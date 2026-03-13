BTBJ's Gala 2026 Silent Auction with items $100+

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Starting bid
The Guild House experience is built around a handful of concepts that we take super seriously: purposeful, beautiful design; luxury amenities crafted by minority-owned businesses; a spirit of community; invisible (and impeccable!) service; and our commitment to honoring our history in cool, relevant ways.
Starting bid
At Bucci’s, 117 Ridge Pike 2nd Floor Rear, Conshohocken, every piece begins with your story. We listen, design, and craft with care—bringing your ideas to life with the highest-quality stones, expert techniques, and a customer experience that always comes first at Bucci's. Please note: gift certificates cannot be combined.
Starting bid
Dov's Cove is one block from the beach and boardwalk and 3 blocks from Margate. It features 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a bocce court, WiFi and central air. Linens, beach tags and chairs included. Four night offseason stay (Thursday to Sunday) Spring dates- April 24th, 30th; May 7th;
Fall dates- Sept. 10th, 17th, 24th; and Oct. 1, 8th, 15th, 22nd;
Date to be agreed upon by April 1, 2026.
Starting bid
For over 20 years, Mary Ellen Scheckenbach has helped people who haven’t found relief from conventional treatments. She has made a real difference with severe allergies, back and leg pain, and nerve damage from accidents — just a few of the many issues she treats. Her calm, thoughtful approach includes a detailed conversation to understand each problem’s root causes. She also offers practical lifestyle suggestions to help prevent issues from returning.
Starting bid
After high school, John answered a classified ad for a photography assistant for Lawrence-James Studios. Composition, lighting, expression, technical knowledge of f stops and shutter speeds, and general love for what one is doing all made sense to him in a near single instant. He hopes his photography and reviews speak for themselves. Visit him at 525 Collegeville Rd, Collegeville.
Starting bid
What is “Personal Power”?
👊 A sense of self-confidence, self-assurance, and self-reliance.
👊 The ability to influence and control one’ life and circumstances.
👊 The inner strength and resilience to handle difficult situations and challenges.
👊 The ability to control one’s own thoughts, emotions, and actions, and to make good decisions that align with one’s values and beliefs.
👊 The realization of one’s own potential, and the determination to utilize it to achieve personal goals and fulfill one’s purpose in life.
Personal Power Martial Arts is located at 1404 Peg St, Dresher.
Starting bid
What is “Personal Power”?
👊 A sense of self-confidence, self-assurance, and self-reliance.
👊 The ability to influence and control one’ life and circumstances.
👊 The inner strength and resilience to handle difficult situations and challenges.
👊 The ability to control one’s own thoughts, emotions, and actions, and to make good decisions that align with one’s values and beliefs.
👊 The realization of one’s own potential, and the determination to utilize it to achieve personal goals and fulfill one’s purpose in life.
Personal Power Martial Arts is located at 1404 Peg St, Dresher.
Starting bid
Come out to see the Phillies and receive 2 tickets plus a $25 Phillies gift card. Choose from these 4 dates:
Saturday, April 18th, 7:15 PM, Atlanta Braves (promotion: Trea Turner replica jersey for kids 14 and under)
Monday, May 18th, 6:40 PM, Cincinnati Reds
Monday, June 15th, 6:40 PM, Miami Marlins
Thursday, August 6th, 6:05 PM, Washington Nationals
Starting bid
The Lodge at Woodloch - a special place with a meaningful purpose. Since our beginnings, we have remained committed to a number of traditions, but by far the most important one is the way we treat our guests - “it’s as if they are company in our own home”. This is what sets The Lodge at Woodloch, 109 River Birch Ln, Hawley, PA 18428, apart from other places.
Starting bid
Nestled inside Normandy Farm, the Farmer's Daughter, located at 1401 Morris Road, Blue Bell, is known for its seasonal, locally sourced menu. The Farmer’s Daughter celebrates fresh ingredients, from hearty breakfast and lunch offerings to upscale dinner selections. Whether you’re indulging in a leisurely meal, hosting a private event, or grabbing a cocktail at the stylish indoor and outdoor bars, The Farmer’s Daughter provides a memorable dining experience that embodies hospitality, creativity, and farm-fresh cuisine.
Starting bid
This is a nervous system reset reiki session with Jodi Silverman.
Starting bid
Owned and operated by the Dougherty family since 1897, Dock's Oyster House, 2405 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ, is an Atlantic City institution. Offering a full raw bar with as many as 10 different oysters per night, Dock's is renowned for the freshest seafood in town along with great steaks and an award-winning wine list.
Starting bid
2 tickets to the Phillies game on June 5th against the White Sox in the Mayor’s Box.
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