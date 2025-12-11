Calling Home with Daniel ve Jacobi

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
3320 Dundee Rd, Northbrook, IL 60062
Admission to the event.
Includes event admission, access to an exclusive VIP meet and greet, and a complimentary T-shirt. Please plan to arrive by 5:00 PM.
An Event Sponsorship helps bring impactful CJA programming to life and strengthens our ability to serve the community. As a sponsor, you will be featured across all event promotions, including:
• Recognition as an official co-host on top-tier event materials
• Co-branding on social media posts and event flyers
• Acknowledgment on the event registration page and CJA website
• Your brand featured at the event alongside CJA, including any signage or printed marketing materials you choose to provide
• 2 complimentary tickets provided as part of your sponsorship
After purchase, please email [email protected] with your logo and business name so we can proudly feature your partnership on all event materials.
For more information about event sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to our team and we will be happy to assist you.
A Security Sponsorship is essential to protecting our community and ensuring every guest can gather safely and confidently. As a sponsor, you will be featured across all event promotions, including:
• Recognition as an official co-host on top-tier event materials
• Co-branding on social media posts and event flyers
• Acknowledgment on the event registration page and CJA website
• Featured in CJA newsletters reaching over 2,000 people
• Optional spotlight post on social media highlighting your commitment to Jewish safety
• 2 complimentary tickets provided as part of your sponsorship
After purchase, please email [email protected] with your logo and business name so we can proudly feature your partnership on all event materials.
For more information about security sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to our team and we will be happy to assist you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!