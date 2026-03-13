Beth Tikvah Bnai Jeshurun
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Beth Tikvah Bnai Jeshurun

About this event

Sales closed

BTBJ's Gala 2026 Silent Auction with items $100+

Pick-up location

1001 Paper Mill Rd, Glenside, PA 19038, USA

A Night at The Guild House in Philadelphia item
A Night at The Guild House in Philadelphia
$199

Starting bid

The Guild House experience is built around a handful of concepts that we take super seriously: purposeful, beautiful design; luxury amenities crafted by minority-owned businesses; a spirit of community; invisible (and impeccable!) service; and our commitment to honoring our history in cool, relevant ways.

$100 Bucci gift certificate item
$100 Bucci gift certificate
$75

Starting bid

At Bucci’s, 117 Ridge Pike 2nd Floor Rear, Conshohocken, every piece begins with your story. We listen, design, and craft with care—bringing your ideas to life with the highest-quality stones, expert techniques, and a customer experience that always comes first at Bucci's. Please note: gift certificates cannot be combined.

Off season 4 night stay in Ventnor item
Off season 4 night stay in Ventnor
$600

Starting bid

Dov's Cove is one block from the beach and boardwalk and 3 blocks from Margate. It features 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a bocce court, WiFi and central air. Linens, beach tags and chairs included. Four night offseason stay (Thursday to Sunday) Spring dates- April 24th, 30th; May 7th;
Fall dates- Sept. 10th, 17th, 24th; and Oct. 1, 8th, 15th, 22nd;
Date to be agreed upon by April 1, 2026.

$130 gift card for Hidden River Accupuncture item
$130 gift card for Hidden River Accupuncture
$75

Starting bid

For over 20 years, Mary Ellen Scheckenbach has helped people who haven’t found relief from conventional treatments. She has made a real difference with severe allergies, back and leg pain, and nerve damage from accidents — just a few of the many issues she treats. Her calm, thoughtful approach includes a detailed conversation to understand each problem’s root causes. She also offers practical lifestyle suggestions to help prevent issues from returning.

$345 gift card for a family portrait by John Kellar item
$345 gift card for a family portrait by John Kellar
$199

Starting bid

After high school, John answered a classified ad for a photography assistant for Lawrence-James Studios. Composition, lighting, expression, technical knowledge of f stops and shutter speeds, and general love for what one is doing all made sense to him in a near single instant. He hopes his photography and reviews speak for themselves. Visit him at 525 Collegeville Rd, Collegeville.

Kid's birthday party (estimated value $500) item
Kid's birthday party (estimated value $500)
$199

Starting bid

What is “Personal Power”?

👊 A sense of self-confidence, self-assurance, and self-reliance.

👊 The ability to influence and control one’ life and circumstances.

👊 The inner strength and resilience  to handle difficult situations and challenges.

👊 The ability to control one’s own thoughts, emotions, and actions, and to make good decisions that align with one’s values and beliefs.

👊 The realization of one’s own potential, and the determination to utilize it to achieve personal goals and fulfill one’s purpose in life.

Personal Power Martial Arts is located at 1404 Peg St, Dresher.

Kid's birthday party (estimated value $500) item
Kid's birthday party (estimated value $500)
$199

Starting bid

What is “Personal Power”?

👊 A sense of self-confidence, self-assurance, and self-reliance.

👊 The ability to influence and control one’ life and circumstances.

👊 The inner strength and resilience  to handle difficult situations and challenges.

👊 The ability to control one’s own thoughts, emotions, and actions, and to make good decisions that align with one’s values and beliefs.

👊 The realization of one’s own potential, and the determination to utilize it to achieve personal goals and fulfill one’s purpose in life.

Personal Power Martial Arts is located at 1404 Peg St, Dresher.

$150 for 2 tickets, section 113, row 16, 1st base side item
$150 for 2 tickets, section 113, row 16, 1st base side
$99

Starting bid

Come out to see the Phillies and receive 2 tickets plus a $25 Phillies gift card. Choose from these 4 dates:

Saturday, April 18th, 7:15 PM, Atlanta Braves (promotion: Trea Turner replica jersey for kids 14 and under)

Monday, May 18th, 6:40 PM, Cincinnati Reds

Monday, June 15th, 6:40 PM, Miami Marlins

Thursday, August 6th, 6:05 PM, Washington Nationals

1 night stay midweek for 2 at Woodloch Resort and Spa item
1 night stay midweek for 2 at Woodloch Resort and Spa
$999

Starting bid

The Lodge at Woodloch - a special place with a meaningful purpose. Since our beginnings, we have remained committed to a number of traditions, but by far the most important one is the way we treat our guests - “it’s as if they are company in our own home”. This is what sets The Lodge at Woodloch, 109 River Birch Ln, Hawley, PA 18428, apart from other places.

Brunch for 8 people (value of $384) item
Brunch for 8 people (value of $384)
$299

Starting bid

Nestled inside Normandy Farm, the Farmer's Daughter, located at 1401 Morris Road, Blue Bell, is known for its seasonal, locally sourced menu. The Farmer’s Daughter celebrates fresh ingredients, from hearty breakfast and lunch offerings to upscale dinner selections.  Whether you’re indulging in a leisurely meal, hosting a private event, or grabbing a cocktail at the stylish indoor and outdoor bars, The Farmer’s Daughter provides a memorable dining experience that embodies hospitality, creativity, and farm-fresh cuisine. 

90 minute reiki session (value $250) item
90 minute reiki session (value $250)
$149

Starting bid

This is a nervous system reset reiki session with Jodi Silverman.

$200 gift card for Dock's Oyster House item
$200 gift card for Dock's Oyster House
$150

Starting bid

Owned and operated by the Dougherty family since 1897, Dock's Oyster House, 2405 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ, is an Atlantic City institution. Offering a full raw bar with as many as 10 different oysters per night, Dock's is renowned for the freshest seafood in town along with great steaks and an award-winning wine list.

2 tickets in Mayor's Box item
2 tickets in Mayor's Box
$175

Starting bid

2 tickets to the Phillies game on June 5th against the White Sox in the Mayor’s Box. 


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