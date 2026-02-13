2nd Annual Boricua Film Festival-Cinema on the Road Saturday, June 6th, 2026

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About this event
Double Seat Special Buy one, get one half off!
Advance pass sales end June 1 — secure your seat today! (seating is limited)
Your all-day pass includes:
Festival Tote Bag — A reusable bag with the Boricua Film Festival logo
Official Festival Program — Full schedule, film descriptions, and artist highlights
Festival Badge or Wristband — Your pass for all screenings, panels, and performances
Boricua Stickers or Buttons — Show your Boricua pride with exclusive festival merch
Festival T-Shirt — A commemorative shirt to remember the experience
Panel + Q&A Access — Meet filmmakers, artists, and special guests
Discounts on Merch + Vendors — Special pricing on shirts, art, or music
Available for students, artists, educators, seniors, and active or veteran military. Limited quantity.
Must wear Student or Organization ID at all times during the event. Please note: The Community Pass provides limited access and does NOT include official festival merchandise such as the festival shirt, tote bag, or other sponsor items included with the Full Festival Pass.
Your all-day pass includes:
Festival Tote Bag — A reusable bag with the Boricua Film Festival logo
Official Festival Program — Full schedule, film descriptions, and artist highlights
Festival Badge or Wristband — Your pass for all screenings, panels, and performances
Boricua Stickers or Buttons — Show your Boricua pride with exclusive festival merch
Festival T-Shirt — A commemorative shirt to remember the experience
Panel + Q&A Access — Meet filmmakers, artists, and special guests
Discounts on Merch + Vendors — Special pricing on shirts, art, or music
$
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