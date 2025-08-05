Carlmont Parents Nursery School

Offered by

Carlmont Parents Nursery School

About this shop

Carlmont Parents Nursery School's Store

Child Tie-Dye T-shirt item
Child Tie-Dye T-shirt
$15

Show your CPNS spirit with this groovy tee! Available in the following sizes: 2T, 3T, 4T, youth x-small, youth medium & youth large.

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Adult Tie-Dye T-shirt item
Adult Tie-Dye T-shirt
$20

Match your little one with this super fun tie-dye tee! Available in the following sizes: small, medium, large, x-large, & 2xl.

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Travel Mug item
Travel Mug
$8

If you have a preschooler you probably need coffee! Keep your drink warm on the go with this travel mug inscribed with our bright and bold CPNS logo.

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Children's T-shirt - SALE! item
Children's T-shirt - SALE!
$8

Toddler and youth size CPNS shirts, discounted due to limited quantities/retired logos. Multiple colors and sizes in stock. Please check availability before purchasing.

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Adult T-shirt - SALE! item
Adult T-shirt - SALE!
$12

Women's CPNS shirts, discounted due to limited quantities/retired logos. Multiple colors and sizes in stock. Please check availability before purchasing.

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Adult hoodie - SALE! item
Adult hoodie - SALE!
$20

Adult CPNS sweatshirt, discounted due to limited quantities/retired logos. Please check availability before purchasing. One left: Gray x-large only.

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Tote Bag item
Tote Bag
$18

Store your items in this zippered cotton tote bag with the CPNS logo!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!