Candlelight Gala: Grand Night Out

Childcare Add-On ($40/family, up to 2 kids):

Ages 3–5 (Black Box) and 6–12 (Bistline). Potty-trained required.



Drop-off opens 6:15 PM. Pickup begins after the concert.





Food policy: No snacks/meals provided. Please feed kids beforehand. No outside food in childcare rooms (allergy safety). Labeled water bottle welcome.



Parents must remain in the building.

Kids will have crafts & stories (3–5) and a movie + games (6–12).



Please list ages + allergies at checkout. We’ll call/text the parent number if needed.







