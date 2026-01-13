Change Today, Change Tomorrow

Hosted by

Change Today, Change Tomorrow

About this event

Breaking Barriers Breakfast

General Admission
$150

Admission to all things

*Photo Booth

*Arts Component

*First ever view of Food Documentary

*Networking

Friend sponsor
$500

Logo Placement

Acknowledgement on CTCT's social media

Reserved seating for 2 guest

Partner Sponsor
$1,500

Logo placement in event program

Social media shoutout

Reserved seating for 4 guest

Advocate Sponsor
$5,000

Prominent logo placement in all event material

Logo featured in event videos

Reserved seating up to 6 guest


Changemaker Sponsor
$10,000

Premium logo placement on all event material

Special recognition during the event and at CTCT farmers markets

Logo on all social media platforms and event videos

Featured custom donor basket from farmers market vendors

Reserved searing up to 8 guest

Add a donation for Change Today, Change Tomorrow

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!