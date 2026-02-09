Breathe & Move 5K Walk and Community Picnic

About this event
As an individual participant, you’ll enjoy:
Your registration helps support the mission of The Breathe Group Inc. and its work in promoting emotional wellness, empowerment, and community-based healing initiatives.
The Youth Participant option is for children and teens 12-17 who want to take part in the Breathe Walk in a fun, safe, and supportive environment focused on movement, confidence, and connection.
Youth participants will join the 5K Breathe Walk alongside family members, guardians, or registered adults, enjoying an experience that encourages healthy habits, emotional wellness, and positive community engagement.
As a Youth Participant, your child will receive:
All youth participants must be registered by a parent or legal guardian, and a signed youth consent/waiver is required. Youth are expected to remain under appropriate adult supervision throughout the event.
Your child’s participation supports the mission of The Breathe Group Inc. to foster healthy minds, bodies, and communities—starting with our youth.
This is perfect for organizations, sister circles, churches, schools, fitness groups, families, or friend groups who want to walk together in unity, wellness, and community.
Registering as a group allows participants to share the experience, support one another, and create meaningful moments while taking part in the 5K Breathe Walk and Community Picnic.
Group participants enjoy:
Each group must designate a Group Leader responsible for coordinating registration, communication, and ensuring all participants complete required waivers. Youth participants within groups must be registered by a parent or legal guardian and remain under appropriate adult supervision.
Group participation supports the mission of The Breathe Group Inc., helping expand access to emotional wellness programming and community-based healing initiatives.
The Nonprofit Vendor option is available for nonprofit organizations seeking to connect with the community, share resources, and increase awareness of their mission during the Breathe Walk & Community Picnic.
This event attracts women, families, youth, and community members who are passionate about wellness, empowerment, education, and community impact.
As a nonprofit vendor, you’ll have the opportunity to engage directly with attendees, build relationships, and highlight programs, services, and initiatives that support personal, family, or community well-being.
Nonprofit Vendor participation includes:
Nonprofit vendors may collect contact information, distribute materials, and promote services; however, direct sales of products are not permitted.
The Merchandise Vendor is for small businesses and entrepreneurs who would like to sell products and showcase their brand during the Breathe Walk & Community Picnic.
This event brings together a diverse, engaged audience of women, families, youth, and community supporters who value wellness, creativity, entrepreneurship, and intentional living—making it an ideal space to connect with customers in a relaxed, high-energy outdoor setting.
Merchandise Vendor participation includes:
Merchandise vendors are responsible for providing their own table, tent (if outdoors), display materials, and payment processing. All products must align with the values of The Breathe Group Inc. and be appropriate for a family-friendly, community-centered event.
The Corporate Vendor option is designed for corporations, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and professional service providers seeking meaningful brand visibility and community engagement during the Breathe Walk & Community Picnic.
This event attracts women, families, youth, nonprofit leaders, and community advocates who value wellness, empowerment, and socially responsible organizations. Corporate vendors have the opportunity to connect with attendees in an authentic, relationship-centered environment while demonstrating their commitment to community well-being.
Corporate Vendor participation includes:
Corporate vendors may distribute promotional materials and branded items. Direct sales may be limited or subject to approval to maintain the integrity of the event experience.
The Food Vendor option is available for licensed food trucks, caterers, bakers, and food entrepreneurs who would like to sell food or beverages during the Breathe Walk & Community Picnic.
This high-energy, family-friendly event brings together walkers, families, youth, and community supporters—making it an ideal opportunity to serve a hungry, engaged audience before and after the walk.
Food Vendor participation includes:
Food vendors must comply with local health department regulations, provide required permits and insurance, and adhere to all event guidelines. All menus and pricing must be appropriate for a family-friendly community event.
The Dessert & Beverage Vendor is available for vendors offering sweet treats and non-alcoholic beverages during the Breathe Walk & Community Picnic.
This family-friendly, high-energy event welcomes walkers, families, youth, and community members looking to enjoy refreshing drinks and delicious desserts before and after the walk. Dessert and beverage vendors are a great fit for this outdoor celebration focused on joy, wellness, and community connection.
Dessert & Beverage Vendor participation includes:
Vendors must comply with local health department regulations and provide any required permits or documentation.
All offerings must be appropriate for a family-friendly community event.
