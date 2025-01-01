Northern Virginia 4-H Educational And Conference Center

Northern Virginia 4-H Educational And Conference Center

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Our mission

Northern Virginia 4-H Educational and Conference Center empowers youth through hands-on learning experiences, fostering leadership, life skills, and healthy habits. Our programs, like swim lessons, promote safety, confidence, and personal growth.
More ways to support us
NOVA 4-H 2026 Swim Lessons
Event
NOVA 4-H 2026 Swim Lessons
NOVA 4-H 2026 Swim Lessons 🏊‍♀️ help youth build water safety skills, confidence, and healthy habits through hands-on learning in the pool. Our instructors focus on clear instruction, practice, and encouragement.By registering, you support our mission to grow leadership and life skills in young people through experiential learning. Please complete the form for each swimmer so we can place them in the right level and keep everyone safe.Note that a small credit card transaction fee will be assessed after selecting your class, you must complete all required questions including the Assumption of Risk Form, Agree to the Rules and Regulations, and Media Release Form. Classes have a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 6 participants. For Level 1 and Level 2, classes have a minimum of 5 and maximum of 10. If the minimum is not reached 5 weekdays prior to the class start, the class may be cancelled. A refund or credit would be issued. If you find your class is full, please refer to our waitlist that will be on our jotform, you can find that link on our Instagram and Facebook in the bio, or copy and paste the link here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfMI_kJOICTEJ7r-8MZ14YuaYCuS7gkw55BbRM7XL2CZe3pDQ/viewform?usp=publish-editor
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Northern Virginia 4-H Educational And Conference Center Pool Membership
Membership
Northern Virginia 4-H Educational And Conference Center Pool Membership
Enjoy summer at the Northern Virginia 4-H Center pool while supporting youth leadership and environmental education. Your membership helps keep our facilities welcoming and safe for families, campers, and community groups.By joining, you gain access to a well-maintained pool in a natural setting and help sustain hands-on programs that build life skills and confidence in young people. Complete this form to activate your pool membership for the season.
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NOVA 4-H Center Camp Store
Shop
NOVA 4-H Center Camp Store
Welcome to our online shop! For the first time this summer (so please be patient with us) we will be running an online store for camp where families can purchase camp merchandise for their campers or teens to receive while they are here at camp! WE WILL NOT BE SHIPPING STORE ITEMS FROM THE CENTER, but we will make daily deliveries Monday-Wednesday of each week of Junior Camp. All orders should be placed prior to the Tuesday of the week of camp you would like delivered to. We will do our best to fulfill all orders as placed, but as we learn and grow with this new system if inventory is no longer in stock when we go to fulfill your order we will reach out to find an alternative or to refund your order. Please reach out to Tatyana Yates, Program Director at [email protected] with any questions!Happy shopping, and let us know if you have any issues!Northern Virginia 4-H Educational And Conference Center
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Our website

https://www.nova4h.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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