Hosted by

Breathe Group Inc

About this event

Breathe Con Vendor Marketplace

805 Spartan Blvd

Spartanburg, SC 29301, USA

Returning Premium Placement Vendor
$225

This registration option is reserved exclusively for returning vendors who previously participated as VIP vendors in a past Breathe Women’s Conference or Breathe-hosted event.

Returning VIP Vendors receive enhanced visibility, premium placement, and elevated engagement opportunities with our community of women leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers.

Returning VIP Vendor Registration Includes:

  • Premium vendor table/booth placement in a high-traffic area
  • One (1) vendor table and two (2) vendor chairs
  • Priority setup and breakdown access
  • Featured recognition as a Returning VIP Partner
  • Vendor spotlight on social media
  • Listing on the Breathe Conference website and/or event materials
  • Opportunity to engage with 200+ attendees aligned with leadership, wellness, faith, business, and community impact

Important Notes:

  • This option is only for approved Returning VIP Vendors
  • Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis
  • Vendors must provide their own table signage and display materials
  • Electricity, Wi-Fi, and special requests are limited and not guaranteed unless confirmed in advance

If you are unsure whether you qualify as a Returning VIP Vendor, please contact us before registering.


Thank you for continuing to partner with Breathe at the VIP level and for investing in a movement that

Returning Vendor Deposit
$50

This non-refundable deposit secures early vendor placement for returning Breathe Women’s Conference vendors.


The $50 deposit will be applied toward your total vendor fee. If standard, the balance is $100. If Premium, the balance is $200.


Any remaining balance will be invoiced and must be paid by October 31st.


Note: Vendor space is not guaranteed until balance is paid in full.

Standard Placement Vendors
$150

The Standard Placement Vendor option is ideal for businesses and organizations seeking to showcase their products and services within the Breathe Women’s Conference vendor marketplace.


This placement offers consistent attendee engagement during breaks, networking periods, and general conference flow.

Standard Placement Vendor participation includes:

  • One designated vendor space within the vendor marketplace area
  • One 6-ft table
  • Black tablecloth
  • Two chairs
  • Permission to sell approved products and services
  • Direct engagement with attendees during conference intermissions

Vendors are responsible for display materials, staffing, and payment processing. All products and services must align with the mission and values of The Breathe Group Inc.

Premium Placement Vendors
$250

The Premium Placement Vendor option is designed for brands seeking enhanced visibility and high-traffic positioning during the Breathe Women’s Conference.


Premium Placement vendors are strategically positioned near registration, main ballroom entrances, and central networking areas to maximize exposure and meaningful engagement throughout the conference.

Premium Placement Vendor participation includes:

  • One prime vendor space in a high-visibility area
  • One 6-ft table
  • Black tablecloth
  • Two chairs
  • Permission to sell approved products and services
  • Direct engagement with attendees during scheduled breaks and networking sessions
  • Inclusion in select vendor highlights (as applicable)

Vendors are responsible for display materials, staffing, and payment processing. All products and services must align with the mission and values of The Breathe Group Inc. and be appropriate for a professional, empowerment-centered environment.

Church/Nonprofit Organization Vendor
$100

This vendor option is reserved for charitable organizations, churches, ministries, and 501(c)(3) nonprofits whose mission aligns with the values of the Breathe Women’s Conference—empowerment, wellness, leadership, faith, service, and community impact.

This opportunity allows organizations to share resources, raise awareness, and connect meaningfully with women who are passionate about giving back and making a difference.

Charity / Church / Nonprofit Vendor Registration Includes:

  • One (1) vendor table/booth space
  • Two (2) vendor chairs
  • Listing in conference materials and/or website
  • Opportunity to share information, resources, and upcoming initiatives
  • Engagement with 200+ attendees interested in service, outreach, and impact

Important Notes:

  • This vendor category is not for product or service sales (Donations and informational materials are welcome)
  • Organizations must be able to verify nonprofit or church status if requested
  • Vendors must provide their own table signage and display materials
  • Electricity, Wi-Fi, and special requests are limited and not guaranteed unless confirmed in advance

This option is offered at a reduced rate to support community-serving organizations.


Thank you for the work you do to serve, uplift, and strengthen our communities. We’re honored to create space for you at Breathe.

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