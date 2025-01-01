Cattyshack, Inc's Holiday Auction Page 2

Red Glowing Flowers item
Red Glowing Flowers
$7

"Red Glowing Flowers" is a 11x14 inch acrylic painting by artist Sierra Seay. Sierra has been painting professionally for over a decade. You can find more of her work on her website https://sierraseay.weebly.com/about.html or follow her on Instagram.

"All the Colors of a Cat" paiting item
"All the Colors of a Cat" paiting
$50

"All the Colors of a Cat" 10x10 inch Painting by Angry Gnome Artist Jody Goldston. Located in Lowe Mill on the third floor you can find Jody's other work in her studio or email her at [email protected]

2 Crocheted Cat Lap Blankets item
2 Crocheted Cat Lap Blankets
$10

Two crocheted cat lap blankets. The orange and black blanket measures 26x17 inches. The multicolored orange, yellow, and black blanket measure 19x22 inches. The yarn is a cotton/acrylic blend. Blankets are good for laps, window seats, and cat beds. Made by Stacy Neuberger.

"Splatter Me-ow" item
"Splatter Me-ow"
$10

"Splatter Me-ow" is a 16x20 painting by Melanie Dockery of Creative Arts by Mel in Lowe Mill. She offers painting parties, commissions, and painting classes. You can stop by her studio on the second floor of Lowe Mill or email her at [email protected]

"Heavenly Cat Lady" carved statue item
"Heavenly Cat Lady" carved statue
$10

"Heavenly Cat Lady, carved wooden statue was made by Cre8tive Sisters. The wooden statue is made from found and recycled material, which the Cre8tive Sistas are known for. They can be found on the second floor of Lowe Mill, and on social media under "Cre8tive Sistas."

2 Crocheted Cat Lap Blankets item
2 Crocheted Cat Lap Blankets
$10

Two crocheted cat lap blankets. The orange and black blanket measures 20x25 inches. The multicolored orange, yellow, and black blanket measure 22x30 inches. The yarn is a cotton/acrylic blend. Blankets are good for laps, window seats, and cat beds. Made by Stacy Neuberger.

"Rescue Me" art easel item
"Rescue Me" art easel
$10

The "Rescue Me" art easel was made by Cre8tive Sisters. The easel is made from found and recycled material and has so many details that is it better seen in person. The found and recycled art is something in which the Cre8tive Sistas are known for. They can be found on the second floor of Lowe Mill, and on social media under "Cre8tive Sistas."

Cat Head wooden cutting board item
Cat Head wooden cutting board
$10

The cat head cutting board is a piece of beauty and style. The cutting board is almost two inches thick, almost 12 inches tall, and almost 10 inches wide. The cutting board was made by Cattyshack volunteers Jim and Diane Ault, and is a very thick piece. It would be great for charcuterie, and is currently still in its raw state (it has yet to be oiled).

"Kingfisher" acrylic painting item
"Kingfisher" acrylic painting
$30

"Kingfisher" is an award winning acrylic painting done by professional artist Caitin Mackie. Caitlin is known for her attention to detail and fine detailed art.

"Kittens Watching" Oil Painting item
"Kittens Watching" Oil Painting
$50

"Kittens Watching" is an oil painting by a local artist. The detailed work is find in its detail and the piece comes in a golden frame.

Orion Gift Basket item
Orion Gift Basket
$25

The Orion Gift Basket was donated to the auction by the Orion Amphitheater. The gift basket includes merch from the Orion including a hat, t-shirt, cold drink and hot drink cups, and so much more.

Fascial Massage Gun item
Fascial Massage Gun
$10

Fascial Massage Gun is is a great tool to have after a long workout. Easy to use and rechargeable, this massager would be great as a Christmas gift for anyone who likes to work out or is on their feet a lot during the day. Donated by Jim and Diane Ault.

Cat Head Cutting Board item
Cat Head Cutting Board
$10

The cat head cutting board is a piece of beauty and style. The cutting board is almost two inches thick, almost 12 inches tall, and almost 10 inches wide. The cutting board was made by Cattyshack volunteers Jim and Diane Ault, and is a very thick piece. It would be great for charcuterie, and is currently still in its raw state (it has yet to be oiled).

Crochet Cat Blanket and two Knitting Books item
Crochet Cat Blanket and two Knitting Books
$10

Crochet cat blanket is made out of acrylic/cotton blend yarn and is 19 1/2 x 26 inches. Blanket was made by Stacy Neuberger. Books are both full of fun projects to knit and were donated by Diane and Jim Ault (Cattyshack volunteers).

White Detailed Jean Jacket item
White Detailed Jean Jacket
$15

White detailed Jean jacket is enhanced on the back by an ethereal woman lovingly holding a cat. The jacket was created by Melissa of Costume Mercenary in Lowe Mill. You can often find Melissa in her studio on the second floor. Melissa also does alterations and original designs (commissions).

"Small Slice of Pizza" Rug item
"Small Slice of Pizza" Rug
$15

"Small Slice of Pizza" rug is an adorable little rug that is perfect for smaller spaces. Pizza is 15 inches at the widest point and 4 inches at the smallest. The rug is 20 inches long and has a black backing. The rug was made at Cut a Rug studio on the first floor of Lowe Mill. You can visit them or make your own rug by visiting cutarugtufting.com and signing up to make your own rug.

"Woman in the Woods" framed print item
"Woman in the Woods" framed print
$10

"Woman in the Woods" framed black and white photo print in a mid-century modern frame. Print shows a nude woman basking in the sun in a wooded area. Framed print is 13 1/2 inches by 17 1/2 inches. Photo was taken and donated by Dan Hollenbaugh of Capitalist Tools Artworks.

Purple Cat Crochetd Blanket item
Purple Cat Crochetd Blanket
$20

Purple cat crochet blanket is made of an acrylic/cotton blend yarn. The blanket measures 27x34 inches and is perfect for laps, chairs, and cats. Blanket was made by Stacy Neuberger

Stained Glass Calico Cat item
Stained Glass Calico Cat
$20

The Stained Glass Calico cat was created by ____ You can visit their studio on the second floor of Lowe Mill. They offer classes in stained glass and adopted one of the Cattyshack Cats - Broccoli (who can sometimes be found working in their studio with them).

Light Hand Woven Scarf item
Light Hand Woven Scarf
$20

Hand woven scarf is 9 inches wide and 54 1/2 inches long. Scarf was hand woven by Emily Wallace and is made from Corriedale and Peruvian Highland wool. Scarf is incredibly soft. You must hand was in cool water and lay flat to dry

Skelenaught Tumbler item
Skelenaught Tumbler
$7

Hand designed and printed Skelenaught tumbler for hot and cold drinks. Tumbler was created by one of the newer studios in Lowe Mill, Matt Bender, Printmaker, who is on the first floor. Matt also creates other items like shirts and you should absolutely visit his studio

Pink Crochet Cat Blanket item
Pink Crochet Cat Blanket
$20

Pink cat crochet blanket is made of an acrylic/cotton blend yarn. The blanket measures 26x34 inches and is perfect for laps, chairs, and cats. Blanket was made by Stacy Neuberger

Heated glass necklace item
Heated glass necklace
$30

Heat designed glass bead necklace with silver chain. Glass is put together and designed by the artist Terry Hale of Hale Fire Glass, who can be found on thin a studio on the second floor of Lowe Mill. The necklace was donated on behalf of their Cat, Gracie O'Malley, who is named after a famed female pirate.

Hand built and dyed Jean Wallet item
Hand built and dyed Jean Wallet
$20

Leather wallet was hand built and dyed to look like the back pocket of a pair of jeans. Wallet has a front pocket which is a good place for to use well used cards. Wallet can be oped and closed using the belt detail. The inside has places for money and cards. Wallet was made by the Gathering Moss Studio on the third floor of Lowe Mill

Cute Clay Fairy Journal item
Cute Clay Fairy Journal
$15

Adorable Clay Fairy Journal has blank pages on the inside and a fairy made of clay attached to the front. The fairy has incredible detail and a sweet face. The journal measures approximately 4x6 inches. The fairy adds depth and vibrancy to the journal. You can find studio for Arduinnas Forest on the first floor in Lowe Mill or visit ArdunnasForest.com.

Lavendar Bath Set item
Lavendar Bath Set
$5

Lavender Bath set includes a candle, soap, lotion, and bath salts. The set also had s bath bomb and mini towel. Donated by Jim and Diane Ault (Cattyshack volunteers)

Sonic Electric Toothbrush item
Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$5

Sonic Electric toothbrush is new in box. Comes with everything you need to have a lovely tooth brushing experience. Donated by Jim and Diane Ault (Cattyshack volunteers)

Two Cat Crochet Scarves item
Two Cat Crochet Scarves
$15

Two cat crochet scarves of teal, light green, and yellow yarn. The scarves are made from a blend of cotton/acrylic yarn. Two cat scarf measures 5 inches by 80 inches. Four cat scarf measures 7 1/2 inches by 69 1/2 inches. Made by Stacy Neuberger

"Scratch My Belly" Rug item
"Scratch My Belly" Rug
$35

"Scratch My Belly" rug is an fun little rug that is perfect for smaller spaces. Cat is 1 inches at the widest point. The rug is 28 1/2 inches long and has a brown backing. The rug was made at Cut a Rug studio on the first floor of Lowe Mill. You can visit them or make your own rug by visiting cutarugtufting.com and signing up to make your own rug.

"Churu Noms" Acrylic on wood painting item
"Churu Noms" Acrylic on wood painting
$40

"Churu Noms" is an acrylic on wood painting done by professional, award winning artist Caitin Mackie. Painting measures 12x12 Inches. Caitlin is known for her attention to detail and fine detailed art.

Melded Glass Tic Tac Toe item
Melded Glass Tic Tac Toe
$15

Melded glass Tic Tac Toe board comes with small square pieces to play the game. All pieces are polished and melded glass and the small squares have cork backing to keep them from scratching the board. Made and donated by Aplin Artworks in Lowe Mill on the second floor.

Melded glass Cat and Christmas Tree Suncatcher item
Melded glass Cat and Christmas Tree Suncatcher
$20

Melded glass suncatcher shows a cat prancing away from a Christmas tree with an ornament in its mouth. The detail is amazing in this fine piece. Made and donated by Aplin Artworks in Lowe Mill on the second floor.

Glass bead peppermint necklace and earrings item
Glass bead peppermint necklace and earrings
$10

Necklace and earrings feature glass beads created in studio by the artist. Necklace is on a leather cord and earrings are in bronze wire. Donated and made by Matt and Becky Lee of Studio of Fire in Lowe Mill. You will be able to find them on the first floor starting in January.

Wooden Laser engraved coasters item
Wooden Laser engraved coasters
$6

Coasters are made of wood and are engraved with sayings about cats. Wood was cut and sanded by the artist and engraved as well. Donated and made by Matt and Becky Lee of Studio of Fire in Lowe Mill. You will be able to find them on the first floor starting in January.

Glass Cat paw and head Bracelets and Earrings item
Glass Cat paw and head Bracelets and Earrings
$8

Set includes two bracelets and one pair of earrings. The bracelets are of two different kinds - one has a clasp and one is an open end. Donated and made by Matt and Becky Lee of Studio of Fire in Lowe Mill. You will be able to find them on the first floor starting in January.

Ceramic Whisker Vase item
Ceramic Whisker Vase
$3

The small vase is approximately 2 inches tall and is for holding whiskers or small flowers. The vase was handcrafted and glazed, and is ready to hold those kitten, cat, or even dog whiskers. Donated and made by Matt and Becky Lee of Studio of Fire in Lowe Mill. You will be able to find them on the first floor starting in January.

Ceramic Pumpkin item
Ceramic Pumpkin
$10

Ceramic pumpkin was hand created and glazed. Pumpkin is about solid clay and would be great as a paperweight or decoration. Donated and made by Matt and Becky Lee of Studio of Fire in Lowe Mill. You will be able to find them on the first floor starting in January.

Cermaic Witches Hat item
Cermaic Witches Hat
$15

Ceramic witches had is a solid piece of clay that was hand built and glazed with purples, blues and some greens. Hat stands about six inches tall and is solid, so it is quite hefty. Perfect for having around those naughty cats who like to knock things off of shelves, as they would have to push this very hard to get it off. Donated and made by Matt and Becky Lee of Studio of Fire in Lowe Mill. You will be able to find them on the first floor starting in January.

Ceramic Glazed Bowl item
Ceramic Glazed Bowl
$15

Ceramic glazed bowl is green, cream, and brown in color. Bowl will fit a fluffy black cat in it and holds about six pounds of fluffy black cat. Perfect for mixing small batches of cookies, or eating all of the ramen. Donated and made by Matt and Becky Lee of Studio of Fire in Lowe Mill. You will be able to find them on the first floor starting in January.

3D Printed Santa Gnome item
3D Printed Santa Gnome
$3

3D printed Santa Gnome is lightweight and full of details that don't really show up well on camera because of how snowy white he is. This Santa would be a great decoration to have as it has been tested, and most of the time it bounces when cats knock it off of a shelf. Donated and made by Matt and Becky Lee of Studio of Fire in Lowe Mill. You will be able to find them on the first floor starting in January.

3D Printed Reindeer item
3D Printed Reindeer
$8

This pair of 3D printed reindeer are so cute. The golden horns are very shiny and the small detail on the reindeer is very clear. This would be a perfect pair for the mantle. Donated and made by Matt and Becky Lee of Studio of Fire in Lowe Mill. You will be able to find them on the first floor starting in January.

Painted Cat Mask item
Painted Cat Mask
$10

Painted cat mask. Cat mask is plastic painted with fine details as the close up reveals. Cat mask has an elastic cord to hold it on the back. Also has purple ribbon to use as a tie or just to hang as a display. Perfect to display as art or wear to the next masquerade party you are invited to.

Painted Cat Mask item
Painted Cat Mask
$10

Painted cat mask. Cat mask is plastic painted with fine details as the close up reveals. Cat mask has an elastic cord to hold it on the back. Perfect to display as art or wear to the next masquerade party you are invited to.

Painted Cat Mask item
Painted Cat Mask
$10

Painted cat mask. Cat mask is plastic painted with fine details as the close up reveals. Cat mask has an elastic cord to hold it on the back. Perfect to display as art or wear to the next masquerade party you are invited to.

Painted Cat Mask item
Painted Cat Mask
$10

Painted cat mask. Cat mask is plastic painted with fine details as the close up reveals. Cat mask has an elastic cord to hold it on the back. Mask also has golden ribbon to use as a tie or display. Perfect to display as art or wear to the next masquerade party you are invited to.

Painted Cat Mask item
Painted Cat Mask
$10

Painted cat mask. Cat mask is plastic painted with fine details as the close up reveals. Cat mask has an elastic cord to hold it on the back. Perfect to display as art or wear to the next masquerade party you are invited to.

Watercolor Road in Painted Frame item
Watercolor Road in Painted Frame
$15

Watercolor painting of a snowy road that leads down to a barn. Scene is serene and the painting is in a painted frame. Donated and painted by Erin Powers, artist and jewelry designer.

Watercolor Painting item
Watercolor Painting
$15

Watercolor painting in a mat. Painting is a print of a valley bordered by orange flowers. Painted and donated by Erin Powers.

Sweet Home print item
Sweet Home print
$10

Print of watercolor painting of Alabama labeled as "Sweet Home." Painted and donated by Erin Powers.

Danforth Parrot Ornament item
Danforth Parrot Ornament
$2

Danforth Parrot Ornament has a ribbon attached to hang it. Ornament is about two inches wide and one inch tall, and is enamel painted on metal. Donated Anonymously

