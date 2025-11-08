Membership

Breathe Group Giving Circle

Welcome to The Breathe Group Inc. Giving Circle — where women come together to Breathe. Believe. Become.Join a movement dedicated to empowering women through leadership, wellness, mentorship, and community.Whether you’re supporting as a Founding 50 Legacy Member, stepping into our VIP LeadHER Circle, or connecting as a Breathe Insider, every contribution helps fund scholarships, mentorship programs, and empowerment initiatives for women and girls.🌬️ Choose your sponsorship below and take your place in the Breathe legacy.