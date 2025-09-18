Joy In The City

'Camp Halieus' Program Ad Form

1001 S 1st St

Altoona, PA 16602, USA

Full Page Ad - 8"x5" item
Full Page Ad - 8"x5"
$200

This is a full page ad. The size of this ad is 8" (tall) x 5" (wide). Fully prepared (camera-ready) artwork can be sent to [email protected] by November 14th.

(PLEASE NOTE: This service is free and no service fees are charged to us so we receive your full amount. But, they do suggest a donation to their organization but it is NOT required. You can select $0 as an option. Thank you.)

Half Page Ad - 3.95"x5" item
Half Page Ad - 3.95"x5"
$100

This is a half page ad. The size of this ad is 3.95" (tall) x 5" (wide). Fully prepared (camera-ready) artwork can be sent to [email protected] by November 14th.

Quarter Page Ad - 3.95"x2.25" item
Quarter Page Ad - 3.95"x2.25"
$50

This is a quarter page ad and will be in the booklet weekly. The size of this ad is 3.95" (tall) x 2.25" (wide). Fully prepared (camera-ready) artwork can be sent to [email protected] by November 14th.

Business Card Ad - 3.5" x 2" item
Business Card Ad - 3.5" x 2"
$25

This is a business card ad and will be printed in the program. The size of this ad is approximately 2" (tall) x 3.5" (wide). Simply provide a clear, high-resolution scan or digital file of one side of your business card. Files can be sent to [email protected] by November 14th.

"Break a leg" Ad item
"Break a leg" Ad
$15

This is a "break a leg" ad. Parents and family members can purchase a small space to write a message of encouragement to their child. Messages can be sent to [email protected] by November 14th.

