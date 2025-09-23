Carmel Dance Festival's Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
An Unforgettable Evening with Natalia Osipova & Jason Kittelberger
Thursday, February 26, 2026
Treat yourself and nine guests to an extraordinary private dinner with international ballet superstar Natalia Osipova and acclaimed choreographer and Artistic Director of The Bloom Project, Jason Kittelberger.
This one-of-a-kind evening includes:
Designed for patrons, ballet aficionados, and art lovers who cherish privacy and prestige, this experience promises to dazzle your guests with an unforgettable night of conversation, exquisite cuisine, and world-class artistry in an environment few ever experience.
Restrictions / Notes: Dinner date is set for Thursday, February 26, 2026. Address and details of the private residence will be disclosed only to the winning bidder. Non-transferable; must be redeemed on the specified date.
Buy Now Option: Secure this exclusive dinner for ten immediately for $15,000 and remove it from bidding. To purchase outright, contact Carmel Dance Festival Co-Founder Lillian Barbeito at (310) 923-2766 or [email protected].
Starting bid
Simon Bull – “White Light” (2023)
Acrylic on Canvas, 36" x 60"
Valued at $31,500
Own a breathtaking original by internationally acclaimed contemporary painter Simon Bull. White Light (2023) is a striking 36 x 60 inch acrylic on canvas created live during a performance with Ballare Carmel, capturing the energy and movement of the moment on stage.
Bull is celebrated for his vibrant palette, emotional resonance, and expressive techniques—such as poured and gestural applications of paint—that give his works luminous depth and movement. His art is represented by Meuse Gallery in Carmel-by-the-Sea, St. Helena, and Aspen, as well as in galleries in the United Kingdom, and his paintings are held by collectors around the world.
This vibrant, one-of-a-kind piece fuses bold color, dynamic brushwork, and the spontaneity of live creation—embodying the passion and immediacy of dance. An exceptional opportunity for art and dance lovers alike to own a rare artwork born from a unique collaboration between painter and performers.
A certificate of authenticity will be provided to the winning bidder.
Buy Now Option: Secure White Light (2023) immediately for $25,000 and remove it from bidding. To purchase outright, contact Carmel Dance Festival Co-Founder Lillian Barbeito at (310) 923-2766 or [email protected].
Starting bid
Simon Bull – “On The Shoulders Of Giants” (2023)
Acrylic on Canvas, 48" x 24"
Valued at $16,400
Own a truly one-of-a-kind creation by internationally acclaimed contemporary painter Simon Bull. On The Shoulders Of Giants (2023) is a 48 x 24 inch acrylic on canvas painted live during a performance with Ballare Carmel—while dancer Anthony Pucci held the canvas aloft on his shoulders.
This extraordinary work captures not only Bull’s vibrant palette and expressive techniques but also the physical immediacy of the performance itself, embodying the spirit of collaboration between painter and dancer. The resulting piece radiates energy, movement, and emotional resonance—a tangible moment of art and dance converging on stage.
Bull’s paintings are represented by Meuse Gallery in Carmel-by-the-Sea, St. Helena, and Aspen, as well as in galleries in the United Kingdom, and are held by collectors worldwide.
A certificate of authenticity will be provided to the winning bidder.
Buy Now Option: Secure On The Shoulders Of Giants (2023) immediately for $10,000 and remove it from bidding. To purchase outright, contact Carmel Dance Festival Co-Founder Lillian Barbeito at (310) 923-2766 or [email protected]
Starting bid
Tom Bennett – “Carrie” (Large) (1983)
Bronze sculpture, mounted on black marble base
Limited edition of 150
Valued at $7,500
Own a rare, limited-edition bronze by celebrated sculptor Tom Bennett. Designed in 1983, “Carrie” (Large) distills the elegance and power of the human form into a sweeping, lyrical silhouette—an exquisite study in balance and motion that reveals Bennett’s mastery of line and light.
This edition is certified by the artist as an authentic bronze and is numbered 45 from a total casting of just 150. “Carrie” (Large) presents as a refined statement piece for the home or a distinguished addition to a serious collection.
A letter of authenticity will be provided to the winning bidder.
Want more images or additional information? Email Lillian Barbeito at [email protected] or call (310) 923-2766 to request close-ups or a short video. We’re happy to answer any questions.
Buy Now Option: Secure “Carrie” (Large) immediately for $4,500 and remove it from bidding. To purchase outright, contact Carmel Dance Festival Co-Founder Lillian Barbeito at (310) 923-2766 or [email protected].
Starting bid
Invisible Hand
Framed 24x18 Acrylic on Canvas by Simon Bull
This one-of-a-kind painting was created live during Ballare Carmel’s For the Love of Dance performance, capturing the energy, color, and emotion of the evening in Simon Bull’s signature expressive style.
Known for his vibrant use of color and dynamic brushwork, Bull’s work has been exhibited and collected worldwide, making this a truly special addition for any art and dance lover.
Details:
Want more images or additional information?
Email Carmel Dance Festival Co-Founder Lillian Barbeito at [email protected] or call (310) 923-2766 to request close-ups or a short video. We’re happy to answer any questions.
Buy Now Option:
Secure Invisible Hand (24x18) immediately for $5,000 and remove it from bidding. To purchase outright, contact Carmel Dance Festival Co-Founder Lillian Barbeito at (310) 923-2766 or [email protected].
Starting bid
My Mountain
Acrylic on Canvas, 9x12 inches (Framed)
Artist: Simon Bull
In My Mountain, Simon Bull captures the tension between movement and stillness through cascades of color that seem to flow and settle simultaneously. Layers of fluid acrylic ripple across the canvas like geological strata, evoking the slow rhythm of natural formation and the immediacy of spontaneous gesture. Bold sweeps of crimson, cobalt, and saffron punctuate a landscape of soft lilac and jade, suggesting vitality emerging from calm.
Though abstract, the composition invites a deeply personal interpretation — a summit both external and internal. In Bull’s characteristic style, My Mountain embodies his lifelong fascination with the meeting point of joy and introspection, where color becomes emotion and texture becomes memory.
Still in its original box and never displayed, this piece is a pristine example of Bull’s painterly mastery and would make a radiant, one-of-a-kind gift for the holidays.
Buy Now Option:
Secure My Mountain immediately for $3,000 and remove it from bidding. To purchase outright, contact Carmel Dance Festival Co-Founder Lillian Barbeito at (310) 923-2766 or [email protected].
Starting bid
Tom Bennett – “Secrets” (Large) (1982)
Bronze sculpture.
Limited edition of 150
Valued at $16,000
Own a rare, limited-edition bronze by celebrated sculptor Tom Bennett. Designed in 1982, “Secrets” (Large) captures Bennett’s signature fusion of strength, mystery, and expressive form. Its sweeping contours and refined abstractions invite contemplation, making it a striking focal point in any home or an exceptional addition to a discerning art collection.
This edition is certified by the artist as an authentic bronze and is part of a total casting of just 150. “Secrets” (Large) stands as a distinguished example of Bennett’s early work, reflecting his mastery of movement, balance, and modernist elegance.
Want more images or additional information? Email Lillian Barbeito at [email protected] or call (310) 923-2766 to request close-ups or a short video. We’re happy to answer any questions.
Buy Now Option: Secure “Secrets” (Large) immediately for $9,500 and remove it from bidding. To purchase outright, contact Carmel Dance Festival Co-Founder Lillian Barbeito at (310) 923-2766 or [email protected].
