is customized to showcase your business and create a coordinated display that helps your brand stand out.





Professional. Affordable. Event-ready.

Contact GS Branding Partners for pricing, customization options, and ordering information.