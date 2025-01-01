Northern Virginia 4-H Educational And Conference Center

Event

NOVA 4-H 2026 Swim Lessons

NOVA 4-H 2026 Swim Lessons 🏊‍♀️ help youth build water safety skills, confidence, and healthy habits through hands-on learning in the pool. Our instructors focus on clear instruction, practice, and encouragement.By registering, you support our mission to grow leadership and life skills in young people through experiential learning. Please complete the form for each swimmer so we can place them in the right level and keep everyone safe.Note that a small credit card transaction fee will be assessed after selecting your class, you must complete all required questions including the Assumption of Risk Form, Agree to the Rules and Regulations, and Media Release Form. Classes have a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 6 participants. For Level 1 and Level 2, classes have a minimum of 5 and maximum of 10. If the minimum is not reached 5 weekdays prior to the class start, the class may be cancelled. A refund or credit would be issued. If you find your class is full, please refer to our waitlist that will be on our jotform, you can find that link on our Instagram and Facebook in the bio, or copy and paste the link here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfMI_kJOICTEJ7r-8MZ14YuaYCuS7gkw55BbRM7XL2CZe3pDQ/viewform?usp=publish-editor