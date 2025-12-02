Cattyshack, Inc
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Cattyshack, Inc

Hosted by

Cattyshack, Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Cattyshack, Inc's Holiday Auction Page 3

Pick-up location

2211 Seminole Dr SW studio 1062, Huntsville, AL 35805, USA

Grey Crochet Cat Butt Coasters item
Grey Crochet Cat Butt Coasters item
Grey Crochet Cat Butt Coasters
$2

Starting bid

Grey crochet cat butt coasters. These coasters are perfect for mugs and glasses of most sizes. They should be hand washed and hung to dry so they do not shrink. Made and donated by Katy Fiebel (Cattyshack volunteer)

Crochet Cat Butt Coasters item
Crochet Cat Butt Coasters item
Crochet Cat Butt Coasters item
Crochet Cat Butt Coasters
$4

Starting bid

Black and Khaki crochet cat butt coasters set of four. These coasters are perfect for mugs and glasses of most sizes. They should be hand washed and hung to dry so they do not shrink. Made and donated by Katy Fiebel (Cattyshack volunteer)

Crochet Cat Butt Coasters item
Crochet Cat Butt Coasters item
Crochet Cat Butt Coasters
$4

Starting bid

Tortoiseshell crochet cat butt coasters set of four. These coasters are perfect for mugs and glasses of most sizes as the coasters themselves are of multiple sizes. They should be hand washed and hung to dry so they do not shrink. Made and donated by Katy Fiebel (Cattyshack volunteer)

Crochet Cat Toys item
Crochet Cat Toys item
Crochet Cat Toys item
Crochet Cat Toys
$4

Starting bid

Crochet Octopus cat toys. Toys are handmade and small enough to be good kicker toys for kittens. They should be hand washed and hung to dry so they do not shrink. Made and donated by Katy Fiebel (Cattyshack volunteer)

Seagulls Shell Art item
Seagulls Shell Art item
Seagulls Shell Art
$10

Starting bid

Recycled Shell art depicting seagulls on wooden stands made of wine corks. Piece is framed and ready to hang.

Crochet Chicken Coasters item
Crochet Chicken Coasters item
Crochet Chicken Coasters item
Crochet Chicken Coasters
$4

Starting bid

Set of three Crochet Chicken Coasters. These coasters are perfect for mugs and glasses of most sizes. They should be hand washed and hung to dry so they do not shrink. Made and donated by Katy Fiebel (Cattyshack volunteer)

Lemon and Herbs Candle item
Lemon and Herbs Candle item
Lemon and Herbs Candle
$6

Starting bid

Lemon and herbs candle. Clean burning candle made with a light scent for maximum use.

Teak and Terra Candle item
Teak and Terra Candle item
Teak and Terra Candle
$10

Starting bid

Teak and Terran clean burning soy candle with essential oils made by Studio 11. Donated by Studio 11 who had a studio in Lowe mill, candles and room sprays can still be found online.

Cat Chop stick holders and chopsticks item
Cat Chop stick holders and chopsticks item
Cat Chop stick holders and chopsticks item
Cat Chop stick holders and chopsticks
$7

Starting bid

Cat chop stick holders and chopsticks features small porcelain cats as holders for your chopsticks. Comes as a set of four cats and four sets of chop sticks.

Harry Potter Funco Mini Set item
Harry Potter Funco Mini Set item
Harry Potter Funco Mini Set item
Harry Potter Funco Mini Set
$10

Starting bid

Funko Mini set of the Harry Potter Potion School. Set includes scene and five mini figurines. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.

Finko Mini Set of Wandavision item
Finko Mini Set of Wandavision item
Finko Mini Set of Wandavision
$10

Starting bid

Funko mini set includes a scene from the television series WandaVision and two characters. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.

Mighty Muggs Figurines (set of 3) item
Mighty Muggs Figurines (set of 3) item
Mighty Muggs Figurines (set of 3) item
Mighty Muggs Figurines (set of 3)
$7

Starting bid

Set of three Mighty Muggs figurines, two from Star Wars and one from the Marvel cinematic universe. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.

Funko Pop figurine of Morpheus item
Funko Pop figurine of Morpheus item
Funko Pop figurine of Morpheus
$5

Starting bid

Funko pop figurine of Morpheus from the Matrix series. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.

Funko Pop of Jannah item
Funko Pop of Jannah item
Funko Pop of Jannah
$5

Starting bid

Funko pop figurine of Jannah. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.

Funko Pop Figurine of Lieutenant Connix 319 item
Funko Pop Figurine of Lieutenant Connix 319 item
Funko Pop Figurine of Lieutenant Connix 319
$5

Starting bid

Funko pop figurine of Lieutenant Connix #319. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.

Funko Pop Figurine of Liz Sherman item
Funko Pop Figurine of Liz Sherman item
Funko Pop Figurine of Liz Sherman
$5

Starting bid

Funko pop figurine of Liz Sherman from the Hellboy series. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.

Funko Pop of The Queen of Blood item
Funko Pop of The Queen of Blood item
Funko Pop of The Queen of Blood
$5

Starting bid

Funko pop figurine of The Queen of Blood from the Hellboy series. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.

Funko pop Figurine of Fennex Shand item
Funko pop Figurine of Fennex Shand item
Funko pop Figurine of Fennex Shand
$5

Starting bid

Funko pop figurine of Fennec Shand. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.

Signed Children'ss book Cretil the Cat item
Signed Children'ss book Cretil the Cat item
Signed Children'ss book Cretil the Cat
$5

Starting bid

Signed children's book of Cretil the cat by Richard M. Jones

Star Wars Ceramic Mug item
Star Wars Ceramic Mug item
Star Wars Ceramic Mug
$6

Starting bid

Star Wars Ceramic mug of BB-8. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique

Marvel Ceramic Mug item
Marvel Ceramic Mug item
Marvel Ceramic Mug
$6

Starting bid

Marvel Ceramic mug of Thanos. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique

Marvel Ceramic Mug item
Marvel Ceramic Mug item
Marvel Ceramic Mug
$6

Starting bid

Marvel Ceramic mug of the Punisher logo. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique

Marvel Ceramic Mug item
Marvel Ceramic Mug
$6

Starting bid

Marvel Ceramic mug of Iron Man's Mask. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique

Star Wars Ceramic mug item
Star Wars Ceramic mug item
Star Wars Ceramic mug item
Star Wars Ceramic mug
$6

Starting bid

Star Wars Ceramic mug from the Mandalorian. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique

Star Wars Ceramic Mug item
Star Wars Ceramic Mug item
Star Wars Ceramic Mug item
Star Wars Ceramic Mug
$6

Starting bid

Star Wars Ceramic mug of Darth Vader. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique

Sar Wars Ceramic Mug item
Sar Wars Ceramic Mug item
Sar Wars Ceramic Mug item
Sar Wars Ceramic Mug
$6

Starting bid

Star Wars Ceramic mug of Mandalorian. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique

Wicker Cat bed with Pillow item
Wicker Cat bed with Pillow
$7

Starting bid

Wicker cat bed with soft pillow. Perfect to set in a sunny spot for your cat to sleep and enjoy the sun.

Customizable Chopper Star Wars item
Customizable Chopper Star Wars item
Customizable Chopper Star Wars
$7

Starting bid

Star Wars Customizable chopper comes with stickers and parts. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.

3D printed cat masks item
3D printed cat masks item
3D printed cat masks item
3D printed cat masks
$10

Starting bid

3D printed cat masks, one as Loki and the other as pseudo Spiderman. Donated and made by Kimberly Davis of davisvonnaki.com

Stone Handmade necklace item
Stone Handmade necklace item
Stone Handmade necklace
$20

Starting bid

Stone handmade necklace with leather chain. Created and donated by Fletcher Fancies Lapidary. You can visit Louise Fletcher's studio on the second floor of Lowe Mill

Star Wars Customizable BB-8 item
Star Wars Customizable BB-8 item
Star Wars Customizable BB-8
$7

Starting bid

Star Wars Customizable BB-8 comes with stickers and parts. Donated by Retro Fit Boutique.

3D Printed cat toy item
3D Printed cat toy item
3D Printed cat toy
$8

Starting bid

3D printed cat toys are printed to last. The ball is fine and kittens love it, and the wand toy is hard to destroy, so it may last for a very long time! Made and donated by Kimberly Davis of davisvonnaki.com and Jerry Neuberger

3D printed cat toys item
3D printed cat toys item
3D printed cat toys item
3D printed cat toys
$6

Starting bid

3D printed cat toys are printed to last. The ball is fine and kittens love it, and the spring is a bouncing good time! Made and donated by Kimberly Davis of davisvonnaki.com and Jerry Neuberger

3D printed cat toys item
3D printed cat toys item
3D printed cat toys
$8

Starting bid

3D printed cat toys are printed to last. The ball is fine and kittens love it, and the wand toy is hard to destroy, so it may last for a very long time! Made and donated by Kimberly Davis of davisvonnaki.com and Jerry Neuberger

3D printed cat toys item
3D printed cat toys item
3D printed cat toys
$8

Starting bid

3D printed cat toys are printed to last. The ball is fine and kittens love it, and the wand toy is hard to destroy, so it may last for a very long time! Made and donated by Kimberly Davis of davisvonnaki.com and Jerry Neuberger

3D printed cat toys item
3D printed cat toys item
3D printed cat toys item
3D printed cat toys
$10

Starting bid

3D printed cat toys are printed to last. The wand toys are hard to destroy, so they may last for a very long time! Made and donated by Kimberly Davis of davisvonnaki.com and Jerry Neuberger

Wicker cat bed with soft pillow item
Wicker cat bed with soft pillow
$7

Starting bid

Wicker cat bed with soft pillow. Perfect to set in a sunny spot for your cat to sleep and enjoy the sun.

3D printed cat figurines item
3D printed cat figurines item
3D printed cat figurines item
3D printed cat figurines
$6

Starting bid

3D printed cat figurines! These figurines are cute and fun to display. Made and donated by Kimberly Davis of davisvonnaki.com and Jerry Neuberger

3D printed cat figurines item
3D printed cat figurines item
3D printed cat figurines
$3

Starting bid

3D printed Dia De Los Muertes cat figurines. One is a manx (tailless) and the other is a cute little red figurine. Made and donated by Kimberly Davis of davisvonnaki.com and Jerry Neuberger

Cattyshack Cutting Board item
Cattyshack Cutting Board item
Cattyshack Cutting Board
$25

Starting bid

Hand crafted wooden cutting board made with some of the best wood and laser etched with the Cattyshack logo. Donated and created by David and Dana Chambers (Cattyshack volunteers)

Wood Burnt Custom Pet Portrait item
Wood Burnt Custom Pet Portrait item
Wood Burnt Custom Pet Portrait item
Wood Burnt Custom Pet Portrait
$15

Starting bid

Custom pet portrait. Wood burnt custom pet portrait is painted and burnt into an 8 x 10in wood slice. Photos are reference pieces. Piece will be created by Frankie Anselmo Herren @ theburningbearshop on Etsy

Massage Therapy Gift Certificate item
Massage Therapy Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Massage your worries away with Stacey Peavey, LMT. This certificate is for $20 off your first session with her.

Stellar Cat print by Chris Wade item
Stellar Cat print by Chris Wade item
Stellar Cat print by Chris Wade
$5

Starting bid

This print of an original ink painting by Chris Wade is spot on for cat lovers in The Rocket City! What’s cuter than a kitty floating amongst the stars? It measures 10x8” and is ready for a frame. Chris can be found in Studio 2048 at Lowe Mill.

London Museum of Natural History by Stephen Pitts item
London Museum of Natural History by Stephen Pitts item
London Museum of Natural History by Stephen Pitts
$8

Starting bid

11x14” print from Stephen Pitts (Studio 2044 at Lowe Mill) Stephen’s pen and ink drawings are so detailed, your eyes can stay busy for hours! You can find home on social media at @symmetricaluniverse

Balconies by Stephen Pitts item
Balconies by Stephen Pitts item
Balconies by Stephen Pitts
$8

Starting bid

14x11” print of a pen and ink work by a Lowe Mill artist Stephen Pitts. You can see more of his work in Studio 2044 or online at @symmetricaluniverse

Fook Cheong Building Facade by Stephen Pitts item
Fook Cheong Building Facade by Stephen Pitts
$5

Starting bid

10x8” print of a pen and ink drawing by Lowe Mill artist Stephen Pitts. You can see more of his work in Studio 2044 at Lowe Mill.

Print Pair from Stephen Pitts item
Print Pair from Stephen Pitts item
Print Pair from Stephen Pitts item
Print Pair from Stephen Pitts
$8

Starting bid

These two prints are both 10x8” and are ready to be framed. These are based on pen and ink drawings by Stephen Pitts. More of his work can be found in Studio 2044 at Lowe Mill, and online at @symmetricaluniverse

Set of 3 Mini Prints from Stephen Pitts item
Set of 3 Mini Prints from Stephen Pitts item
Set of 3 Mini Prints from Stephen Pitts item
Set of 3 Mini Prints from Stephen Pitts
$5

Starting bid

These three mini prints are all 4x5” and make a great little grouping for your wall. They are prints based on the detailed pen and ink drawings of Lowe Mill artist Stephen Pitts. He can be found in Studio 2044 or online at @symmetricaluniverse

Cat with Bats by Renee Lowder item
Cat with Bats by Renee Lowder item
Cat with Bats by Renee Lowder
$8

Starting bid

“Cat with Bats“ is a linocut print made by Renee Lowder of Pyewacket press. This print is 11x14” and ready to be framed. You can see more of Renee’s work in Studio 127 at Lowe Mill A&E.

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