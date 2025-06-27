Bourbon Economic Development Group's Memberships

This level gives you the ability to host a Coffee Break and submit content to the newsletter. You will also be listed on the website directory.
This level gives you the ability to host a Coffee Break and submit content to the newsletter. You will also be listed on the website directory.
Bronze Membership
$150
Valid for one year
All things Intro + Gain Extra Exposure as a sponsor of our Annual BBQ Festival, receive your business name on the promotional banner
Silver Membership
$200
Valid for one year
All things Intro & Bronze + Logo Enhanced Directory listing will color background
Additional exposure as a sponsor of both annual events (BBQ and Car Show), includes your business name on both banners.
Blue & White Membership
$500
Valid for one year
All things intro, bronze & silver plus:
Special Spotlight on our Home Page as a Blue & White Business Member, via a graphic ad, linked to your website or Social Media
See your logo on the footer of our newsletters, and on any printed materials during the year of sponsorship
Receive Premium Sponsorship in 2 BED Sponsored Events (Value $200)
Car Show Event
BBQ Event
Add a donation for Bourbon Economic Development Group
$
