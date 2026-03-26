Boonsboro Visitor Center Info Screen Ad Placement

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At checkout, Zeffy will also suggest giving them a tip, which defaults to 17%. Making a tip to Zeffy is completely optional and you may set the custom amount to whatever you wish. Whether you give a tip or not, Zeffy provides nonprofit organizations like us with free processing thanks to the tips from supporters who opt to give.