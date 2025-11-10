Breathe Group Inc

Breathe Sister Circle

Breathe Sister Circle Member
Free

Who This Circle Is For

The Breathe Sister Circle is open to women of all ages, backgrounds, and life experiences who desire:

  • Connection with other women
  • A safe place to breathe and exhale
  • Emotional and spiritual growth
  • Space to reflect, reset, and rise
  • Gentle support without judgment or pressure

No one has to have it all together.
No prior experience is needed.
You simply come as you are.

This is a space for:

  • The woman who pours into everyone else and needs a place to be poured into
  • The woman who is healing, rebuilding, or redefining herself
  • The woman who is growing into her next version
  • The woman who simply needs real community
  • The woman who is ready to breathe again

Here, we sit in circle — not in hierarchy.
We are sisters walking, learning, and becoming together.

Breathe Sister Circle Host
Free

Who This Circle Is For

A Breathe Sister Circle Host is a woman who feels called to create safe, welcoming spaces for other women to breathe, connect, and grow.
She is not required to be a teacher, therapist, pastor, or expert of any kind.
Her role is simply to hold space.

A Host:

  • Welcomes women with warmth and authenticity
  • Guides the flow using the provided Host Facilitator Guide
  • Encourages honest sharing without judgment
  • Listens more than she speaks
  • Helps maintain a gentle, supportive atmosphere

She does not have to fix, explain, solve, or lead anyone.
She only needs to be present, compassionate, and open.

The heart of a Breathe Host is:

  • Soft but strong
  • Grounded and growing
  • Committed to sisterhood and community healing

Her presence says:
“You are safe here. You are seen here. You can breathe here.”

