Care Moor Foundation For Civic Engagement's Annual Raffle 2026

Destination Kohler for up to Four (4) People



From luxury lodging and spa experiences to world-class golf, outdoor adventures and indoor activities there’s no other place like it in America. The winner will visit this 5 diamond resort in Kohler, Wisconsin and enjoy deluxe guestroom accommodations for two evenings at The American Club (king bed or two queen beds). Also included is a $500 gift card that can be utilized at the resort.