Boston Alumnae Chapter/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

For more than 80 years, BAC has been a beacon of sisterhood, scholarship, service, and social action in the Greater Boston area. Our fundraising efforts support our mission focused community programing in the Greater Boston that is free to all.
June Chapter Meeting - BAC Style!Sorors, let's close out the Sorority Year in BAC style! Please wear a BAC brooch to the June Chapter Meeting! Don't have a BAC brooch? Now is the time to get one (or two)! A set of two is $35. One brooch is $20. Buy your brooches now for pickup at the May Chapter Meeting or buy your brooches at Chapter Meeting! Brooches may also be shipped for an additional fee of $2.00. Please order now to allow time for shipping. Shipping dates are:Saturday, March 23rdFriday, June 5thClose out this Sorority Year BAC style!Please contact Soror Zeno-Martin at [email protected] with any questions.