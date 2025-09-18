'Camp Halieus' Program Ad Form

This is a business card ad and will be printed in the program. The size of this ad is approximately 2" (tall) x 3.5" (wide). Simply provide a clear, high-resolution scan or digital file of one side of your business card. Files can be sent to [email protected] by November 14th.

(PLEASE NOTE: This service is free and no service fees are charged to us so we receive your full amount. But, they do suggest a donation to their organization, which is NOT required. You can select $0 as an option. Thank you.)