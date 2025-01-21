Care Rituals for Spring Recovery - February

Includes group sessions only. For any folks who: • have been displaced by the fires • are not always able to meet basic needs (food, housing, transport, etc.) • identify as Black or Indigenous • are disabled or have a disability • identify as trans, genderfluid, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming • are survivors of gender-based violence • whose im/migrant status/experience hinders your access to resources. (see group sessions in event description) **No individual sessions included

Includes group sessions only. For any folks who: • have been displaced by the fires • are not always able to meet basic needs (food, housing, transport, etc.) • identify as Black or Indigenous • are disabled or have a disability • identify as trans, genderfluid, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming • are survivors of gender-based violence • whose im/migrant status/experience hinders your access to resources. (see group sessions in event description) **No individual sessions included

seeMoreDetailsMobile