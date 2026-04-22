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27 SOMXS MAG

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View Raffle Items: May the 4th Be With You - First Friday Event

Item #1: Large Wall Art - Darth Vader & Yoda item
Item #1: Large Wall Art - Darth Vader & Yoda item
Item #1: Large Wall Art - Darth Vader & Yoda
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #2: Kids Craft Pack item
Item #2: Kids Craft Pack
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #3: "Protect the Child" Play Pack item
Item #3: "Protect the Child" Play Pack item
Item #3: "Protect the Child" Play Pack
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. Grogu can be found traveling the Landing Zone with the Mandalorian.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #4: Breakfast Pack item
Item #4: Breakfast Pack
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #5: Charcuterie and Drink Set item
Item #5: Charcuterie and Drink Set item
Item #5: Charcuterie and Drink Set
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


This item was made by Christian Wolfe of Wolfe Works.

All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #6: Mandalorian Helmet in Blue and Yellow item
Item #6: Mandalorian Helmet in Blue and Yellow item
Item #6: Mandalorian Helmet in Blue and Yellow
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #7: Death Star Lamp and Han Solo in Carbonite Blanket item
Item #7: Death Star Lamp and Han Solo in Carbonite Blanket item
Item #7: Death Star Lamp and Han Solo in Carbonite Blanket
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. The Death Star can be found in Endor (the conference room), while Han Solo can be found in Jabba's Palace (the front bar).

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #8: Star Wars Fanatic Pack item
Item #8: Star Wars Fanatic Pack item
Item #8: Star Wars Fanatic Pack item
Item #8: Star Wars Fanatic Pack
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


Shirt size is XL.


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #9: Yoda/Grogu Pack item
Item #9: Yoda/Grogu Pack
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


Blanket is size Twin/Full.


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #10: Sci-Fi Fan Pack - Star Trek & Dr. Who item
Item #10: Sci-Fi Fan Pack - Star Trek & Dr. Who item
Item #10: Sci-Fi Fan Pack - Star Trek & Dr. Who item
Item #10: Sci-Fi Fan Pack - Star Trek & Dr. Who
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #11: Kids Darkside Play Pack item
Item #11: Kids Darkside Play Pack
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #12: Kids Sleepy Time Pack item
Item #12: Kids Sleepy Time Pack
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #13: Empire Bundle item
Item #13: Empire Bundle item
Item #13: Empire Bundle item
Item #13: Empire Bundle item
Item #13: Empire Bundle
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


Blanket and Canvas art made by 27 SOMXS members Holly Rick and Chief Matthew Rick.

All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #14: Rebel Bundle item
Item #14: Rebel Bundle item
Item #14: Rebel Bundle item
Item #14: Rebel Bundle
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #15: Pet "Bark Vader" Costume item
Item #15: Pet "Bark Vader" Costume
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #16: Coin Display item
Item #16: Coin Display
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


Coin display made and donated by Chief Matthew Rick.


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #17: Giant Plant item
Item #17: Giant Plant
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #18: Girl Scout Cookies item
Item #18: Girl Scout Cookies
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Item #19: Dominoes "Buy One Get One Free" Boy Scout Card item
Item #19: Dominoes "Buy One Get One Free" Boy Scout Card
Free

INSTRUCTIONS:


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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Star Wars Cookies - Erin's Sweet Treats item
Star Wars Cookies - Erin's Sweet Treats
$1

INSTRUCTIONS:


All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.

DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event

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