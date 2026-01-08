Carlmont Parents Nursery School's Spring Auction 2026

📷 One in-studio family session for up to four subjects + a $160 fine art print credit





We believe in the beauty and artistry in tangible heirlooms. We believe in display. We believe they should be visible in your life to remind you everyday what is good and true. They are a permanent record of your precious family history. Family portraiture is our obsession. We exist to preserve your memories in a way that can be seen, touched and held by everyone who enters your home. Welcome to our passion. Over twenty-five years, for the love. We aren't just photographers. We are fine art creators. We make only archival, museum quality canvases and prints in our very own lab. These extraordinary works of art are to be treasured for generations to come.



Value: $655

Expires: 12/31/26