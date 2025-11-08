BurlyCon

Offered by

BurlyCon

About the memberships

BurlyCon Registration 2026 Payment Plan

Available until Jul 1
Payment Plan 5 Payments
$70

Renews monthly

Total cost $350. This registration level includes 5 monthly payments of $70 per month. Must sign up by 6/30/2026.

Available until Aug 1
Payment Plan 3 Payments
$116.67

Renews monthly

Total cost $350.01. This registration level includes 3 monthly payments of $116.67 per month. Must sign up by July 31, 2026.

Available until Oct 1
Payment Plan 2 Payments
$175

Renews monthly

Total cost $350. This registration level includes 2 monthly payments of $175.00 per month. Must sign up by September 30, 2026

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!