Carlmont Parents Nursery School's Spring Auction 2026

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
🚂 Admission for up to 5 people 🎨
Nestled at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Bay Area Discovery Museum is a place where little bodies and big imaginations are free to run wild.
Value: $100
Expiration Date: 03/21/2027
Starting bid
🎳 Two lanes for one hour of bowling per lane - includes the use of bowling shoes
Value: $124.00
Expires: 10/1/26
Call ahead for lane availability. Valid Monday - Friday between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. excluding holidays. May not be combined with any other promotion. Max. 6 people per lane.
Starting bid
6 Admission Tickets
View the largest collection of original Peanuts artwork in the world at the Charles M. Schulz Museum located in Santa Rosa, California.
Value: $90
Good any time, no expiration date.
Starting bid
🦉 3 month season pass 💡
CuriOdyssey lets kids loose to observe wild animals, experiment with scientific phenomena and let the natural world answer their questions.
Season pass benefits include:
Value: $109
Expires: 3/21/27
Starting bid
🐲 4 admission tickets 🐑
Happy Hollow Park and Zoo is a family-friendly amusement park and accredited zoo. Located on 16 acres, Happy Hollow features many popular theme park attractions like its carousel, roller coaster, petting zoo, and Puppet Castle Theater. In addition to rides, visitors can enjoy the park's animal exhibits.
Value: $88
Expire 3/20/27
Starting bid
✈ 4 admission tickets 🚁
The Hiller Museum is the perfect activity for the whole family! From aircraft displays to exhibits, drones, and gifts, they have something to inspire everyone at the Hiller Aviation Museum.
Value: $88
Not valid for Biggest Little Airshow or Noon Year events
Starting bid
⚽ $200 Gift Voucher + Legarza Starter Pack 🏀
Legarza programs give children the knowledge and motivation they need to achieve their personal best in sport and life. The program is tailored to help your youngster succeed on and off the field of play in a safe, professional and encouraging environment of learning and fun.
Voucher can be used towards any available program on Legarza's website, including camps, leagues, and training.
Value: $200
Starting bid
🎭 Two tickets
Voucher may be redeemed for two tickets to any A.C.T. preview performance at the Toni Rembe Theater, The Strand, or The Rueff (subject to availability).
Value: $160
Expires: 03/21/2027
Starting bid
🧡🖤 Two SF Giants tickets
Catch the excitement live with tickets to see the San Francisco Giants—an unforgettable night at the ballpark filled with big plays, great food, and classic baseball fun!
June 8th @ 6:45 pm
vs Washington
LB 125 Row 34 seat 7&8
Approximate value: $70
Starting bid
Perfect for the In-N-Out fan! Swag bag includes:
Value: $110
Starting bid
⛺ $500 off camp certificate
Good for Session 2B day camp program - June 29th - July 3rd
Mountain Camp Woodside is a summer Day Camp for grades K-10. Located in the heart of beautiful Portola Valley, on the 63-acre campus of the Woodside Priory School. Our camp inspires campers to try new activities, build independence, make friends and take home memories that will last a lifetime.
Certificates cannot be combined & they are intended for 1st time Mountain Camp Woodside campers only, valid ONLY for our Session 2B. They are NOT valid for any other camp sessions.
Starting bid
🚵♂️ $500 off camp certificate
Good for Session 2B day camp program - June 29th - July 3rd
Mountain Camp Woodside is a summer Day Camp for grades K-10. Located in the heart of beautiful Portola Valley, on the 63-acre campus of the Woodside Priory School. Our camp inspires campers to try new activities, build independence, make friends and take home memories that will last a lifetime.
Certificates cannot be combined & they are intended for 1st time Mountain Camp Woodside campers only, valid ONLY for our Session 2B. They are NOT valid for any other camp sessions.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for 4 classes
Good for 4 straight weeks of one age appropriate class per week.
My Gym San Carlos offers kids birthday parties, Mommy and Me, gymnastics camps and other fantastic fun filled programs for ages 6 weeks – 10 years.
Value: $169
Starting bid
🤸♀️ Gift certificate for camp
Peninsula Gymnastics offers camp opportunities for school age children throughout the year. Camp activities include gymnastics, acrobatics, tumbling, circus acts, choreography and arts & crafts.
Value: $470
Expires: 4/1/27
Starting bid
🌴 Open Play punch card for 10 weekday admissions
Kids birthday parties, open play, fitness classes and seasonal camps in SF Bay Area! Come play in a fun, clean, and safe environment!
Value: $170
Expires 10/30/26, not valid on weekends or holidays
Starting bid
🦈 4 tickets to a SJ Sharks game🏒
Score big with an unforgettable night of hockey! Cheer on the San Jose Sharks live as they hit the ice for fast-paced action, electric energy, and nonstop excitement. Don’t miss your chance to experience the thrill up close!
Section 205 Row 10. Game will be for a mutually agreed upon weeknight.
Value:$130
Starting bid
💅 Certificate for a Mani/Pedi
Treat yourself to a little pampering at Bella Nails! Enjoy a relaxing manicure and pedicure that will leave you feeling refreshed, polished, and perfectly indulged. The perfect excuse for some well-deserved “me time”!
Value: $75
Starting bid
🐕 One in-studio pet session for one furry friend + a $160 fine art print credit 🐈
We believe in the beauty and artistry in tangible heirlooms. We believe in display. We believe they should be visible in your life to remind you everyday what is good and true. They are a permanent record of your precious family history.
Family portraiture is our obsession. We exist to preserve your memories in a way that can be seen, touched and held by everyone who enters your home. Welcome to our passion. Over twenty-five years, for the love. We aren't just photographers. We are fine art creators. We make only archival, museum quality canvases and prints in our very own lab. These extraordinary works of art are to be treasured for generations to come.
Value: $655
Expires: 12/31/26
Starting bid
📷 One in-studio family session for up to four subjects + a $160 fine art print credit
We believe in the beauty and artistry in tangible heirlooms. We believe in display. We believe they should be visible in your life to remind you everyday what is good and true. They are a permanent record of your precious family history. Family portraiture is our obsession. We exist to preserve your memories in a way that can be seen, touched and held by everyone who enters your home. Welcome to our passion. Over twenty-five years, for the love. We aren't just photographers. We are fine art creators. We make only archival, museum quality canvases and prints in our very own lab. These extraordinary works of art are to be treasured for generations to come.
Value: $655
Expires: 12/31/26
Starting bid
Voted BEST PHOTOGRAPHER by SF Weekly’s Best of San Francisco. Family photographs, elevated to the level of fine art. Create contemporary, black and white, museum quality photographs for your family and record this moment in time with your children.
The winning certificate includes:
- Creative Consultation to get to know one another and tailor an inspiring session that is personal to your family.
- Weekday Photography Session at your home or meaningful location.
- A Personalized Presentation to review your images and curate the perfect photographic collection for your home.
- A Museum Quality, Black & White Photograph matted to 16x20 inches or a $500 print credit to be used towards a larger photograph.
Value: $1,675
Session is for FAMILY PHOTOGRAPHY only (no events, headshots or engagement photography) and is valid for one year. Non-transferable. Session is for the winning family. Weekend Session Upgrades are available.
Starting bid
🍕 Take the whole family out for a night of fun! Start with a delicious dinner at BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse, with a menu that appeals to both kids and adults alike. Then walk over to Gama Ride to enjoy a variety of arcade games, from classic favorites to the latest releases! Get ready to eat, play, win, and have a blast!
$100 to BJs Restaurant
$100 in Gama Ride gift cards
Starting bid
💆♂️ $100 Spa Certificate 💅
Indulge in pure relaxation with this spa certificate—your escape to rejuvenation, pampering, and well-deserved tranquility.
Valid toward full priced services Tuesday-Thursday
Expires 3/21/2027
Starting bid
💐Treat Mom to the ultimate day of relaxation! This Mother’s Day spa basket is filled with luxurious self-care essentials to soothe, refresh, and pamper.
Basket includes:
Approximate Value: $150
Generously donated by Whole Foods and Teacher Jill.
Starting bid
Everything you need for the perfect night in! Enjoy a cozy date night with delicious pasta, a bottle of wine, and a gift card to pick out your favorite sweet treat!
Basket includes:
Approximate value: $160
Pasta certificate valid Monday-Thursday, not valid for delivery.
Generously donated by: Noele Pennington, Amici's East Coast Pizzeria and Piazza's Fine Foods
Starting bid
🍔The ultimate Father’s Day treat! This basket features everything he needs to kick back, clean up, and dig in! 🍺
Basket includes:
Approximate value: $100
Generously donated by: Godfather's Burger Lounge and The Poli Family.
Starting bid
🍻 Raise a glass to this Barrelhouse Brewery basket, packed with craft beer favorites and brewery goodies—perfect for any beer lover!
Basket includes:
Approximate value: $250
Generously donated by the Flair Family.
Starting bid
🩰 One month tuition + registration fee
Try a new dance class for you or your child! Through dance and theatre education, Better Together Dance Studio inspires and empowers people of all ages to grow and connect through performing arts. They believe that we are all better together.
Value: $121
Starting bid
5 Class Pack
Classes will challenge you to plank, lunge, twist, jump, and push your limits. The dynamic, muscle sculpting sequence of hybrid Pilates movements are designed to rok your body to the core. Certificate is for 45 minute full body reformer pilates group classes. All levels welcome!
Value: $99
Expires 30 days from redemption. Valid at the Belmont location only.
Starting bid
💪 1 month unlimited pass
F45 offers innovative, high-intensity functional group workouts that are fast, fun and results-driven. The goal is to help you become your fittest, strongest and healthiest self.
Value: $300
Expires October 2026
Valid only at the San Mateo location.
Starting bid
🌮 $100 gift card 🍹
A perfect date night spot with fabulous food and drinks! Traditional Mexican dishes and flavors, sourced from family recipes that originated in Mexican states from The Gulf, to The Pacific, are not only the inspiration–they’ll be the rule.
Starting bid
🐳 Whale watch pass for 2 adults 🦦
Catch the excitement of whale watching in Monterey Bay! Skilled guides make it an unforgettable journey as you get close to these awe-inspiring giants.
Value: $160
Starting bid
🐦 Two-Night Stay at Working Regenerative Ranch 🌳
Escape to the historic Paicines Ranch for a quiet, restorative weekend on a stunning 7,600-acre working ranch! You'll have access to private land for birding, miles of hiking trails (including a trail through our regenerative vineyard), breathtaking views, and gorgeous star-filled skies. Located along San Benito County's Cienega Wine Trail and just 20 minutes from the East Entrance of Pinnacles National Park.
This certificate includes:
Date of stay subject to availability, no holiday weekends.
Value: $300
Generously donated by the Christiano family.
Starting bid
🐘Family Fun 4-Pack + Parking🦒
Adventure awaits! This package includes 4 tickets to the Oakland Zoo - covering admission for 2 adults and 2 children (ages 2–14) - plus free parking for one vehicle. A perfect full-day outing the whole family will love.
Value: $115
Starting bid
🦜 Family Plus Membership 🐢
A gift the whole family will use all year long! The Family Plus Membership includes unlimited admission for 2 adults and their children under 18, plus 1 named caregiver and four single-use guest passes — all valid for one year. A perfect excuse to explore, discover, and keep the little ones endlessly entertained.
Value: $210
Generously donated by the Serrano family.
Starting bid
5-Pack of "Bring Your Own Baby" Drop-In Classes
Get moving with your little one! This certificate includes 5 drop-in classes for Rally Gymnastics' popular "Bring Your Own Baby" (BYOB) program in San Carlos — a caregiver-accompanied class designed for kids 18 months to 3.5 years. A wonderful way to build skills, burn energy, and meet other local families.
Value: $150
Expires December 2026
Starting bid
🍷 Magnum Bottle & Tasting for Two
Escape to the Santa Cruz Mountains for a tasting at Thomas Fogarty Winery, a stunning 300-acre alpine estate in Woodside just 30 minutes from the Peninsula. This package includes flights for two and a 1.5 L bottle of Thomas Fogarty Chardonnay — handcrafted from organically farmed estate vineyards and perfect for your next celebration.
Approximate Value: $215
Starting bid
Two Ultimate Passes + Goodie Basket
Give the kids a day they won't stop talking about! This package includes two Ultimate Attraction passes to Urban Air Adventure Park — where kids can soar, jump, climb, and conquer obstacles across a massive indoor adventure park — plus a fun goodie basket to send them home with smiles.
Basket includes:
Approximate Value: $150
Starting bid
🍝 $200 Gift Card + Bottle of Wine
Treat yourself to a night out at one of the Peninsula's most beloved neighborhood gems! This package includes a $200 gift card to Vivace Ristorante in Belmont — a longtime community favorite celebrated for its Northern Italian cuisine and Wine Spectator Award-winning wine list — plus a bottle of wine.
Approximate Value: $250
Generously donated by the Spencer family.
Starting bid
⚾ 8 Bowl Reserved Tickets
Play ball! This package includes 8 bowl reserved seats to a San Jose Giants game at Excite Ballpark — the perfect outing for the whole family or a crew of friends. Cheer on the SF Giants' Single-A affiliate, enjoy classic ballpark eats, and make a summer memory right in our own backyard.
Certificate must be used for a 2026 regular season home game (not valid July 4th)
Value: $144
Starting bid
5-Class Pack
This 5-class pack to Barre3 gets you into one of the most beloved boutique fitness studios around — known for its feel-good combination of strength, cardio, and mindfulness. Every class is welcoming, inclusive, and leaves you feeling balanced and energized.
Value: $150
Starting bid
⚾ Two SF Giants tickets and swag bag
🎵 Take me out to the ball game 🎶
Enjoy 2 tickets located in View Box Section 314, Row D Seats 20 & 21
Your choice of game day:
Plus loads of Giants swag! Including: hats, t-shirts, jerseys, vest, tumbler and more!
Approximate value: $175
Generously donated by Jill Watkins and family.
Starting bid
🧀 Charcuterie Board 🍇
Let Grain + Brie Grazing Experiences make your next event an amazing one! Includes one carefully curated charcuterie board. Serves 10-12 people.
Value: $200
Expires: 12/1/26
2 weeks notice required, desired order date is subject to availability
Starting bid
💆♀️ Signature Facial 🌴
Treat yourself to a wellness vacation! Mecona will work her magic and leave you glowing! Certificate is good for one signature facial.
Value: $140
Gift card is valid for one year. Located in San Leandro.
Starting bid
👩🍳 Have a blast in the kitchen creating treats based on some of your favorite characters!
Books include:
Value: $95
Generously donated by the Lopez Rahimi family.
Starting bid
🧙♂️ The perfect duo for your favorite wizarding artist! ✨
Books include:
Value: $43
Generously donated by the Lopez Rahimi family.
Starting bid
Star Wars Bestiary, Vol. 1: Creatures of the Galaxy Hardcover
Value: $40
Generously donated by the Lopez Rahimi family.
Starting bid
Great beginner collector set of cards! All shiny reverse holo, holographic rare and Ultra rare cards. Featuring rare and Hyper rare cards from Sword and Shield Era, Scarlet Violet Era, and the current Mega Evolutions Era.
Standout cards include:
Approximate value: $150
Generously donated by the Poli family.
Starting bid
🔮 Certificate for 4 Players 🎪
Gather your crew and see if you have what it takes! This certificate covers up to 4 players at Red Door Escape Room — where you'll race the clock to crack cryptic puzzles and uncover hidden clues before time runs out. A perfect night out for friends, date night, or family fun.
Value: $185
Starting bid
🍩 Start the day in style with this brunch basket! Filled with hand-picked treats and everything you need for a delicious cozy, morning spread - complete with mimosa mix, coffee and fresh donuts! ☕
Basket includes:
Approximate value: $100
Generously donated by the Enke family & Cruel Donuts.
Starting bid
Swag bag includes:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!