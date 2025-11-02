BurlyCon

Hosted by

BurlyCon

About this event

BurlyCon 2026

17620 International Blvd

Seattle, WA 98188, USA

$350 Admission
$350
Available until Jun 1

Enjoy the full program on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with access to all main activities. (additional BurlyLab fees may apply).
Interested in our payment plan? Please check it out here!

$450 Admission
$450
Available until Nov 3

Enjoy the full program on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with access to all main activities. (additional BurlyLab fees may apply).

BurlyBenefactor
$720

Become a BurlyBenefactor for additional membership benefits.

Group Rate
$300

Save on your membership with 5 or more friends/troupe-mates! Enjoy the full program on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with access to all main activities. (additional BurlyLab fees may apply).

Add a donation for BurlyCon

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