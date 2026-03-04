Boston Alumnae Chapter Charter Day Celebration - 81 Years of Excellence

About this event
A nod to our charter year, this level honors the legacy that started it all. Your $19.45 gift represents a commitment to service, sisterhood, scholarship, and social action. It may be symbolic in size, but it carries powerful impact. Every cornerstone counts!
Violets often appear in cluster to showcase its beauty together. Your generous gift helps us cluster our impact and expand our reach.
The Pearl level represents refinement, excellence, and enduring strength. Your transformational gift helps sustain and elevate our initiatives in a powerful way. Pearl donors are true champions of our mission, ensuring our legacy shines brightly for years to come.
Your presence and support mean everything. This level is expressing a heartfelt congratulations while cheering us on. Thank you for spreading the word, and believing in our mission. Every share, smile, and show of support matters!
