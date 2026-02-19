Bunanza Rabbit Rescue

Offered by

Bunanza Rabbit Rescue

About this shop

Bunny Phone Club — Surprise Bunny Wallpaper ($1)

$1 Surprise Bun Phone Wallpaper item
$1 Surprise Bun Phone Wallpaper
$1

One dollar. One bunny.


This $1 donation unlocks one surprise bunny phone wallpaper (lock screen or home screen), sent directly to your email to download and use.


Think of it as a tiny thank-you from a very fluffy friend. 🐰✨


Perfect if you want a small pick-me-up, a peek into the Bunny Drop Collection, or a little serotonin on the go, featuring a Bunanza Rabbit Rescue alumni! 😍✨


P.S. This surprise download includes one image from our current Bunny Drop. Looking for more buns? The full Bunny Drop bundle includes all 8 wallpapers, supports our rescue work, and brings even more joy (link below).


https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/bunanza-rabbit-rescues-shop


Add a donation for Bunanza Rabbit Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!