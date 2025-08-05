Carlmont Parents Nursery School's Store

About this shop
Show your CPNS spirit with this groovy tee! Available in the following sizes: 2T, 3T, 4T, youth x-small, youth medium & youth large.
Match your little one with this super fun tie-dye tee! Available in the following sizes: small, medium, large, x-large, & 2xl.
If you have a preschooler you probably need coffee! Keep your drink warm on the go with this travel mug inscribed with our bright and bold CPNS logo.
Toddler and youth size CPNS shirts, discounted due to limited quantities/retired logos. Multiple colors and sizes in stock. Please check availability before purchasing.
Women's CPNS shirts, discounted due to limited quantities/retired logos. Multiple colors and sizes in stock. Please check availability before purchasing.
Adult CPNS sweatshirt, discounted due to limited quantities/retired logos. Please check availability before purchasing. One left: Gray x-large only.
Store your items in this zippered cotton tote bag with the CPNS logo!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!