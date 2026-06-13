Care Moor Foundation For Civic Engagement's Annual Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Private in-home or virtual wine tasting
The winner receives a 5 bottle live or virtual wine tasting for 14 to 18 people with a private Wine Advisor. Expires June 18, 2026 Applicable in AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, MO/KS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, VT, WI, WV
Destination Kohler for up to Four (4) People
From luxury lodging and spa experiences to world-class golf, outdoor adventures and indoor activities there’s no other place like it in America. The winner will visit this 5 diamond resort in Kohler, Wisconsin and enjoy deluxe guestroom accommodations for two evenings at The American Club (king bed or two queen beds). Also included is a $500 gift card that can be utilized at the resort.
Live artwork created by Dana Todd Pope during The Emancipation Ball
$24 gift card for Poise Beauty + $50 gift card to the Salon
Salon gift card expires 12-29-26.
Grey Goose Martini Kit
St~Germain Hugo Spritz Kit
Printed Artwork
Tacos & Tequila experience for 10 people at Birch Road
Nasir, 24x24 Acrylic on wood. Valued at $500
This work is a visual representation of the evolution of power and identity, seamlessly blending the old opulence of ancient royalty with the bold confidence of contemporary culture. The figure, a silhouette of modern-day kingship, is adorned with a traditional gold crown yet his authority is equally proclaimed by the heavy, gleaming gold chains draped around his neck - the new-age regalia that signifies status in today’s world. Valued at $350
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