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27 SOMXS MAG

Buy Raffle Tickets: May the 4th Be With You - First Friday Event

Item #1: Large Wall Art - Darth Vader & Yoda
$1

Large wall art of Yoda and Darth Vader.


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #2: Kids Craft Pack
$1

For your child (or inner child) who loves crafting and activities:

  • Yoda Magic Block
  • Crochet Kit
  • Mandalorian Stickertivities Book
  • Lightstaber


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #3: "Protect the Child" Play Pack
$1

Save and train your newest padawan with this Jedi play pack:

  • Ahsoka headpiece
  • Lightsaber
  • Animatronic Grogu (moves and coos by patting his head)

To see Grogu, please find the Mandalorian inside the Landing Zone.

All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #4: Breakfast Pack
$1

Darth Maul waffle maker and Tauntaun Tiki mug.


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #5: Charcuterie and Drink Set
$1
  • Millennium Falcon Charcuterie Board - Item was made by 27 SOMXS squadron member Christian Wolfe of Wolfe Works
  • 3 tall glasses featuring a Stormtrooper, Kylo Ren, and the droids C-3PO, R2D2, and BB-8

All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #6: Mandalorian Helmet in Blue and Yellow
$1

Item made and donated by 27 SOMXS squadron member Dylan Talbot.


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #7: Death Star Lamp and Han Solo in Carbonite Blanket
$1
  • Death Star Floor Lamp (comes with Death Star cover and lamp and cord)
  • Han Solo in Carbonite Blanket

Visit the Death Star Floor Lamp inside Endor (the conference room)

Visit the Han Solo in Carbonite Blanket in Jabba's Palace (the front bar)


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #8: Star Wars Fanatic Pack
$1
  • BB-8 Droid & Remote (well-loved, works perfectly)
  • R2D2 Mug
  • Luke Skywalker Pin
  • Star Wars Episode 1 T-Shirt, XL

BB-8 Droid can be viewed at the Jawa Station (Landing Zone Lobby)


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #9: Yoda/Grogu Pack
$1
  • Large Grogu Doll
  • Mandalorian & Grogu Twin/Full-sized Blanket
  • Yoda Magic Block

All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #10: Sci-Fi Fan Pack - Star Trek & Dr. Who
$1
  • Dr. Who sticker pack
  • Dr. Who watch
  • Dr. Who Lanyard
  • Star Trek mini lunch box
  • Star Trek Display

All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #11: Kids Darkside Play Pack
$1
  • Darth Vader shirt with hood
  • Red lightsaber
  • Yoda Magic Block
  • Mandalorian Stickertivities book
  • Small Grogu doll

All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #12: Kids Sleepy Time Pack
$1
  • Mandalorian Twin/Full-sized Blanket
  • Chewbacca Plush
  • 5-Minute Star Wars Stories

All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #13: Empire Bundle
$1
  • Canvas Prints - Yoda, Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Original Trilogy Characters - Made and donated by Chief Matthew Rick
  • Imperial Knitted Throw Blanket - Made and donated by Holly Rick
  • Original Trilogy Star Wars Poster

All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #14: Rebel Bundle
$1
  • 5 Canvas Prints - Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Yoda, Stormtroopers & "Star Wars" - Made and donated by Chief Matthew Rick
  • Chewbacca Wall Art
  • Rebel Knitted Throw Blanket - Made and donated by Holly Rick
  • Original Trilogy Poster

All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #15: Pet "Bark Vader" Costume
$1
  • Darth Vader pet costume
  • Two Collapsible Water Bowls

All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item 16: Coin Display
$1

Star Wars Coin Display made and donated by Chief Matthew Rick.


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #17: Giant Plant
$1

Large Plant with Blue Pot


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #18: Girl Scout Cookies
$1

All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #19: Dominoes "Buy One Get One Free" Boy Scout Card
$1

Dominoes Card sold by the Boy scouts in 2026. Allows for "Buy one large pizza, get one large pizza free", menu price only, through December 2026.


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

Item #20: Erin's Sweet Treats Star Wars Cookies
$1

This item was made by Erin Ike of Erin's Sweet Treats, a 27 SOMXS squadron member.

All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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