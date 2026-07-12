About this event
Campers are youth ages 8-13 for this camp.
CITs or Counselors in Training are youth (typically 13-14, must be at least 13) who have not yet been trained by their unit (county/city) to be a teen, but would like to train to be one and help assist in the supervision of youth at camp
Teen Counselors are youth 14-18 who have been trained as teen counselors and have approval from their unit (county/city) agent to attend Camp Myths and Monsters as Teen Counselors. All teens must be in 4-H online and have received previous training through their camp cluster to be eligible as teens.
Adult Volunteers are 4-Hers over the age of 18 who will be volunteering to act as supervision at camp, help teach classes, and stay in lodges overnight. Adult volunteers should contact Tatyana "Sequoia" Yates, Program Director, at [email protected] to get more information and all adults must be registered in 4-H Online and receive training.
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