Boricua Community Building Center

Hosted by

Boricua Community Building Center

About this event

2nd Annual Boricua Film Festival-Cinema on the Road Saturday, June 6th, 2026

15 Sylvan St

Rutherford, NJ 07070, USA

Double Seat Special (Advance before June 1st)
$80
Available until May 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Double Seat Special Buy one, get one half off!

Advance pass sales end June 1 — secure your seat today! (seating is limited)


Your all-day pass includes:

Festival Tote Bag — A reusable bag with the Boricua Film Festival logo

Official Festival Program — Full schedule, film descriptions, and artist highlights

Festival Badge or Wristband — Your pass for all screenings, panels, and performances

Boricua Stickers or Buttons — Show your Boricua pride with exclusive festival merch

Festival T-Shirt — A commemorative shirt to remember the experience

Panel + Q&A Access — Meet filmmakers, artists, and special guests

Discounts on Merch + Vendors — Special pricing on shirts, art, or music

Community Access Pass
$30

Available for students, artists, educators, seniors, and active or veteran military. Limited quantity.

Must wear Student or Organization ID at all times during the event. Please note: The Community Pass provides limited access and does NOT include official festival merchandise such as the festival shirt, tote bag, or other sponsor items included with the Full Festival Pass.

Standard Pass: Saturday All Day Pass
$50

Your all-day pass includes:

Festival Tote Bag — A reusable bag with the Boricua Film Festival logo

Official Festival Program — Full schedule, film descriptions, and artist highlights

Festival Badge or Wristband — Your pass for all screenings, panels, and performances

Boricua Stickers or Buttons — Show your Boricua pride with exclusive festival merch

Festival T-Shirt — A commemorative shirt to remember the experience

Panel + Q&A Access — Meet filmmakers, artists, and special guests

Discounts on Merch + Vendors — Special pricing on shirts, art, or music

Add a donation for Boricua Community Building Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!