CCC - Tickets for the 2026 Home & Garden Tour of Collingswood

About this event
Save $5 by purchasing your tickets by midnight on Friday, June 26th. Children (12 and under) are allowed on the tour at no cost. They must be with the ticketholder at all times and never left unattended. Please select "Children's Ticket" (zero cost) for each child attending. Thank you!
Available for purchase on the the day of the tour: Saturday, June 27th.
Available for purchase after 2pm on the the day of the tour: Saturday, June 27th.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!