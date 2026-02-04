The People for Jason Fowler

Hosted by

The People for Jason Fowler

About this event

Candidate's Cuisine: Third Time's a Charm

114 Solomons Island Rd N

Prince Frederick, MD 20678, USA

Individual Ticket
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Date Night Ticket
$200

Couple's Ticket for the full program with access to all main activity.

Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This Ticket also includes Sponsorship Advertisement to be placed on our Board of Sponsors for the event.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This Ticket also includes Sponsorship Advertisement to be placed on our Board of Sponsors for the event.

Gold Sponsor
$2,700
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This Ticket also includes Sponsorship Advertisement to be placed on our Board of Sponsors for the event.

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