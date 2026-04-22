Buy Raffle Tickets: May the 4th Be With You - First Friday Event

For your child (or inner child) who loves crafting and activities:

Yoda Magic Block

Crochet Kit

Mandalorian Stickertivities Book

Lightstaber





All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event