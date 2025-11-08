BurlyCon Registration 2026 Payment Plan

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Total cost $350. This registration level includes 5 monthly payments of $70 per month. Must sign up by 6/30/2026.
Renews monthly
Total cost $350.01. This registration level includes 3 monthly payments of $116.67 per month. Must sign up by July 31, 2026.
Renews monthly
Total cost $350. This registration level includes 2 monthly payments of $175.00 per month. Must sign up by September 30, 2026
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!