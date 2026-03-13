BTBJ's Gala 2026 Silent Auction with items $100+

What is “Personal Power”?

👊 A sense of self-confidence, self-assurance, and self-reliance.

👊 The ability to influence and control one’ life and circumstances.

👊 The inner strength and resilience to handle difficult situations and challenges.

👊 The ability to control one’s own thoughts, emotions, and actions, and to make good decisions that align with one’s values and beliefs.

👊 The realization of one’s own potential, and the determination to utilize it to achieve personal goals and fulfill one’s purpose in life.

Personal Power Martial Arts is located at 1404 Peg St, Dresher.