Breathe Group Giving Circle

FOUNDING 50 – Legacy Circle
$1,500

No expiration

$1,500 one-time | Limited to 50
Renewal: Optional $250 annual contribution

Become part of the Founding 50, a select group of visionary women who are helping build and sustain the Breathe Movement.

Your legacy investment establishes the foundation for scholarships, retreats, mentorships, and future empowerment programs for women and girls.

Includes:

  • Lifetime recognition as a Founding 50 Sponsor (website, printed programs & signage)
  • 2 VIP tickets to Breathe Women’s Conference 2026
  • Invitation to annual Founders Dinner & Vision Reception--starting in 2026
  • Access to Breathe Forward Mentorship Series
  • Legacy Circle Gatherings (virtual or in-person)
  • Priority access to retreats, galas, and brand collaborations
  • Personalized Founding 50 Sponsor Badge
  • Recognition in Breathe Annual Impact Report

🪶 Your one-time contribution leaves a lasting legacy of empowerment.

BREATHE VIP – LeadHER Circle
$500

Valid for one year

Designed for women who lead with purpose, passion, and power.


The LeadHER Circle offers transformational access to leadership spaces, mentorship, and exclusive community experiences.

Includes:

  • 1 VIP Ticket to Breathe Women’s Conference 2026
  • Invitation to VIP Soirée & Networking Reception
  • Bi-Annual LeadHER Lab Sessions with Giovanna Geathers
  • Recognition on Breathe website & social media
  • Priority access to speaker & vendor opportunities

For the woman ready to elevate, influence, and lead.

BREATHE PLUS – Empowerment Circle
$150

Valid for one year

The Empowerment Circle is for women seeking consistent growth, connection, and personal development opportunities.

Includes:

  • Access to Breathe Sister Circles
  • 10% Discount on conference tickets, vendor booths & merchandise
  • Early access to Breathe Scholarship Application
  • 🌸 Grow. Connect. Thrive. Together.
BREATHE INSIDER – Community Member (Free)
Free

No expiration

  • Breathe e-Newsletter
  • Early access to event registration and updates
  • Invitations to virtual meet-ups & webinars
  • Access to private Breathe Facebook Group
  • Perfect for supporters and community members who want to stay connected and uplift the movement.
