View Raffle Items: May the 4th Be With You - First Friday Event

INSTRUCTIONS:





All items can be viewed at the 27 SOMXS booster club table in the Landing Zone lobby unless otherwise noted. The Death Star can be found in Endor (the conference room), while Han Solo can be found in Jabba's Palace (the front bar).



DO NOT CLICK ADD. You cannot buy this item in this shop. To buy raffle tickets for a chance to win this item, please click this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-raffle-tickets-may-the-4th-be-with-you-first-friday-event