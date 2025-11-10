Hosted by
About this event
The Breathe Sister Circle is open to women of all ages, backgrounds, and life experiences who desire:
No one has to have it all together.
No prior experience is needed.
You simply come as you are.
This is a space for:
Here, we sit in circle — not in hierarchy.
We are sisters walking, learning, and becoming together.
A Breathe Sister Circle Host is a woman who feels called to create safe, welcoming spaces for other women to breathe, connect, and grow.
She is not required to be a teacher, therapist, pastor, or expert of any kind.
Her role is simply to hold space.
A Host:
She does not have to fix, explain, solve, or lead anyone.
She only needs to be present, compassionate, and open.
The heart of a Breathe Host is:
Her presence says:
“You are safe here. You are seen here. You can breathe here.”
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!