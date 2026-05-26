BONA Foundation Inc

Hosted by

BONA Foundation Inc

About this event

BONA Foundation 4th Annual Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5001 E 3rd St #100, Katy, TX 77493, USA

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✨ Master Bedroom Wall Refresh item
✨ Master Bedroom Wall Refresh
$250

Starting bid

Give your master bedroom a fresh, polished look with professional wall painting by The Proud Paintbrush.

This service includes basic preparation and two coats of paint on the walls of one master bedroom measuring up to 12' x 12'.


Valued at $675

Donated by: The Proud Paintbrush
Website:

https://theproudpaintbrush.com


Restrictions or Special Instructions:

  • Valid for one master bedroom up to 12' x 12'
  • Walls only
  • Basic preparation and two coats of paint are included
  • Additional preparation, repairs, or areas may require an additional fee
  • Scheduling is subject to availability
Growth Igniter+ Social Media Package (Copy) item
Growth Igniter+ Social Media Package (Copy)
$200

Starting bid

Two months of professional social media management designed to help businesses grow their online presence, increase engagement, and stay consistent across platforms. Includes Facebook & Instagram management, content creation, reels and Google Business Page posting.
Value: $400


Donated by: Dibrell Media

https://dibrellassociates.com

✨ Family Milestone Portrait Experience item
✨ Family Milestone Portrait Experience
$250

Starting bid

Capture your family’s story with a beautifully styled portrait session by Nivia Hanson Photography in Cypress, Texas.


This luxury photography experience includes a personalized styling consultation, a one-hour portrait session, professional image editing, and a $500 print credit toward heirloom wall art, albums, or keepsake prints.


Perfect for families, milestone celebrations, seniors, or multigenerational portraits.

Valued at $690


Donated by: Nivia Hanson

https://niviahansonphotography.com


Restrictions, Expiration Dates, or Special Instructions

Valid for 12 months from gala date
Booking subject to availability; excludes November and December
Session location within 25 miles of Cypress, TX (travel fee applies beyond)
Print credit applies to physical products only; not redeemable for cash or digital-only purchases
Non-transferable without written approval

Elite Trade Show & Event Business Display Bundle item
Elite Trade Show & Event Business Display Bundle
$1,200

Starting bid

Get your business noticed without breaking the budget with the Elite Trade Show & Event Business Display Package from GS Branding Partners.


This custom-branded package gives your business a polished, professional presence at trade shows, festivals, vendor markets, networking events, community gatherings, and corporate functions.


Provided by: Willie Matthews, GS Branding Partners (Grynt Stylz)
Value: $1,650

Website: https://gsbrandingpartners.com/


Package Includes:

  • 10' x 10' Tent Top w/ Tent Frame, Rolling Bag & Set of Rope and Stakes
  • 10' Full-Height Tent Wall
  • 6' Stretch Fit Table Cover
  • Retractable Banner with Stand & Carrying Bag
  • 8' Double-Sided Feather Flag with Pole & 4.4-Lb Cross Base or Ground Spike

Each piece is customized to showcase your business and create a coordinated display that helps your brand stand out.


Professional. Affordable. Event-ready.

Contact GS Branding Partners for pricing, customization options, and ordering information.

Jose Altuve Signed 8x10 Framed Print item
Jose Altuve Signed 8x10 Framed Print
$175

Starting bid

Own a signed tribute to longtime Houston Astros star Jose Altuve. This autographed 8x10 print is custom-matted and framed, making it ready to display.


Altuve has helped lead Houston through one of the most successful eras in franchise history, including multiple World Series appearances and championships.


Perfect for an Astros fan, sports collector, office, game room, or home.


Estimated Retail Value: $300

Provided by Darin Kessler

Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio Signed Combo Framed Print item
Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio Signed Combo Framed Print
$200

Starting bid

Celebrate two Houston Astros legends with this dual-signed Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio print.


Both players are members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and helped define an unforgettable era of Astros baseball. The print is custom-matted and framed for a polished, display-ready presentation.


An excellent collectible for longtime Astros fans and Houston sports enthusiasts.


Estimated Retail Value: $350

Provided by Darin Kessler

Two Custom-Tailored Dress Shirts by J. Kole Clothing- Item A item
Two Custom-Tailored Dress Shirts by J. Kole Clothing- Item A
$100

Starting bid

Upgrade your wardrobe with four expertly tailored dress shirts from J. Kole Clothing, custom-made to your individual measurements for a polished and comfortable fit.


Each shirt is crafted from premium-quality fabric and designed to provide timeless style, comfort, and durability.


The winning bidder can select from available classic colors and patterns to create shirts suited for business meetings, professional events, formal occasions, or an elevated everyday look.


Experience the confidence of custom tailoring, where precise measurements, quality craftsmanship, and personal style come together.

Package Includes

  • Two custom-tailored dress shirts
  • Professional measurements for a personalized fit
  • Selection of available premium fabrics
  • Choice of available colors and patterns

Donated by: Jim Kole, J. Kole Clothing

Estimated Retail Value: $225


Special Instructions:

  • Advance appointment may be required for measurements.
  • Fabric, color, and pattern selections are subject to availability.
  • Additional upgrades or specialty fabrics may require an additional fee.
  • Gift certificate has no cash value and cannot be combined with other promotions unless approved by the donor.
Earl Campbell Signed University of Texas Football with Case item
Earl Campbell Signed University of Texas Football with Case
$125

Starting bid

Honor Texas football history with this football signed by legendary running back Earl Campbell and presented in a protective display case.


Campbell won the Heisman Trophy at the University of Texas before becoming one of the most celebrated players in Houston Oilers history and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.


This is a standout collectible for University of Texas, Houston Oilers, and football fans.


Estimated Retail Value: $225

Provided by Darin Kessler

Nolan Ryan Signed 16x20 Framed Print item
Nolan Ryan Signed 16x20 Framed Print
$175

Starting bid

Own a piece of baseball history with this signed 11x14Nolan Ryan print, featuring custom matting and framing.


Known as the Ryan Express, Nolan Ryan recorded a Major League Baseball record 5,714 strikeouts and seven no-hitters during his Hall of Fame career.


This premium display piece is ideal for a Texas baseball fan, serious collector, executive office, game room, or sports-themed space.


Estimated Retail Value: $300

Provided by Darin Kessler

Golden Lady Scuppernong Wine item
Golden Lady Scuppernong Wine
$20

Starting bid

Discover a taste of the South with Golden Lady Scuppernong Wine from Lake Point Vineyard & Winery.

This crisp, semi-sweet Scuppernong wine can be served chilled and enjoyed with cheese, pork, pasta, or simply by the glass. It makes a wonderful selection for fruit-wine enthusiasts or anyone looking to try a distinctive Southern wine.

Golden Lady product information


Package Includes:

  • One 750 mL bottle of Golden Lady
  • Scuppernong wine
  • 12% alcohol by volume

Value: $30
Provided by: Lake Point Vineyard & Winery

Restrictions: The winning bidder must be 21 or older. Not redeemable for cash. All auction sales are final.

Carlos Correa Signed Baseball item
Carlos Correa Signed Baseball
$110

Starting bid

Add a championship connection to your collection with this baseball signed by Carlos Correa.


Correa was the first overall selection in the 2012 MLB Draft and played an important role in Houston’s rise to championship success. This signed baseball is an excellent addition to an Astros collection, office, game room, or sports display.


Estimated Retail Value: $175

Provided by Darin Kessler

Basic Website Landing Page Package item
Basic Website Landing Page Package
$800

Starting bid

A professionally designed custom landing page built to showcase your business, brand, event, or services online. Includes mobile-friendly design, contact form integration, basic SEO setup, plus one year of domain registration and hosting included.
Value: $1,500


Donated by: Dibrell Media

https://dibrellassociates.com

Texas Winos Winery Tour for Four item
Texas Winos Winery Tour for Four
$396

Starting bid

Treat yourself and three guests to a memorable Texas winery experience with Texas Winos.


This gift certificate for four guests includes roundtrip transportation, transportation between locations, winery tasting fees, a sit-down lunch or dinner depending on the selected tour, an official Winos souvenir wine glass, and access to the Wine Tour 101 virtual class during the week of the event.


Choose from participating winery tour events in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, or Houston.


Restrictions and Special Instructions:

  • Gift certificate is valid for four guests.
  • All participants must be 21 or older.
  • A valid government-issued ID may be required.
  • Advance reservation is required.
  • Tour date and location are subject to availability.
  • Lunch or dinner depends on the selected tour.
  • All ticket sales are final unless otherwise determined by Texas Winos.
Growth Igniter+ Social Media Package item
Growth Igniter+ Social Media Package
$200

Starting bid

Two months of professional social media management designed to help businesses grow their online presence, increase engagement, and stay consistent across platforms. Includes Facebook & Instagram management, content creation, reels and Google Business Page posting.

Value: $400


Donated by: Dibrell Media

https://dibrellassociates.com/

Lance McCullers Signed Official 2022 World Series Baseball item
Lance McCullers Signed Official 2022 World Series Baseball
$100

Starting bid

Celebrate the Houston Astros’ 2022 championship season with this Official 2022 World Series baseball signed by Lance McCullers Jr.


The special World Series baseball gives this item an added connection to one of the most memorable seasons in Astros history.


A great collectible for an Astros fan or Houston sports collection.


Estimated Retail Value: $125

Provided by Darin Kessler

Norris 8-Week Transformatin Program item
Norris 8-Week Transformatin Program
$450

Starting bid

Transform your health, strength, and confidence with an eight-week fitness experience led by Jonathan Norris of Norris Fit in Katy, Texas.


This comprehensive program combines personalized in-person workouts, nutrition support, progress tracking, and ongoing accountability to help you build strength, manage your weight, and develop healthy habits that last.


Package Includes:

  • Eight-week in-person workout program
  • Nutrition guide and success tracker
  • Private community access
  • Supplement guidance
  • Vegan and vegetarian options
  • Weekly check-ins and accountability
  • 24/7 email support and coaching

Whether you are beginning your fitness journey or ready to take your current routine to the next level, this program provides the structure, education, and encouragement you need to succeed.


Provided by: Jonathan Norris, Norris Fit
Location: Katy, Texas

Value: $600
Website: norrisfit.com


Restrictions: Available to new clients only. Program scheduling is subject to availability. Winner should consult a healthcare professional before beginning a new fitness or nutrition program. Nontransferable and not redeemable for cash.

Texas Winos Boat Bash for Four item
Texas Winos Boat Bash for Four
$176

Starting bid

Grab three guests and enjoy a five-hour Texas Winos Boat Bash on the lake.


This gift certificate for four guests includes admission to a five-hour boat party, food based on the selected event theme, and an official color-changing souvenir cup for each guest.


Available locations include Lake Travis in Austin, Lake Conroe near Houston, and Lake Lewisville serving the Dallas and Fort Worth area.


Restrictions and Special Instructions:

  • Gift certificate is valid for four guests.
  • All participants must be 21 or older.
  • A valid government-issued ID may be required.
  • Advance reservation is required.
  • Event dates, themes, food selections, and locations are subject to availability.
  • All ticket sales are final unless otherwise determined by Texas Winos.
🎹 One Month of Piano Lessons item
🎹 One Month of Piano Lessons
$75

Starting bid

Discover the joy of making music with a full month of piano lessons from Music Fun Studio.


This gift certificate includes piano lessons, books, and learning subscriptions. The recipient will enjoy a full month of fun, engaging instruction designed to help build musical skills and confidence.


Perfect for a new or developing piano student.


Valued at $200

Donated by: Music Fun Studio
Website: https://www.musicfunstudio.com


Restrictions, Expiration Date, or Special Instructions:

  • Valid for one month of piano lessons
  • Books and learning subscriptions are included
  • Expires May 2027
Two Custom-Tailored Dress Shirts by J. Kole Clothing- Item B item
Two Custom-Tailored Dress Shirts by J. Kole Clothing- Item B
$100

Starting bid

Upgrade your wardrobe with four expertly tailored dress shirts from J. Kole Clothing, custom-made to your individual measurements for a polished and comfortable fit.


Each shirt is crafted from premium-quality fabric and designed to provide timeless style, comfort, and durability.


The winning bidder can select from available classic colors and patterns to create shirts suited for business meetings, professional events, formal occasions, or an elevated everyday look.


Experience the confidence of custom tailoring, where precise measurements, quality craftsmanship, and personal style come together.

Package Includes

  • Two custom-tailored dress shirts
  • Professional measurements for a personalized fit
  • Selection of available premium fabrics
  • Choice of available colors and patterns

Donated by: Jim Kole, J. Kole Clothing

Estimated Retail Value: $225


Special Instructions:

  • Advance appointment may be required for measurements.
  • Fabric, color, and pattern selections are subject to availability.
  • Additional upgrades or specialty fabrics may require an additional fee.
  • Gift certificate has no cash value and cannot be combined with other promotions unless approved by the donor.
BONA Fitness Wellness Package item
BONA Fitness Wellness Package
$80

Starting bid

Invest in Your Most Valuable Asset: Your Health

Every workout, every step, and every healthy decision moves you closer to becoming stronger, healthier, and more confident.

BONA Fitness provides the tools, support, and motivation you need to strengthen your body, build a resilient mindset, and prepare for whatever life brings.

Your Wellness Package Includes

  • Two-month BONA Fitness membership
  • One supplement package
  • One wellness and training consultation
  • One InBody body composition analysis

Available to new BONA Fitness clients only.

Your wellness journey starts here. Make your health a priority because you are worth the investment.

Watch the BONA Fitness Experience

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!