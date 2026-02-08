Kind Conservatory Inc

Candlelight Gala: Grand Night Out

1002 Sam Nixon Dr

Pocatello, ID 83209, USA

Early-bird Gala Ticket
$35
Available until Mar 5
Gala Ticket (Reception + Concert)
$40

Candlelight Gala: Parents’ Night Out — Piano Edition


Friday, May 15th


• 6:30 PM reception · 7:30 PM concert


Join us for a reception and an intimate, candlelit program performed by Cahill Smith.

  • 6:30 PM Reception: Small plates and non-alcoholic options. Available for purchase: wine, sweets, and gift certificates.
  • 7:00 PM Pre-concert talk
  • 7:30 PM Concert

Tickets: $40


Every ticket helps fund lessons, exams, and performance opportunities for students at KIND Conservatory.

VIP Ticket: Best seats + Reception+Concert)
$80

Best seats in the house reserved for you (loges)


Friday, May 15th


• 6:30 PM reception · 7:30 PM concert


Parents-Night-Out
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Childcare Add-On ($40/family, up to 2 kids):
Ages 3–5 (Black Box) and 6–12 (Bistline). Potty-trained required.


Drop-off opens 6:15 PM. Pickup begins after the concert.


Food policy: No snacks/meals provided. Please feed kids beforehand. No outside food in childcare rooms (allergy safety). Labeled water bottle welcome.


Parents must remain in the building.
Kids will have crafts & stories (3–5) and a movie + games (6–12).


Please list ages + allergies at checkout. We’ll call/text the parent number if needed.



Fuji Steakhouse Certificate (Value: $100)
$85

Fuji Steakhouse Certificate (Value: $100)
Available for $85 thanks to Fuji Steak House’s donation. Limited quantity—while supplies last.

Set of 9 Flameless Candles
$50

Set of 9 Flameless Moving Wick Candles (gift bag, remote and batteries included)

Set of 3 Flameless Candles
$20

Set of 3 Flameless Moving Wick Candles (gift bag, remote and batteries included)

1 Flameless Candle
$10

1 Flameless Moving Wick Candle (gift bag, remote and batteries included)

Add a donation for Kind Conservatory Inc

$

