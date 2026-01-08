Carlmont Parents Nursery School
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Carlmont Parents Nursery School

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Carlmont Parents Nursery School

About this event

Sales closed

Carlmont Parents Nursery School's Spring Auction 2026

Pick-up location

751 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA 94002, USA

Bay Area Discovery Museum item
Bay Area Discovery Museum item
Bay Area Discovery Museum item
Bay Area Discovery Museum
$30

Starting bid

🚂 Admission for up to 5 people 🎨


Nestled at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Bay Area Discovery Museum is a place where little bodies and big imaginations are free to run wild.

Value: $100

Expiration Date: 03/21/2027

Bel Mateo Bowl item
Bel Mateo Bowl item
Bel Mateo Bowl
$35

Starting bid

🎳 Two lanes for one hour of bowling per lane - includes the use of bowling shoes

Value: $124.00
Expires: 10/1/26
Call ahead for lane availability. Valid Monday - Friday between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. excluding holidays. May not be combined with any other promotion. Max. 6 people per lane.

Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center item
Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center
$25

Starting bid

6 Admission Tickets


View the largest collection of original Peanuts artwork in the world at the Charles M. Schulz Museum located in Santa Rosa, California.


Value: $90

Good any time, no expiration date.

CuriOdyssey item
CuriOdyssey
$35

Starting bid

🦉 3 month season pass 💡


CuriOdyssey lets kids loose to observe wild animals, experiment with scientific phenomena and let the natural world answer their questions.


Season pass benefits include:

  • Free admission and parking for two adults and the grandchildren or children of those adults
  • $8 off up to four guest tickets per visit
  • Free or discounted admission at 500+ participating science and wildlife centers
  • Free admission to special events, including first Friday nights and seasonal events

Value: $109

Expires: 3/21/27

Happy Hollow Park and Zoo item
Happy Hollow Park and Zoo item
Happy Hollow Park and Zoo item
Happy Hollow Park and Zoo
$25

Starting bid

🐲 4 admission tickets 🐑


Happy Hollow Park and Zoo is a family-friendly amusement park and accredited zoo. Located on 16 acres, Happy Hollow features many popular theme park attractions like its carousel, roller coaster, petting zoo, and Puppet Castle Theater. In addition to rides, visitors can enjoy the park's animal exhibits.


Value: $88

Expire 3/20/27

Hiller Aviation Museum item
Hiller Aviation Museum
$25

Starting bid

✈ 4 admission tickets 🚁


The Hiller Museum is the perfect activity for the whole family! From aircraft displays to exhibits, drones, and gifts, they have something to inspire everyone at the Hiller Aviation Museum.


Value: $88

Not valid for Biggest Little Airshow or Noon Year events

Legarza Sports item
Legarza Sports item
Legarza Sports item
Legarza Sports
$40

Starting bid

⚽ $200 Gift Voucher + Legarza Starter Pack 🏀


Legarza programs give children the knowledge and motivation they need to achieve their personal best in sport and life. The program is tailored to help your youngster succeed on and off the field of play in a safe, professional and encouraging environment of learning and fun.


Voucher can be used towards any available program on Legarza's website, including camps, leagues, and training.


Value: $200

American Conservatory Theater item
American Conservatory Theater
$30

Starting bid

🎭 Two tickets


Voucher may be redeemed for two tickets to any A.C.T. preview performance at the Toni Rembe Theater, The Strand, or The Rueff (subject to availability).


Value: $160

Expires: 03/21/2027

SF Giants game tickets item
SF Giants game tickets item
SF Giants game tickets
$35

Starting bid

🧡🖤 Two SF Giants tickets


Catch the excitement live with tickets to see the San Francisco Giants—an unforgettable night at the ballpark filled with big plays, great food, and classic baseball fun!


June 8th @ 6:45 pm

vs Washington

LB 125 Row 34 seat 7&8


Approximate value: $70

In-N-Out Burger Swag Bag item
In-N-Out Burger Swag Bag item
In-N-Out Burger Swag Bag
$35

Starting bid

Perfect for the In-N-Out fan! Swag bag includes:

  • lunch bag
  • notepad
  • beach towel
  • logo lanyard
  • magnet
  • license plate frame
  • hat
  • T-shirt (xl)
  • apron pin
  • pool float

Value: $110

Mountain Camp Woodside #1 item
Mountain Camp Woodside #1 item
Mountain Camp Woodside #1 item
Mountain Camp Woodside #1
$55

Starting bid

⛺ $500 off camp certificate


Good for Session 2B day camp program - June 29th - July 3rd


Mountain Camp Woodside is a summer Day Camp for grades K-10. Located in the heart of beautiful Portola Valley, on the 63-acre campus of the Woodside Priory School. Our camp inspires campers to try new activities, build independence, make friends and take home memories that will last a lifetime.


Certificates cannot be combined & they are intended for 1st time Mountain Camp Woodside campers only, valid ONLY for our Session 2B. They are NOT valid for any other camp sessions.

Mountain Camp Woodside #2 item
Mountain Camp Woodside #2 item
Mountain Camp Woodside #2 item
Mountain Camp Woodside #2
$55

Starting bid

🚵‍♂️ $500 off camp certificate


Good for Session 2B day camp program - June 29th - July 3rd


Mountain Camp Woodside is a summer Day Camp for grades K-10. Located in the heart of beautiful Portola Valley, on the 63-acre campus of the Woodside Priory School. Our camp inspires campers to try new activities, build independence, make friends and take home memories that will last a lifetime.


Certificates cannot be combined & they are intended for 1st time Mountain Camp Woodside campers only, valid ONLY for our Session 2B. They are NOT valid for any other camp sessions.

My Gym item
My Gym item
My Gym item
My Gym
$35

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 4 classes


Good for 4 straight weeks of one age appropriate class per week.
My Gym San Carlos offers kids birthday parties, Mommy and Me, gymnastics camps and other fantastic fun filled programs for ages 6 weeks – 10 years.


Value: $169

Peninsula Gymnastics item
Peninsula Gymnastics
$65

Starting bid

🤸‍♀️ Gift certificate for camp


Peninsula Gymnastics offers camp opportunities for school age children throughout the year. Camp activities include gymnastics, acrobatics, tumbling, circus acts, choreography and arts & crafts.


Value: $470
Expires: 4/1/27

Safari Run item
Safari Run item
Safari Run
$40

Starting bid

🌴 Open Play punch card for 10 weekday admissions


Kids birthday parties, open play, fitness classes and seasonal camps in SF Bay Area! Come play in a fun, clean, and safe environment!


Value: $170
Expires 10/30/26, not valid on weekends or holidays

San Jose Sharks item
San Jose Sharks
$35

Starting bid

🦈 4 tickets to a SJ Sharks game🏒


Score big with an unforgettable night of hockey! Cheer on the San Jose Sharks live as they hit the ice for fast-paced action, electric energy, and nonstop excitement. Don’t miss your chance to experience the thrill up close!


Section 205 Row 10. Game will be for a mutually agreed upon weeknight.


Value:$130

Bella Nails item
Bella Nails
$25

Starting bid

💅 Certificate for a Mani/Pedi


Treat yourself to a little pampering at Bella Nails! Enjoy a relaxing manicure and pedicure that will leave you feeling refreshed, polished, and perfectly indulged. The perfect excuse for some well-deserved “me time”!


Value: $75

Classic Kids Pet Session - Burlingame item
Classic Kids Pet Session - Burlingame item
Classic Kids Pet Session - Burlingame item
Classic Kids Pet Session - Burlingame
$75

Starting bid

🐕 One in-studio pet session for one furry friend + a $160 fine art print credit 🐈


We believe in the beauty and artistry in tangible heirlooms. We believe in display. We believe they should be visible in your life to remind you everyday what is good and true. They are a permanent record of your precious family history.

Family portraiture is our obsession. We exist to preserve your memories in a way that can be seen, touched and held by everyone who enters your home. Welcome to our passion. Over twenty-five years, for the love. We aren't just photographers. We are fine art creators. We make only archival, museum quality canvases and prints in our very own lab. These extraordinary works of art are to be treasured for generations to come.


Value: $655
Expires: 12/31/26

Classic Kids Family Session - Burlingame item
Classic Kids Family Session - Burlingame item
Classic Kids Family Session - Burlingame item
Classic Kids Family Session - Burlingame
$100

Starting bid

📷 One in-studio family session for up to four subjects + a $160 fine art print credit


We believe in the beauty and artistry in tangible heirlooms. We believe in display. We believe they should be visible in your life to remind you everyday what is good and true. They are a permanent record of your precious family history. Family portraiture is our obsession. We exist to preserve your memories in a way that can be seen, touched and held by everyone who enters your home. Welcome to our passion. Over twenty-five years, for the love. We aren't just photographers. We are fine art creators. We make only archival, museum quality canvases and prints in our very own lab. These extraordinary works of art are to be treasured for generations to come.


Value: $655
Expires: 12/31/26

Schumacher Photography item
Schumacher Photography item
Schumacher Photography item
Schumacher Photography
$140

Starting bid

Voted BEST PHOTOGRAPHER by SF Weekly’s Best of San Francisco. Family photographs, elevated to the level of fine art. Create contemporary, black and white, museum quality photographs for your family and record this moment in time with your children.


The winning certificate includes:
- Creative Consultation to get to know one another and tailor an inspiring session that is personal to your family.
- Weekday Photography Session at your home or meaningful location.
- A Personalized Presentation to review your images and curate the perfect photographic collection for your home.
- A Museum Quality, Black & White Photograph matted to 16x20 inches or a $500 print credit to be used towards a larger photograph.

Value: $1,675

Session is for FAMILY PHOTOGRAPHY only (no events, headshots or engagement photography) and is valid for one year. Non-transferable. Session is for the winning family. Weekend Session Upgrades are available.

Family Fun Night item
Family Fun Night item
Family Fun Night
$40

Starting bid

🍕 Take the whole family out for a night of fun! Start with a delicious dinner at BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse, with a menu that appeals to both kids and adults alike. Then walk over to Gama Ride to enjoy a variety of arcade games, from classic favorites to the latest releases! Get ready to eat, play, win, and have a blast!


$100 to BJs Restaurant

$100 in Gama Ride gift cards

AvantGard Day Spa item
AvantGard Day Spa item
AvantGard Day Spa
$25

Starting bid

💆‍♂️ $100 Spa Certificate 💅


Indulge in pure relaxation with this spa certificate—your escape to rejuvenation, pampering, and well-deserved tranquility.


Valid toward full priced services Tuesday-Thursday

Expires 3/21/2027

Mother's Day Gift Basket item
Mother's Day Gift Basket item
Mother's Day Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

💐Treat Mom to the ultimate day of relaxation! This Mother’s Day spa basket is filled with luxurious self-care essentials to soothe, refresh, and pamper.


Basket includes:

  • Pacha Soap Co. body lotion, wash, & scrub
  • bath bombs
  • body sponge
  • Pacifica facial masks
  • Hydro Flask travel tumbler
  • bottle of Cameron Hughes red wine

Approximate Value: $150


Generously donated by Whole Foods and Teacher Jill.

Date Night Basket item
Date Night Basket
$35

Starting bid

Everything you need for the perfect night in! Enjoy a cozy date night with delicious pasta, a bottle of wine, and a gift card to pick out your favorite sweet treat!


Basket includes:

  • Amici's certificate for one family size pasta
  • $25 gift card for Piazzas
  • bottle of J Lohr chardonnay
  • bottle of Donovan Parke pinot
  • 2 stemless glasses
  • 1 wine stopper
  • candles

Approximate value: $160

Pasta certificate valid Monday-Thursday, not valid for delivery.


Generously donated by: Noele Pennington, Amici's East Coast Pizzeria and Piazza's Fine Foods

Father's Day Basket item
Father's Day Basket
$30

Starting bid

🍔The ultimate Father’s Day treat! This basket features everything he needs to kick back, clean up, and dig in! 🍺


Basket includes:

  • 8 pack Lazy Dog beer
  • beer glass
  • Bath & Body Works beard kit
  • $25 gift card to Godfather's

Approximate value: $100


Generously donated by: Godfather's Burger Lounge and The Poli Family.

Barrelhouse Brewing Co Basket item
Barrelhouse Brewing Co Basket item
Barrelhouse Brewing Co Basket
$40

Starting bid

🍻 Raise a glass to this Barrelhouse Brewery basket, packed with craft beer favorites and brewery goodies—perfect for any beer lover!


Basket includes:

  • men's shirt (size lg)
  • women's sweatshirt (size med)
  • picnic blanket
  • two 6 packs
  • 2 beer glasses

Approximate value: $250


Generously donated by the Flair Family.

Better Together Dance Studio item
Better Together Dance Studio
$30

Starting bid

🩰 One month tuition + registration fee


Try a new dance class for you or your child! Through dance and theatre education, Better Together Dance Studio inspires and empowers people of all ages to grow and connect through performing arts. They believe that we are all better together.


Value: $121

BodyRok Belmont item
BodyRok Belmont
$25

Starting bid

5 Class Pack


Classes will challenge you to plank, lunge, twist, jump, and push your limits. The dynamic, muscle sculpting sequence of hybrid Pilates movements are designed to rok your body to the core. Certificate is for 45 minute full body reformer pilates group classes. All levels welcome!


Value: $99


Expires 30 days from redemption. Valid at the Belmont location only.

F45 item
F45
$35

Starting bid

💪 1 month unlimited pass


F45 offers innovative, high-intensity functional group workouts that are fast, fun and results-driven. The goal is to help you become your fittest, strongest and healthiest self.


Value: $300

Expires October 2026

Valid only at the San Mateo location.

Flores Restaurant item
Flores Restaurant item
Flores Restaurant
$25

Starting bid

🌮 $100 gift card 🍹


A perfect date night spot with fabulous food and drinks! Traditional Mexican dishes and flavors, sourced from family recipes that originated in Mexican states from The Gulf, to The Pacific, are not only the inspiration–they’ll be the rule.

Monterey Bay Whale Watch item
Monterey Bay Whale Watch item
Monterey Bay Whale Watch
$35

Starting bid

🐳 Whale watch pass for 2 adults 🦦


Catch the excitement of whale watching in Monterey Bay! Skilled guides make it an unforgettable journey as you get close to these awe-inspiring giants.


Value: $160

Paicines Ranch Getaway item
Paicines Ranch Getaway item
Paicines Ranch Getaway item
Paicines Ranch Getaway
$100

Starting bid

🐦 Two-Night Stay at Working Regenerative Ranch 🌳


Escape to the historic Paicines Ranch for a quiet, restorative weekend on a stunning 7,600-acre working ranch! You'll have access to private land for birding, miles of hiking trails (including a trail through our regenerative vineyard), breathtaking views, and gorgeous star-filled skies. Located along San Benito County's Cienega Wine Trail and just 20 minutes from the East Entrance of Pinnacles National Park.


This certificate includes:

  • Two-night stay for two in a cozy cottage
  • $50 credit to our online store for Thursday lunch tickets, regenerative meats, and more

Date of stay subject to availability, no holiday weekends.


Value: $300

Generously donated by the Christiano family.

Oakland Zoo item
Oakland Zoo
$35

Starting bid

🐘Family Fun 4-Pack + Parking🦒


Adventure awaits! This package includes 4 tickets to the Oakland Zoo - covering admission for 2 adults and 2 children (ages 2–14) - plus free parking for one vehicle. A perfect full-day outing the whole family will love.


Value: $115

Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo item
Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo item
Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo
$45

Starting bid

🦜 Family Plus Membership 🐢


A gift the whole family will use all year long! The Family Plus Membership includes unlimited admission for 2 adults and their children under 18, plus 1 named caregiver and four single-use guest passes — all valid for one year. A perfect excuse to explore, discover, and keep the little ones endlessly entertained.


Value: $210

Generously donated by the Serrano family.

Rally Gymnastics item
Rally Gymnastics
$35

Starting bid

5-Pack of "Bring Your Own Baby" Drop-In Classes


Get moving with your little one! This certificate includes 5 drop-in classes for Rally Gymnastics' popular "Bring Your Own Baby" (BYOB) program in San Carlos — a caregiver-accompanied class designed for kids 18 months to 3.5 years. A wonderful way to build skills, burn energy, and meet other local families.


Value: $150

Expires December 2026

Thomas Fogarty Winery item
Thomas Fogarty Winery
$45

Starting bid

🍷 Magnum Bottle & Tasting for Two


Escape to the Santa Cruz Mountains for a tasting at Thomas Fogarty Winery, a stunning 300-acre alpine estate in Woodside just 30 minutes from the Peninsula. This package includes flights for two and a 1.5 L bottle of Thomas Fogarty Chardonnay — handcrafted from organically farmed estate vineyards and perfect for your next celebration.


Approximate Value: $215

Urban Air Adventure Park item
Urban Air Adventure Park item
Urban Air Adventure Park
$40

Starting bid

Two Ultimate Passes + Goodie Basket


Give the kids a day they won't stop talking about! This package includes two Ultimate Attraction passes to Urban Air Adventure Park — where kids can soar, jump, climb, and conquer obstacles across a massive indoor adventure park — plus a fun goodie basket to send them home with smiles.


Basket includes:

  • 2 ultimate tickets 
  • 2 jump socks 
  • 2 free ICEE cards 
  • kids t-shirt 
  • water bottle 

Approximate Value: $150

Vivace Restaurant item
Vivace Restaurant
$45

Starting bid

🍝 $200 Gift Card + Bottle of Wine


Treat yourself to a night out at one of the Peninsula's most beloved neighborhood gems! This package includes a $200 gift card to Vivace Ristorante in Belmont — a longtime community favorite celebrated for its Northern Italian cuisine and Wine Spectator Award-winning wine list — plus a bottle of wine.


Approximate Value: $250

Generously donated by the Spencer family.

San Jose Giants item
San Jose Giants
$40

Starting bid

⚾ 8 Bowl Reserved Tickets


Play ball! This package includes 8 bowl reserved seats to a San Jose Giants game at Excite Ballpark — the perfect outing for the whole family or a crew of friends. Cheer on the SF Giants' Single-A affiliate, enjoy classic ballpark eats, and make a summer memory right in our own backyard.


Certificate must be used for a 2026 regular season home game (not valid July 4th)


Value: $144

Barre3 item
Barre3 item
Barre3
$30

Starting bid

5-Class Pack


This 5-class pack to Barre3 gets you into one of the most beloved boutique fitness studios around — known for its feel-good combination of strength, cardio, and mindfulness. Every class is welcoming, inclusive, and leaves you feeling balanced and energized.


Value: $150

San Francisco Giants Tickets & Swag item
San Francisco Giants Tickets & Swag item
San Francisco Giants Tickets & Swag item
San Francisco Giants Tickets & Swag
$40

Starting bid

⚾ Two SF Giants tickets and swag bag


🎵 Take me out to the ball game 🎶

Enjoy 2 tickets located in View Box Section 314, Row D Seats 20 & 21


Your choice of game day:

  • Saturday May 23
    Chicago White Sox
    1:05 PM
    Promotion: Chain Hat
  • Tuesday June 23
    Athletics
    6:45 PM 
  • Sunday June 28
    Atlanta Braves
    1:05 PM
    Promotion: Camo T-Shirt
  • Wednesday September 9
    St. Louis Cardinals
    12:45 PM

Plus loads of Giants swag! Including: hats, t-shirts, jerseys, vest, tumbler and more!


Approximate value: $175

Generously donated by Jill Watkins and family.

Grain + Brie item
Grain + Brie
$35

Starting bid

🧀 Charcuterie Board 🍇


Let Grain + Brie Grazing Experiences make your next event an amazing one! Includes one carefully curated charcuterie board. Serves 10-12 people.


Value: $200

Expires: 12/1/26

2 weeks notice required, desired order date is subject to availability

Meco's Wellness item
Meco's Wellness
$30

Starting bid

💆‍♀️ Signature Facial 🌴


Treat yourself to a wellness vacation! Mecona will work her magic and leave you glowing! Certificate is good for one signature facial.


Value: $140

Gift card is valid for one year. Located in San Leandro.

Kids Cookbook Collection item
Kids Cookbook Collection item
Kids Cookbook Collection item
Kids Cookbook Collection
$25

Starting bid

👩‍🍳 Have a blast in the kitchen creating treats based on some of your favorite characters!


Books include:

  • Disney Frozen: The Official Cookbook: A Culinary Journey through Arendelle
  • My Pokemon Cooking Collection
  • Scooby-Doo! and the Attack of the Scooby Snacks

Value: $95

Generously donated by the Lopez Rahimi family.

Harry Potter Books item
Harry Potter Books item
Harry Potter Books
$15

Starting bid

🧙‍♂️ The perfect duo for your favorite wizarding artist! ✨


Books include:

  • Harry Potter: The Official Book of Crochet Amigurumi
  • Harry Potter: Coloring Wizardry

Value: $43

Generously donated by the Lopez Rahimi family.

Star Wars Bestiary item
Star Wars Bestiary
$10

Starting bid

Star Wars Bestiary, Vol. 1: Creatures of the Galaxy Hardcover


Value: $40

Generously donated by the Lopez Rahimi family.

Pokemon Starter Binder item
Pokemon Starter Binder item
Pokemon Starter Binder
$25

Starting bid

Great beginner collector set of cards! All shiny reverse holo, holographic rare and Ultra rare cards. Featuring rare and Hyper rare cards from Sword and Shield Era, Scarlet Violet Era, and the current Mega Evolutions Era.


Standout cards include:

  • Lance's Charizard V
  • Flying Pikachu V
  • Pikachu Vmax
  • Dragonite V
  • Pikachu EX
  • 25th anniversary Pikachu
  • Radiant Hawlucha
  • Pikachu V
  • Kyogre Amazing Rare
  • Radiant Graninja

Approximate value: $150

Generously donated by the Poli family.

Red Door Escape Room item
Red Door Escape Room item
Red Door Escape Room
$40

Starting bid

🔮 Certificate for 4 Players 🎪


Gather your crew and see if you have what it takes! This certificate covers up to 4 players at Red Door Escape Room — where you'll race the clock to crack cryptic puzzles and uncover hidden clues before time runs out. A perfect night out for friends, date night, or family fun.


Value: $185

Brunch Basket item
Brunch Basket
$30

Starting bid

🍩 Start the day in style with this brunch basket! Filled with hand-picked treats and everything you need for a delicious cozy, morning spread - complete with mimosa mix, coffee and fresh donuts! ☕


Basket includes:

  • Kirkland signature pre-mix mimosa
  • 1 lb of La Colombe coffee beans
  • pink radicchio salad plates
  • guava blossom candle 
  • set of 4 floral linen napkins
  • tin of coffee cream wafer sticks 
  • tin of raspberry truffles 
  • lowball glasses
  • $20 Cruel Donuts gift card 

Approximate value: $100

Generously donated by the Enke family & Cruel Donuts.

Warner Brother Games Swag Bag item
Warner Brother Games Swag Bag item
Warner Brother Games Swag Bag
$10

Starting bid

Swag bag includes:

  • DC Worlds Collide poster
  • 2 WB games San Francisco hats
  • mortal combat stickers
  • Supergirl pin
  • WB games SF T-shirt (womens lg)
  • WB Games SF sweatshirt (womens xs)

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