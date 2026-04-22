Buy Raffle Tickets: May the 4th Be With You - First Friday Event

Large wall art of Yoda and Darth Vader.
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
For your child (or inner child) who loves crafting and activities:
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
Save and train your newest padawan with this Jedi play pack:
To see Grogu, please find the Mandalorian inside the Landing Zone.
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
Darth Maul waffle maker and Tauntaun Tiki mug.
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
Item made and donated by 27 SOMXS squadron member Dylan Talbot.
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
Visit the Death Star Floor Lamp inside Endor (the conference room)
Visit the Han Solo in Carbonite Blanket in Jabba's Palace (the front bar)
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
BB-8 Droid can be viewed at the Jawa Station (Landing Zone Lobby)
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
Star Wars Coin Display made and donated by Chief Matthew Rick.
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
Large Plant with Blue Pot
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
Dominoes Card sold by the Boy scouts in 2026. Allows for "Buy one large pizza, get one large pizza free", menu price only, through December 2026.
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
This item was made by Erin Ike of Erin's Sweet Treats, a 27 SOMXS squadron member.
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. To view items online, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/view-raffle-items-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!