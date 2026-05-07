Care Free Medical Inc

Hosted by

Care Free Medical Inc

About this event

Care Free Medical 10th Annual Golf Outing @Hawk Hollow

15101 Chandler Rd

Bath Township, MI 48808, USA

18-hole Golfer
$150

18-hole Golf, Range Balls, Cart, 2 Drink Tickets, Lunch, Souvenir, and Event Festivities

4 Person Team 18-hole Golf
$600

18-hole Golf, Range Balls, Cart, 2 Drink Tickets, Lunch, Souvenir, and Event Festivities for 4

4 Golfers + Gift Sponsor
$800

Gift Sponsor + 18-hole Golf, Range Balls, Cart, 2 Drink Tickets, Lunch, Souvenir, and Event Festivities for 4

4 Golfers + Gift Sponsor + Hole Sponsor
$1,000

Gift Sponsor + Hole Sponsor + 18-hole Golf, Range Balls, Cart, 2 Drink Tickets, Lunch, Souvenir, and Event Festivities for 4

Event Sponsor
$1,500
Cart Sponsor
$1,000
Drinks Sponsor
$500
Souvenir Sponsor
$500
Hole Sponsor
$300
Gift Sponsor
$250
Add a donation for Care Free Medical Inc

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