Donation

2026 Sponsorship for Boricua Community Film Festival

BORICUA FILM FESTIVAL 2026 — SPONSORSHIPSponsor the 2nd Annual Boricua Film FestivalThe Boricua Film Festival, presented by the Boricua Community Building Center in collaboration with ADOCPR’s Cinema on the Road, returns on June 6, 2026 following a successful first year that welcomed hundreds of attendees, screened 19 documentary films, hosted filmmaker panels, poets, musicians, and dance performances, and reached thousands across the Puerto Rican diaspora.In 2026, the festival expands its curated documentary program featuring films such as Julia Vive, Water Strike, Chimenea de muerte, De tribus y máscaras, a special preview on the story of Lolita Lebrón by filmmaker Inés Mongil, and El Arresto exploring the legacy of Dr. Pedro Albizu Campos.Returning artists include Spirits N Motion alongside new cultural performances including Bomba y Plena by Cimarrones de Nueva Jersey, spoken word artists, singers, and community performers. Confirmed panelists include Andre Lee Muñiz, Inés Mongil, and Walter Alomar, with additional guests to be announced.By sponsoring the festival, you invest in a growing cultural platform connecting film, education, and community impact.COMMUNITY IMPACTSponsorship supports independent Puerto Rican filmmakers, artist compensation, venue production, educational programming, and community access initiatives.A portion of proceeds will be donated to El Comedor del Kennedy, a grassroots community kitchen in Puerto Rico that provides daily meals, mutual aid, and social services to families experiencing food insecurity and economic hardship.Your support strengthens both cultural storytelling and direct community care.SPONSOR BENEFITSAll sponsors receive:Brand visibility across festival marketing and program materialsPublic recognition during screenings, panels, and the evening cultural programSocial media acknowledgmentComplimentary festival passesA 6×6 vendor table/space to present your organization, share materials, or sell productsNetworking opportunities with filmmakers, artists, educators, and community leadersSponsors are responsible for bringing their own promotional materials, displays, and products and for setting up their space within festival guidelines.Setup takes place between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM on the day of the event. Sponsors are responsible for completing setup within this timeframe.2026 SPONSORSHIP LEVELSFriends of the Festival – $350For individuals and local businesses supporting access and community programming.Includes logo recognition, 6×6 table space, program listing, and one complimentary all-day pass.Festival Partner – $750Supports film screenings, panel discussions, cultural performances, and community engagement. Includes expanded logo placement across promotional materials, 6×6 table space, program recognition, acknowledgment during programming, and two complimentary all-day passes.Heritage Sponsor – $1,500Supports film preservation, artist compensation, and cultural performance programming.Includes priority logo placement, prominent 6×6 table space, verbal recognition during key program segments, enhanced program feature, and three complimentary all-day passes.Legacy Sponsor – $2,500+Premier partner investing in long-term cultural sustainability and diaspora connection.Includes top-tier logo placement, on-stage acknowledgment, premium vendor space, program feature, and customized collaboration opportunitiesHOW TO PARTICIPATESelect your sponsorship level and complete your donation through Zeffy.Complete the sponsor registration form so we can collect your logo, vendor needs, and recognition details:https://form.jotform.com/260436551454153TAX DEDUCTIBLE CONTRIBUTIONThe Boricua Community Building Center is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Sponsorship contributions are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. A confirmation receipt will be provided following your donation for tax purposes.LONG-TERM VISIONProceeds beyond event costs support scholarships, workshops, and year-round cultural programming led by the Boricua Community Building Center — helping establish a lasting platform for Puerto Rican documentary cinema in New Jersey and across the diaspora.Your sponsorship helps preserve stories, support artists, and strengthen community infrastructure.