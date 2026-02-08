Candlelight Gala: Grand Night Out

About this event
Candlelight Gala: Parents’ Night Out — Piano Edition
Friday, May 15th
• 6:30 PM reception · 7:30 PM concert
Join us for a reception and an intimate, candlelit program performed by Cahill Smith.
Tickets: $40
Every ticket helps fund lessons, exams, and performance opportunities for students at KIND Conservatory.
Best seats in the house reserved for you (loges)
Childcare Add-On ($40/family, up to 2 kids):
Ages 3–5 (Black Box) and 6–12 (Bistline). Potty-trained required.
Drop-off opens 6:15 PM. Pickup begins after the concert.
Food policy: No snacks/meals provided. Please feed kids beforehand. No outside food in childcare rooms (allergy safety). Labeled water bottle welcome.
Parents must remain in the building.
Kids will have crafts & stories (3–5) and a movie + games (6–12).
Please list ages + allergies at checkout. We’ll call/text the parent number if needed.
Fuji Steakhouse Certificate (Value: $100)
Available for $85 thanks to Fuji Steak House’s donation. Limited quantity—while supplies last.
Set of 9 Flameless Moving Wick Candles (gift bag, remote and batteries included)
Set of 3 Flameless Moving Wick Candles (gift bag, remote and batteries included)
1 Flameless Moving Wick Candle (gift bag, remote and batteries included)
