Catalyst Study Hall First Annual Gala

Be part of history as we host our Catalyst Study Hall's very first Gala — an evening dedicated to celebrating our students, families, and shared vision for the future.

Enjoy a delicious catered dinner, live entertainment, and an exciting silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind items, experiences, and treasures generously donated by our incredible community.

Every ticket purchased and every bid placed directly supports Catalyst Study Hall, helping us expand our programs, improve our facilities, and increase security measures for our students.

Let’s come together for a night of great food, connection, and fellowship.



