Memberships

Renews yearly on: May 1
Join as an Individual Member to honor Dr. Carter G. Woodson’s legacy and help sustain our programs, community outreach, and annual banquet. Every membership strengthens our foundation’s mission to preserve and promote Black history.
Support as a family! A Household Membership celebrates collective commitment — helping us expand educational initiatives and events that bring Dr. Woodson’s vision to life across generations.
Named in honor of pioneering educator Memphis Tennessee Garrison, this level recognizes members who go above and beyond to champion our mission. Your support helps us invest in youth engagement, heritage education, and community partnerships.
Our highest tier of support. Legacy Members sustain the Foundation’s future — ensuring that Dr. Woodson’s mission of historical preservation, education, and cultural celebration continues to inspire generations to come.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!