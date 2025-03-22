Care Rituals for Spring Recovery - April

Add a donation for We Still Move (formerly Critical Mass Dance Company)
$
Supported General Admission (group sessions only)
Free
Includes group sessions only.
For any folks who: • have been displaced by the fires • are not always able to meet basic needs (food, housing, transport, etc.) • identify as Black or Indigenous • are disabled or have a disability • identify as trans, genderfluid, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming • are survivors of gender-based violence • whose im/migrant status/experience hinders your access to resources. (see group sessions in event description) **No individual sessions included
Includes group sessions only.
For any folks who: • have been displaced by the fires • are not always able to meet basic needs (food, housing, transport, etc.) • identify as Black or Indigenous • are disabled or have a disability • identify as trans, genderfluid, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming • are survivors of gender-based violence • whose im/migrant status/experience hinders your access to resources. (see group sessions in event description) **No individual sessions included
General Admission (group sessions only)
$10
Includes: group sessions only.
For any folks who: • may stress about basic needs but regularly get them met (food, housing, transport, etc.). Group sessions include acupuncture, yoga, sound bath, and Dance From The Heart. **No individual sessions included
Includes: group sessions only.
For any folks who: • may stress about basic needs but regularly get them met (food, housing, transport, etc.). Group sessions include acupuncture, yoga, sound bath, and Dance From The Heart. **No individual sessions included
Fully Covered Ticket
Free
Includes: all group sessions + up to 2 individual sessions.
For any folks who: • have been displaced by the fires
Includes: all group sessions + up to 2 individual sessions.
For any folks who: • have been displaced by the fires
Community ticket
$20
Includes: all group sessions + up to 2 individual sessions.
For any folks who:
• may stress about basic needs but regularly get them met (food, housing, transport, etc.)
Includes: all group sessions + up to 2 individual sessions.
For any folks who:
• may stress about basic needs but regularly get them met (food, housing, transport, etc.)
Solidarity ticket
$35
Includes: all group sessions + up to 2 individual sessions.
For any folks who:
would like to sponsor Supported Rate tickets • comfortably get their basic needs met • have expendable income • have access to generational wealth
Includes: all group sessions + up to 2 individual sessions.
For any folks who:
would like to sponsor Supported Rate tickets • comfortably get their basic needs met • have expendable income • have access to generational wealth
Ticket sponsor (not attending, just donating)
$35
For any folks who: • will not be attending but would like to donate towards sustaining low-cost options (you can also do a custom donation amount below!)
For any folks who: • will not be attending but would like to donate towards sustaining low-cost options (you can also do a custom donation amount below!)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!