Carmel Dance Festival's Auction

An Unforgettable Evening with Natalia Osipova & Jason Kittelberger

Thursday, February 26, 2026





Treat yourself and nine guests to an extraordinary private dinner with international ballet superstar Natalia Osipova and acclaimed choreographer and Artistic Director of The Bloom Project, Jason Kittelberger.

This one-of-a-kind evening includes:

A bespoke, multi-course dinner for ten prepared by a private chef in an extraordinary private residence , whose location will be revealed only to the winning bidder for an added touch of exclusivity.

Champagne welcome and curated wine pairings to complement the menu.

Rare, personal access to two of the most dynamic artists working in dance today—share stories, ask questions, and gain behind-the-scenes insight into their creative lives.

Designed for patrons, ballet aficionados, and art lovers who cherish privacy and prestige, this experience promises to dazzle your guests with an unforgettable night of conversation, exquisite cuisine, and world-class artistry in an environment few ever experience.





Restrictions / Notes: Dinner date is set for Thursday, February 26, 2026. Address and details of the private residence will be disclosed only to the winning bidder. Non-transferable; must be redeemed on the specified date.





Buy Now Option: Secure this exclusive dinner for ten immediately for $15,000 and remove it from bidding. To purchase outright, contact Carmel Dance Festival Co-Founder Lillian Barbeito at (310) 923-2766 or [email protected].