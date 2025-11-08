Breathe Group Inc
organization logo

Breathe Group Inc

Subscribe
Donate

Breathe Group Inc

Our mission

Breathe Group Inc empowers women through transformative events, fostering connection, growth, and self-love. Their conferences and marketplaces celebrate female entrepreneurs, promoting wellness, creativity, and community support.
Events
Events
Breathe Con Vendor Marketplace
Event
Breathe Con Vendor Marketplace
Nov 14, 9:00 - 4:00 PM EST
805 Spartan Blvd, Spartanburg, SC 29301, USA
Get your tickets
Breathe Women's Conference 2026
Event
Breathe Women's Conference 2026
Nov 14, 9:00 - 4:00 PM EST
805 Spartan Blvd, Spartanburg, SC 29301, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
The Breathe Shoppe Merch & More
Shop
The Breathe Shoppe Merch & More
Welcome to the official Breathe Women's conference online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Breathe Group Inc
View shop
Breathe Group Giving Circle
Membership
Breathe Group Giving Circle
Welcome to The Breathe Group Inc. Giving Circle — where women come together to Breathe. Believe. Become.Join a movement dedicated to empowering women through leadership, wellness, mentorship, and community.Whether you’re supporting as a Founding 50 Legacy Member, stepping into our VIP LeadHER Circle, or connecting as a Breathe Insider, every contribution helps fund scholarships, mentorship programs, and empowerment initiatives for women and girls.🌬️ Choose your sponsorship below and take your place in the Breathe legacy.
View membership

Our website

https://www.thebreatheconference.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by