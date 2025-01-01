Cattyshack, Inc's Holiday Auction Page 2

Ceramic witches had is a solid piece of clay that was hand built and glazed with purples, blues and some greens. Hat stands about six inches tall and is solid, so it is quite hefty. Perfect for having around those naughty cats who like to knock things off of shelves, as they would have to push this very hard to get it off. Donated and made by Matt and Becky Lee of Studio of Fire in Lowe Mill. You will be able to find them on the first floor starting in January.