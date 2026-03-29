Collingswood Civic Collective

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Collingswood Civic Collective

About this event

CCC - Tickets for the 2026 Home & Garden Tour of Collingswood

Collingswood

NJ 08108, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$25
Available until Jun 26

Save $5 by purchasing your tickets by midnight on Friday, June 26th. Children (12 and under) are allowed on the tour at no cost. They must be with the ticketholder at all times and never left unattended. Please select "Children's Ticket" (zero cost) for each child attending. Thank you!

Children's Ticket (12 and under)
Free
Children (12 and under) are allowed on the tour at no cost. They must be with the ticketholder at all times and never left unattended.
General Admission Ticket (June 27th)
$30

Available for purchase on the the day of the tour: Saturday, June 27th.

General Admission Late Bloomer
$15

Available for purchase after 2pm on the the day of the tour: Saturday, June 27th.

Add a donation for Collingswood Civic Collective

$

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