BONA Foundation 4th Annual Silent Auction

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Give your master bedroom a fresh, polished look with professional wall painting by The Proud Paintbrush.
This service includes basic preparation and two coats of paint on the walls of one master bedroom measuring up to 12' x 12'.
Valued at $675
Donated by: The Proud Paintbrush
Website:
https://theproudpaintbrush.com
Restrictions or Special Instructions:
Starting bid
Two months of professional social media management designed to help businesses grow their online presence, increase engagement, and stay consistent across platforms. Includes Facebook & Instagram management, content creation, reels and Google Business Page posting.
Value: $400
Donated by: Dibrell Media
Starting bid
Capture your family’s story with a beautifully styled portrait session by Nivia Hanson Photography in Cypress, Texas.
This luxury photography experience includes a personalized styling consultation, a one-hour portrait session, professional image editing, and a $500 print credit toward heirloom wall art, albums, or keepsake prints.
Perfect for families, milestone celebrations, seniors, or multigenerational portraits.
Valued at $690
Donated by: Nivia Hanson
https://niviahansonphotography.com
Restrictions, Expiration Dates, or Special Instructions
• Valid for 12 months from gala date
• Booking subject to availability; excludes November and December
• Session location within 25 miles of Cypress, TX (travel fee applies beyond)
• Print credit applies to physical products only; not redeemable for cash or digital-only purchases
• Non-transferable without written approval
Starting bid
Get your business noticed without breaking the budget with the Elite Trade Show & Event Business Display Package from GS Branding Partners.
This custom-branded package gives your business a polished, professional presence at trade shows, festivals, vendor markets, networking events, community gatherings, and corporate functions.
Provided by: Willie Matthews, GS Branding Partners (Grynt Stylz)
Value: $1,650
Website: https://gsbrandingpartners.com/
Package Includes:
Each piece is customized to showcase your business and create a coordinated display that helps your brand stand out.
Professional. Affordable. Event-ready.
Contact GS Branding Partners for pricing, customization options, and ordering information.
Starting bid
Own a signed tribute to longtime Houston Astros star Jose Altuve. This autographed 8x10 print is custom-matted and framed, making it ready to display.
Altuve has helped lead Houston through one of the most successful eras in franchise history, including multiple World Series appearances and championships.
Perfect for an Astros fan, sports collector, office, game room, or home.
Estimated Retail Value: $300
Provided by Darin Kessler
Starting bid
Celebrate two Houston Astros legends with this dual-signed Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio print.
Both players are members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and helped define an unforgettable era of Astros baseball. The print is custom-matted and framed for a polished, display-ready presentation.
An excellent collectible for longtime Astros fans and Houston sports enthusiasts.
Estimated Retail Value: $350
Provided by Darin Kessler
Starting bid
Upgrade your wardrobe with four expertly tailored dress shirts from J. Kole Clothing, custom-made to your individual measurements for a polished and comfortable fit.
Each shirt is crafted from premium-quality fabric and designed to provide timeless style, comfort, and durability.
The winning bidder can select from available classic colors and patterns to create shirts suited for business meetings, professional events, formal occasions, or an elevated everyday look.
Experience the confidence of custom tailoring, where precise measurements, quality craftsmanship, and personal style come together.
Donated by: Jim Kole, J. Kole Clothing
Estimated Retail Value: $225
Special Instructions:
Starting bid
Honor Texas football history with this football signed by legendary running back Earl Campbell and presented in a protective display case.
Campbell won the Heisman Trophy at the University of Texas before becoming one of the most celebrated players in Houston Oilers history and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
This is a standout collectible for University of Texas, Houston Oilers, and football fans.
Estimated Retail Value: $225
Provided by Darin Kessler
Starting bid
Own a piece of baseball history with this signed 11x14Nolan Ryan print, featuring custom matting and framing.
Known as the Ryan Express, Nolan Ryan recorded a Major League Baseball record 5,714 strikeouts and seven no-hitters during his Hall of Fame career.
This premium display piece is ideal for a Texas baseball fan, serious collector, executive office, game room, or sports-themed space.
Estimated Retail Value: $300
Provided by Darin Kessler
Starting bid
Discover a taste of the South with Golden Lady Scuppernong Wine from Lake Point Vineyard & Winery.
This crisp, semi-sweet Scuppernong wine can be served chilled and enjoyed with cheese, pork, pasta, or simply by the glass. It makes a wonderful selection for fruit-wine enthusiasts or anyone looking to try a distinctive Southern wine.
Golden Lady product information
Package Includes:
Value: $30
Provided by: Lake Point Vineyard & Winery
Restrictions: The winning bidder must be 21 or older. Not redeemable for cash. All auction sales are final.
Starting bid
Add a championship connection to your collection with this baseball signed by Carlos Correa.
Correa was the first overall selection in the 2012 MLB Draft and played an important role in Houston’s rise to championship success. This signed baseball is an excellent addition to an Astros collection, office, game room, or sports display.
Estimated Retail Value: $175
Provided by Darin Kessler
Starting bid
A professionally designed custom landing page built to showcase your business, brand, event, or services online. Includes mobile-friendly design, contact form integration, basic SEO setup, plus one year of domain registration and hosting included.
Value: $1,500
Donated by: Dibrell Media
Starting bid
Treat yourself and three guests to a memorable Texas winery experience with Texas Winos.
This gift certificate for four guests includes roundtrip transportation, transportation between locations, winery tasting fees, a sit-down lunch or dinner depending on the selected tour, an official Winos souvenir wine glass, and access to the Wine Tour 101 virtual class during the week of the event.
Choose from participating winery tour events in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, or Houston.
Restrictions and Special Instructions:
Starting bid
Two months of professional social media management designed to help businesses grow their online presence, increase engagement, and stay consistent across platforms. Includes Facebook & Instagram management, content creation, reels and Google Business Page posting.
Value: $400
Donated by: Dibrell Media
Starting bid
Celebrate the Houston Astros’ 2022 championship season with this Official 2022 World Series baseball signed by Lance McCullers Jr.
The special World Series baseball gives this item an added connection to one of the most memorable seasons in Astros history.
A great collectible for an Astros fan or Houston sports collection.
Estimated Retail Value: $125
Provided by Darin Kessler
Starting bid
Transform your health, strength, and confidence with an eight-week fitness experience led by Jonathan Norris of Norris Fit in Katy, Texas.
This comprehensive program combines personalized in-person workouts, nutrition support, progress tracking, and ongoing accountability to help you build strength, manage your weight, and develop healthy habits that last.
Package Includes:
Whether you are beginning your fitness journey or ready to take your current routine to the next level, this program provides the structure, education, and encouragement you need to succeed.
Provided by: Jonathan Norris, Norris Fit
Location: Katy, Texas
Value: $600
Website: norrisfit.com
Restrictions: Available to new clients only. Program scheduling is subject to availability. Winner should consult a healthcare professional before beginning a new fitness or nutrition program. Nontransferable and not redeemable for cash.
Starting bid
Grab three guests and enjoy a five-hour Texas Winos Boat Bash on the lake.
This gift certificate for four guests includes admission to a five-hour boat party, food based on the selected event theme, and an official color-changing souvenir cup for each guest.
Available locations include Lake Travis in Austin, Lake Conroe near Houston, and Lake Lewisville serving the Dallas and Fort Worth area.
Restrictions and Special Instructions:
Starting bid
Discover the joy of making music with a full month of piano lessons from Music Fun Studio.
This gift certificate includes piano lessons, books, and learning subscriptions. The recipient will enjoy a full month of fun, engaging instruction designed to help build musical skills and confidence.
Perfect for a new or developing piano student.
Valued at $200
Donated by: Music Fun Studio
Website: https://www.musicfunstudio.com
Restrictions, Expiration Date, or Special Instructions:
Starting bid
Upgrade your wardrobe with four expertly tailored dress shirts from J. Kole Clothing, custom-made to your individual measurements for a polished and comfortable fit.
Each shirt is crafted from premium-quality fabric and designed to provide timeless style, comfort, and durability.
The winning bidder can select from available classic colors and patterns to create shirts suited for business meetings, professional events, formal occasions, or an elevated everyday look.
Experience the confidence of custom tailoring, where precise measurements, quality craftsmanship, and personal style come together.
Donated by: Jim Kole, J. Kole Clothing
Estimated Retail Value: $225
Special Instructions:
Starting bid
Every workout, every step, and every healthy decision moves you closer to becoming stronger, healthier, and more confident.
BONA Fitness provides the tools, support, and motivation you need to strengthen your body, build a resilient mindset, and prepare for whatever life brings.
Available to new BONA Fitness clients only.
Your wellness journey starts here. Make your health a priority because you are worth the investment.
Watch the BONA Fitness Experience
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