Cattyshack, Inc's Holiday Auction Page 3

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Starting bid
Grey crochet cat butt coasters. These coasters are perfect for mugs and glasses of most sizes. They should be hand washed and hung to dry so they do not shrink. Made and donated by Katy Fiebel (Cattyshack volunteer)
Starting bid
Black and Khaki crochet cat butt coasters set of four. These coasters are perfect for mugs and glasses of most sizes. They should be hand washed and hung to dry so they do not shrink. Made and donated by Katy Fiebel (Cattyshack volunteer)
Starting bid
Tortoiseshell crochet cat butt coasters set of four. These coasters are perfect for mugs and glasses of most sizes as the coasters themselves are of multiple sizes. They should be hand washed and hung to dry so they do not shrink. Made and donated by Katy Fiebel (Cattyshack volunteer)
Starting bid
Crochet Octopus cat toys. Toys are handmade and small enough to be good kicker toys for kittens. They should be hand washed and hung to dry so they do not shrink. Made and donated by Katy Fiebel (Cattyshack volunteer)
Starting bid
Recycled Shell art depicting seagulls on wooden stands made of wine corks. Piece is framed and ready to hang.
Starting bid
Set of three Crochet Chicken Coasters. These coasters are perfect for mugs and glasses of most sizes. They should be hand washed and hung to dry so they do not shrink. Made and donated by Katy Fiebel (Cattyshack volunteer)
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Lemon and herbs candle. Clean burning candle made with a light scent for maximum use.
Starting bid
Teak and Terran clean burning soy candle with essential oils made by Studio 11. Donated by Studio 11 who had a studio in Lowe mill, candles and room sprays can still be found online.
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Cat chop stick holders and chopsticks features small porcelain cats as holders for your chopsticks. Comes as a set of four cats and four sets of chop sticks.
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Funko Mini set of the Harry Potter Potion School. Set includes scene and five mini figurines. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.
Starting bid
Funko mini set includes a scene from the television series WandaVision and two characters. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.
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Set of three Mighty Muggs figurines, two from Star Wars and one from the Marvel cinematic universe. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.
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Funko pop figurine of Morpheus from the Matrix series. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.
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Funko pop figurine of Jannah. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.
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Funko pop figurine of Lieutenant Connix #319. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.
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Funko pop figurine of Liz Sherman from the Hellboy series. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.
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Funko pop figurine of The Queen of Blood from the Hellboy series. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.
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Funko pop figurine of Fennec Shand. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.
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Signed children's book of Cretil the cat by Richard M. Jones
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Star Wars Ceramic mug of BB-8. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique
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Marvel Ceramic mug of Thanos. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique
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Marvel Ceramic mug of the Punisher logo. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique
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Marvel Ceramic mug of Iron Man's Mask. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique
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Star Wars Ceramic mug from the Mandalorian. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique
Starting bid
Star Wars Ceramic mug of Darth Vader. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique
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Star Wars Ceramic mug of Mandalorian. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique
Starting bid
Wicker cat bed with soft pillow. Perfect to set in a sunny spot for your cat to sleep and enjoy the sun.
Starting bid
Star Wars Customizable chopper comes with stickers and parts. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.
Starting bid
3D printed cat masks, one as Loki and the other as pseudo Spiderman. Donated and made by Kimberly Davis of davisvonnaki.com
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Stone handmade necklace with leather chain. Created and donated by Fletcher Fancies Lapidary. You can visit Louise Fletcher's studio on the second floor of Lowe Mill
Starting bid
Star Wars Customizable BB-8 comes with stickers and parts. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.
Starting bid
3D printed cat toys are printed to last. The ball is fine and kittens love it, and the wand toy is hard to destroy, so it may last for a very long time! Made and donated by Kimberly Davis of davisvonnaki.com and Jerry Neuberger
Starting bid
3D printed cat toys are printed to last. The ball is fine and kittens love it, and the spring is a bouncing good time! Made and donated by Kimberly Davis of davisvonnaki.com and Jerry Neuberger
Starting bid
3D printed cat toys are printed to last. The ball is fine and kittens love it, and the wand toy is hard to destroy, so it may last for a very long time! Made and donated by Kimberly Davis of davisvonnaki.com and Jerry Neuberger
Starting bid
3D printed cat toys are printed to last. The ball is fine and kittens love it, and the wand toy is hard to destroy, so it may last for a very long time! Made and donated by Kimberly Davis of davisvonnaki.com and Jerry Neuberger
Starting bid
3D printed cat toys are printed to last. The wand toys are hard to destroy, so they may last for a very long time! Made and donated by Kimberly Davis of davisvonnaki.com and Jerry Neuberger
Starting bid
Wicker cat bed with soft pillow. Perfect to set in a sunny spot for your cat to sleep and enjoy the sun.
Starting bid
3D printed cat figurines! These figurines are cute and fun to display. Made and donated by Kimberly Davis of davisvonnaki.com and Jerry Neuberger
Starting bid
3D printed Dia De Los Muertes cat figurines. One is a manx (tailless) and the other is a cute little red figurine. Made and donated by Kimberly Davis of davisvonnaki.com and Jerry Neuberger
Starting bid
Hand crafted wooden cutting board made with some of the best wood and laser etched with the Cattyshack logo. Donated and created by David and Dana Chambers (Cattyshack volunteers)
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Custom pet portrait. Wood burnt custom pet portrait is painted and burnt into an 8 x 10in wood slice. Photos are reference pieces. Piece will be created by Frankie Anselmo Herren @ theburningbearshop on Etsy
Starting bid
Massage your worries away with Stacey Peavey, LMT. This certificate is for $20 off your first session with her.
Starting bid
This print of an original ink painting by Chris Wade is spot on for cat lovers in The Rocket City! What’s cuter than a kitty floating amongst the stars? It measures 10x8” and is ready for a frame. Chris can be found in Studio 2048 at Lowe Mill.
Starting bid
11x14” print from Stephen Pitts (Studio 2044 at Lowe Mill) Stephen’s pen and ink drawings are so detailed, your eyes can stay busy for hours! You can find home on social media at @symmetricaluniverse
Starting bid
14x11” print of a pen and ink work by a Lowe Mill artist Stephen Pitts. You can see more of his work in Studio 2044 or online at @symmetricaluniverse
Starting bid
10x8” print of a pen and ink drawing by Lowe Mill artist Stephen Pitts. You can see more of his work in Studio 2044 at Lowe Mill.
Starting bid
These two prints are both 10x8” and are ready to be framed. These are based on pen and ink drawings by Stephen Pitts. More of his work can be found in Studio 2044 at Lowe Mill, and online at @symmetricaluniverse
Starting bid
These three mini prints are all 4x5” and make a great little grouping for your wall. They are prints based on the detailed pen and ink drawings of Lowe Mill artist Stephen Pitts. He can be found in Studio 2044 or online at @symmetricaluniverse
Starting bid
“Cat with Bats“ is a linocut print made by Renee Lowder of Pyewacket press. This print is 11x14” and ready to be framed. You can see more of Renee’s work in Studio 127 at Lowe Mill A&E.
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