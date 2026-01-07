Breathe Con Vendor Marketplace

This registration option is reserved exclusively for returning vendors who previously participated as VIP vendors in a past Breathe Women’s Conference or Breathe-hosted event.

Returning VIP Vendors receive enhanced visibility, premium placement, and elevated engagement opportunities with our community of women leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers.

Returning VIP Vendor Registration Includes:

Premium vendor table/booth placement in a high-traffic area

One (1) vendor table and two (2) vendor chairs

Priority setup and breakdown access

Featured recognition as a Returning VIP Partner

Vendor spotlight on social media

Listing on the Breathe Conference website and/or event materials

Opportunity to engage with 200+ attendees aligned with leadership, wellness, faith, business, and community impact

Important Notes:

This option is only for approved Returning VIP Vendors

Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis

Vendors must provide their own table signage and display materials

Electricity, Wi-Fi, and special requests are limited and not guaranteed unless confirmed in advance

If you are unsure whether you qualify as a Returning VIP Vendor, please contact us before registering.





Thank you for continuing to partner with Breathe at the VIP level and for investing in a movement that