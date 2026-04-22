View Raffle Items: May the 4th Be With You - First Friday Event

About this shop
INSTRUCTIONS:
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. Grogu can be found traveling the Landing Zone with the Mandalorian.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
This item was made by Christian Wolfe of Wolfe Works.
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. The Death Star can be found in Endor (the conference room), while Han Solo can be found in Jabba's Palace (the front bar).
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
Shirt size is XL.
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
Blanket is size Twin/Full.
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
Blanket and Canvas art made by 27 SOMXS members Holly Rick and Chief Matthew Rick.
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
Coin display made and donated by Chief Matthew Rick.
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
INSTRUCTIONS:
All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted.
DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event
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