Breathe & Move 5K Walk and Community Picnic

The Youth Participant option is for children and teens 12-17 who want to take part in the Breathe Walk in a fun, safe, and supportive environment focused on movement, confidence, and connection.





Youth participants will join the 5K Breathe Walk alongside family members, guardians, or registered adults, enjoying an experience that encourages healthy habits, emotional wellness, and positive community engagement.

As a Youth Participant, your child will receive:

Participation in the 5K Breathe Walk at their own pace

Access to the community picnic and celebration

A positive, inclusive atmosphere promoting wellness, encouragement, and fun

Opportunities for photos, music, and group activities

Optional themed attire (tutus or Breathe Walk gear encouraged!)

All youth participants must be registered by a parent or legal guardian, and a signed youth consent/waiver is required. Youth are expected to remain under appropriate adult supervision throughout the event.





Your child’s participation supports the mission of The Breathe Group Inc. to foster healthy minds, bodies, and communities—starting with our youth.