The People for Jason Fowler
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Our mission
The People for Jason Fowler supports his candidacy for State Senate, focusing on community engagement and transparency. They aim to connect with voters through events and initiatives that highlight Jason's vision for a better future.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Winning is Bliss: Fowler on the Farm
May 30, 2:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
11770 Charles St, La Plata, MD 20646, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Passing Laws Cracking Claws: Fowler for Senate Crab Feast
May 31, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
3748 Harbor Rd, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.votejasonfowler.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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