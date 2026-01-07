Breathe Con Vendor Marketplace

About this event
This registration option is reserved exclusively for returning vendors who previously participated as VIP vendors in a past Breathe Women’s Conference or Breathe-hosted event.
Returning VIP Vendors receive enhanced visibility, premium placement, and elevated engagement opportunities with our community of women leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers.
If you are unsure whether you qualify as a Returning VIP Vendor, please contact us before registering.
Thank you for continuing to partner with Breathe at the VIP level and for investing in a movement that
This non-refundable deposit secures early vendor placement for returning Breathe Women’s Conference vendors.
The $50 deposit will be applied toward your total vendor fee. If standard, the balance is $100. If Premium, the balance is $200.
Any remaining balance will be invoiced and must be paid by October 31st.
Note: Vendor space is not guaranteed until balance is paid in full.
The Standard Placement Vendor option is ideal for businesses and organizations seeking to showcase their products and services within the Breathe Women’s Conference vendor marketplace.
This placement offers consistent attendee engagement during breaks, networking periods, and general conference flow.
Vendors are responsible for display materials, staffing, and payment processing. All products and services must align with the mission and values of The Breathe Group Inc.
The Premium Placement Vendor option is designed for brands seeking enhanced visibility and high-traffic positioning during the Breathe Women’s Conference.
Premium Placement vendors are strategically positioned near registration, main ballroom entrances, and central networking areas to maximize exposure and meaningful engagement throughout the conference.
Vendors are responsible for display materials, staffing, and payment processing. All products and services must align with the mission and values of The Breathe Group Inc. and be appropriate for a professional, empowerment-centered environment.
This vendor option is reserved for charitable organizations, churches, ministries, and 501(c)(3) nonprofits whose mission aligns with the values of the Breathe Women’s Conference—empowerment, wellness, leadership, faith, service, and community impact.
This opportunity allows organizations to share resources, raise awareness, and connect meaningfully with women who are passionate about giving back and making a difference.
This option is offered at a reduced rate to support community-serving organizations.
Thank you for the work you do to serve, uplift, and strengthen our communities. We’re honored to create space for you at Breathe.
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