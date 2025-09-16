CCNS 3rd Annual Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Provided by CCNS
Winning this item will provide your family with one dedicated parking spot at the bottom of the CCNS driveway. The spot being auctioned off is immediately to the right of the mailbox. Two cars will fit there, when pulled in side by side. One will be for a working parent, and the other spot will be reserved for the winning bidder of this auction item. You can pull directly into this spot when dropping off or picking up your child at the playground/school, instead of parking along Old Trolley Way. It’s also reserved for you during any school events, meetings, etc! The parking spot will be reserved for your family from November 1, 2025 until October 31, 2026. Winner can coordinate directly with Mary Nevin.
Provided by Ms. Lini
This experience provides your child or siblings with a fun adventure of their choice -- the Norwalk Aquarium or Stepping Stones museum. Ms. Lini will meet you at either location for you to dropoff your child or children. Please coordinate directly with Ms. Lini to schedule a date/time for the experience. This experience is intended for 1-2 CCNS children - a currently enrolled child or siblings who both currently or previously attended CCNS.
Provided by Ms. Adele
This fun and enriching activity is for a group of children, and can be hosted at the CCNS playground or at your own home! It will include songs, stories, and a craft-- and will end with jam tarts and tea, of course! Ideal for a group of children, or as a special birthday party activity. Please plan to have at least one parent present for the event, or 2 or more parents present if the group will be over 5 children. This activity would last approximately 45 minutes. Please work with Ms. Adele directly to schedule and ensure the date/time will work for her to join you. This event can include the option for a CCNS playground takeover, which would need to be booked/scheduled through Ms. Mary Nevin.
Provided by Ms. Dana
This experience will involve a spa day for two CCNS children at Ms. Dana’s house! It includes a 2-hour experience, complete with cucumber water and treats. Plus, face mask, hair styling, mani/pedi and maybe even some light makeup or face painting (timing dependent!) This experience is for 2 CCNS children -- siblings who both attend CCNS, or two friends who are both CCNS students. Please work with Ms. Dana to schedule a date/time for the experience, and plan to drop & pick up your child and their friend from Ms. Dana’s home in Norwalk, CT.
Provided by Ms. Dana
This experience provides your child and a friend with 2-hours of fun at Calf Pasture beach with Ms. Dana! The perfect summer day experience, including toys and a picnic. Includes a snack or ice cream. Please work with Ms. Dana to schedule a date/time for the experience, and plan to drop & pick up your child(ren) and friend from Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk, CT. This experience is intended for 2 CCNS children - siblings who both attend CCNS, or two friends who are both CCNS students.
Provided by Ms. Mary Nevin
Get ready for a day filled with creativity, sunshine, and fun! Your child and three friends will join Ms. Mary Nevin for an unforgettable outing. First stop: Hands On Pottery, where the kids will paint their own pottery pieces to take home as keepsakes. Then it’s off to Weed Beach for a yummy picnic, a scavenger hunt full of surprises, and plenty of time to play on the beach playground and enjoy the sand and sea! This package is for up to 4 children, current students and siblings.
Date and time to be arranged directly with Ms. Mary Nevin.
Provided by CCNS
Get your first choice of up to 4 weeks of CCNS camp! Do you have specific weeks that you want your child to be able to attend? This is the item for you! This package will allow you first choice for up to 4 weeks of camp for one child. Child must be currently attending CCNS. Cost of camp is NOT included— this item solely gives you the scheduling privileges of choosing which weeks you’d like to guarantee your child a spot in. Winner can coordinate directly with Dana to book their priority weeks.
Provided by CCNS
Get your first choice of up to 4 weeks of CCNS camp! Do you have specific weeks that you want your children to be able to attend? This is the item for you! This package will allow you first choice for up to 4 weeks of camp, for one child or siblings. Children must be currently attending CCNS, and the same 4 priority weeks must be chosen. Cost of camp is NOT included— this item solely gives you the scheduling privileges of choosing which weeks you’d like to guarantee your children a spot in. Winner can coordinate directly with Dana to book their priority weeks.
Provided by CCNS
Get guaranteed enrollment in any one enrichment class of your choice! Is there a specific class that you child loves? Make sure he or she doesn't miss out! This package will allow you first choice of any one enrichment, for one child or siblings. Child(ren) must be currently attending CCNS, and the same class must be chosen. Cost of enrichment is NOT included— this item solely gives you the scheduling privileges of choosing which class you’d like to guarantee your child a spot in. Winners can coordinate directly with Mary Nevin to book their priority class.
Provided by CCNS and the Passero Family
Get ready to bundle your little one in comfort, style, and school spirit with a customizable CCNS Swag Bag, including:
Colors and sizes can be chosen through the Zeffy Swag Shop. Then, satisfy snack cravings with a gift basket filled with Pepperidge Farm, Snyder’s, and Lance family favorites — perfect for lunchboxes, playdates, or on-the-go treats. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping. Winner will coordinate directly with Kristen Misiolek.
Provided by Ron Darling
Calling all Mets and baseball fans! Once again, Ron Darling (Rowayton resident, Mets commentator, and 1986 World Series Champion!) has graciously donated his 4 tickets for a Mets home game! You will get to visit the broadcast booth at 6:30 pm before the game to chat with Ron. This package will include 4 tickets for any Mets home game at Citi Field. Home opener and Yankee games are excluded. Winner should coordinate with Lauren Morrell to schedule the date for your game.
Provided by CCNS
Get ready for the holidays with beautiful, professional family photos! You select the 15 minute time slot on Saturday, November 1 and/or Sunday, November 2 (weather dependent) Fast turnaround so you can order your cards in time for the holidays! This auction is for the waived sitting fee only. Photo packages and digital downloads are available purchase after your session. Winner will coordinate directly with Kristen Misiolek to schedule.
Provided by the Flores Family
Get ready to hit the water your way! Whether you're craving an unforgettable adults-only booze cruise (max 8 adults) or planning a sun-soaked family day (max 3 children), this 3-hour private boat experience is fully customizable to fit your vibe. After your cruise, keep the good times going with a $150 Rowayton Seafood gift card — perfect for fresh, coastal fare by the water. Winner will coordinate directly with Danielle Vanech.
Provided by the Von Uffel Family
Have a little one who dreams of gliding across the ice like a pro? Whether they're stepping onto the rink for the first time or looking to sharpen their skating skills, this is the perfect opportunity! Enjoy three 30 minute one-on-one skating lessons with Emily Von Uffel - a lifelong ice hockey player and seasoned youth coach with over 10 years of experience. Emily brings energy, patience, and a love for the game that makes learning fun and exciting! Skates and helmet required (rentals available at most rinks). Parental supervision required for all lessons. Winner will coordinate directly with Emily Von Uffel.
Provided by Dooney & Bourke and Rowayton Tennis Association
Step onto the court in style with this beautifully crafted canvas pickleball duffle from Dooney & Bourke - where form meets function for the modern player. And if that's not enough to improve your game, maybe a 60 minute lesson at Rowayton Tennis Association will do the trick!
Full details available at: https://www.dooney.com/products/canvas-pickleball-duffle-40-bpcnf2392?variant=51073823834411 Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping. Winner will coordinate lesson directly with Paco Fabian.
Provided by Dooney & Bourke and The Tigani Family
Introducing the Pickleball Pro Package - the perfect blend of style and sport. This package includes a Dooney & Bourke canvas pickleball sling bag, designed for comfort and elegance on and off the court. You'll also receive a $50 gift certificate to Darien Sport Shop, ideal for upgrading your athletic gear or apparel. Don't miss your chance to serve up style and performance with this exclusive offering!
Full details available at: https://www.dooney.com/collections/the-pickleball-collection/products/canvas-pickleball-sling-bpcnf2391?variant=51073824686379 Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by Stewie the Duck Swim School
Give the gift of water safety, confidence, and fun with this exclusive Stewie the Duck Swim School Gift Package. Package includes:
Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by Dooney & Bourke and Chou Chou Rowayton
Elevate your everyday look with the Florentine Satchel by Dooney & Bourke and a $100 gift certificate to Chou Chou, one of Rowayton's favorite boutiques.
The Florentine Satchel is crafted from rich leather in a beautiful natural hue. This elegant piece blends everyday functionality with classic, sophisticated design. Full details available at:
https://www.dooney.com/products/florentine-satchel-8l980?variant=51073897595179 Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by Gold Coast Mahjong Club and Lazy Sister
Calling all Maj fanatics and beginners alike! This beautifully curated mahjong basket has everything you need to elevate your game night. Includes:
Whether you're hosting a mahjong night, just learning the ropes, or looking for a perfect gift - this basket is a total mahjestic win. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by the Mendal Family
Own the ultimate statement piece, a one-of-a-kind custom crocodile envelope clutch by NoaLim, crafted with timeless elegance and exquisite attention to detail. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Value: $2,000
Provided by Rowayton Parents Exchange
Enjoy a full family membership for the 2025–2026 season — your ticket to a year of community and connection. Full details available at: https://www.rowaytonparentexchange.com/ Winner will coordinate directly with Emily Von Uffel.
Donated by the Kaali-nagy Family and Stew Leonard's
Enjoy a half-day fishing charter on the Long Island Sound with an experienced local fisherman. Up to 5 guests (plus the captain) will learn how to bait a hook, cast, and catch and release, all while taking in the beautiful coastal views from the water. Bait and tackle are included; just bring your own lunch and snacks. Plus, you’ll get a $50 Stew Leonard’s gift card to stock up on party-ready provisions.
Winner will coordinate directly with Jackie McKay to schedule.
Provided by Total Wine & More
Enjoy and exclusive private wine tasting for up to 20 guests, hosted by Total Wine & More Norwalk. Guided by a wine expect, you'll explore renowned wine regions, taste a curated selection of premium wines, and learn about grape varietals, tasting notes, and food pairings. This two-hour event can be tailored as a seated class or a casual walk-around experience, with all stemware and educational materials provided. Perfect for celebrations, corporate gatherings, or a memorable night with friends - cheers! Winner will coordinate directly with Kristen Misiolek.
Provided by the Passero Family
Enjoy a memorable round of golf for 3 (plus CCNS Dad Jake Passero) at the exclusive Shorehaven Golf Club. This private, 18-hole course offers stunning views of Long Island Sound and a challenging yet enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels. Winner will coordinate directly with Jake Passero.
Provided by the Bruggerman Family and Palmers Darien
Elevate your home with four custom Elizabeth Eakins linen pillows (see photo) — two 18" square with feather/down inserts and zip closures, and two 22" square with elegant three-button backs. Perfect for adding timeless charm and texture to any space. To complete your hosting ensemble, enjoy a $50 Palmers gift card for gourmet essentials and entertaining must-haves. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by the Jones-Liebman Family
Escape to the Hamptons for a long weekend between October and April. Enjoy 3–5 nights at one of two beautiful properties (depending on availability).
Property #1: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1177789170413669297?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=c9a06f40-a1f0-4d0c-a124-70e0242ec291
Property #2: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/21896339?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=22a9cef9-4758-4e30-89c7-ad119a261ad7
Restrictions: No holidays (Veteran's Day, Columbus Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc.). Dates subject to availability. Winner will coordinate directly with Blythe Graham-Jones.
Provided by Rowayton Civic Association
Enjoy four tickets to Porch Jam 2026, a lively local event filled with music, community, and fun. Winner will coordinate directly with Jeff Ortolano.
Provided by Adele Evershed
This special basket includes six copies of Wannabe by Adele Evershed, a 5-star read on Amazon, along with Wine to enjoy at Book Club As a bonus, Adele herself will join your book club meeting to discuss the book and answer your questions in an intimate, engaging session. It's a one-of-a-kind literary evening filled unforgettable conversation!
*ADULT BOOK, not for kids :)
Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping. Winner will coordinate directly with Ms. Adele.
Provided by the Petropoulos Family
Skip the cooking and savor a delicious, chef-prepared weeknight meal for four from Fine & Dandy. Delivered locally or ready for pick-up, this gourmet dinner turns a busy night into something special. Winner will coordinate directly with Jenny Friedman.
Provided by Rowayton Little League and the Manzo Family
This one is sure to be a home run! Win a 2026 Rowayton Little League membership and join in on the baseball fun this Spring. Your little slugger will be fully outfitted in a baseball bundle that comes with a Rowayton Little League hat, some baseballs, and a $50 gift card to Dick’s Sporting Goods to cover the rest of your baseball needs! Find more information at rowaytonlittleleague.com about Spring sign up for tee-ball, softball (via Norwalk) and baseball. Winner will coordinate directly with Mike Manzo.
Provided by the Santa-Donato family
Plan the perfect outing with 4 tickets to Sheffield Island for the 2026 season, where you'll enjoy a scenic ferry ride and explore the historic lighthouse and nature trails. To make your adventure even more special, this package includes a $125 gift certificate to Josie and Tony's for a takeout picnic of your choice. All you need to bring is your sense of adventure! Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by L'Ostal and the Brusven Family
Elevate your next evening out with a $250 gift certificate to the acclaimed L'Ostal, perfect for an unforgettable dining experience. Pamper yourself before the night begins with luxury beauty essential from Iris & Romeo, including:
Treat yourself or someone special to a night of indulgence and elegance! Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by F45 South Norwalk
Challenge yourself with two 10-class packs at F45 Training South Norwalk, the high-energy fitness community known for its team-based functional training. Whether you’re new to F45 or a loyal regular, this is your ticket to stronger mornings and serious endorphins. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by City Strong Fitness
Experience the power of community and sweat with a 2-month unlimited pass to City Strong Fitness. Their new 9,000 square foot South Norwalk facility offers a wide variety of large group classes, personal training, youth programs, small-group training, and full recovery services (cold plunge, sauna, red-light therapy, massage, and more).Known for their motivating coaches and dynamic classes, City Strong delivers results in a supportive, high-energy environment. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by Adrienne Flemming and William's Day Spa
Get ready to dance like no one’s watching with a 10-class pack to Adrienne Fleming’s signature fitness experience, blending upbeat dance cardio with sculpting toning work for full-body results. After breaking a sweat, unwind with a $100 Williams Day Spa gift card, the perfect way to relax and recharge. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by Spring Pilates
Find your core strength and stretch it out with Spring Pilates. This pack includes 5 reformer classes, a pair of grip socks, and a water bottle — everything you need to begin or deepen your Pilates practice in a serene, supportive studio. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by Hot Phiit Darien
Turn up the heat with a 3-class pack to Hot Phiit Darien, where sculpting, cardio, and energy collide. Includes a water bottle and yoga mat towel. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by Burn Bootcamp Wilton
Jumpstart your fitness journey with a 1-month free membership to Burn Boot Camp, where high-intensity workouts, supportive trainers, and a motivating community keep you coming back for more. This package also includes a durable water bottle and a set of hand weights to keep you fueled and strong during every workout. Whether you're just starting out or pushing toward new goals, this bundle has everything you need to succeed. Get ready to swear, strengthen, and shine. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by Packer Soccer Camp + The Viele Family
Score big this summer with a one week soccer camp experience for a boy or girl ages 5–11. Kids will build skills, make friends, and have a blast on the field, perfect for all levels. Plus a $50 Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card to gear up.
Provided by the Rowayton Fire Department
Surprise your child with the coolest school drop off ever — a ride to or from school on a Rowayton Fire Department fire truck. Up to five people (with at least one adult) can join this unforgettable experience.
To schedule, contact Fire Chief and CCNS parent Todd DeKlyn at [email protected]
.
Provided by the Giunta family and Bar Vida
Take your fitness to the next level with a one-month boutique gym membership at Evolution Physical Therapy, featuring small-group training three times per week, plus a nutrition consultation and accountability coaching to help you reach your goals. After your workout, refuel with $25 to Bar Vida the perfect post-gym pick-me-up. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by Salon Dada Westport & Lil Brit of Wax & Natural Glow by Elizabeth
Get ready to look and feel your best with this elevated beauty package. Enjoy a professional haircut at Salon Dada Westport with Mickey, known for modern, expert styling. Then, head to Lil Brit of Wax and Natural Glow by Elizabeth for a rejuvenating facial, flawless spray tan, and a refreshing face spray kit. Perfect for a special event or a well-deserved self-care day. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by Dr. Lacarrubba of Skin by Sarah
Refresh your look with up to 50 units of Botox, administered by Dr. Lacarrubba of Skin by Sarah. Smooth lines, soften features, and achieve a natural, polished look from a trusted professional. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by Jackie McKay, Cherayne Mendal, Rowayton Wine Shop, & The Warzhoa Family
Host an unforgettable evening with a private cooking class and wine tasting for up to 6 guests, led by celebrity chef Jackie and sommelier Cherayne. Learn new culinary techniques, savor expertly paired wines, and create a one-of-a-kind dining experience at home.
Includes:
Date to be mutually agreed upon with donors. Food costs may vary depending on menu. Winner will coordinate directly with Cherayne Mendal.
Provided by HayVn Coworking + The Viele Family
Level up your work-from-home routine with one month of flex desk coworking at Hayvn, offering a professional environment, boosted productivity, and a refreshing change of scenery. Start your day right with a $50 NEAT coffee gift card in Darien—because great workdays start with great coffee. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by The Brusven & Tigani Families
Stay warm and stylish this winter with a Roxy jacket, plus a $50 Darien Sport Shop gift card to pick up extra winter essentials. Functional, fashionable, and perfect for chilly New England days. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by The Rowayton Fire Department & Gofer Ice Cream
An Exciting Fire Truck Birthday Party! A Rowayton Fire Truck will come to your house, CCNS, or other party venue in or just outside Rowayton for you and your guests to explore for 30-45 minutes. This package will also include a Gofer Ice Cream Cake of your choice for the birthday boy or girl! You can host this birthday party at the CCNS playground, or the venue of your choice. To schedule the truck, please contact Fire Chief and CCNS Parent Todd DeKlyn - [email protected]; Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by the Kaali-Nagy Family
‘Ditsy Bits of the Mind’, 2025
8x10 Framed
Marker on paper
Lucy Villeneuve
Granddaughter of Willem de Kooning
Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by Arden's, Nit Noi, Rowayton Farmer's Market, Town Merch, Meggo Sweets
Celebrate the charm of our coastal town with this thoughtfully curated local basket. Enjoy a $150 gift card to Arden’s, your go-to for coffee and community, plus a Rowayton sweater, hat, and socks from TOWN MERC, and a Rowayton Farmer’s Market tote with 2 kids shirts for your weekend hauls. Indulge your sweet tooth with five bags of Meggo Sweets, and cap it all off with a $150 gift card to Nit Noi, a beloved local Norwalk favorite. A perfect taste of Rowayton living. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by GreenMoon, SkyZone & Grit Ninja
Give your child a day packed with fun and creativity while you enjoy a little break! Start with a GreenMoon Drop Off Class filled with imaginative play, crafts, and exploration (must be used on a Thursday by 11/25/25). Then, let them climb, jump, and test their ninja skills with two open gym sessions at Grit Ninja in Norwalk. Finally, take fun to new heights with a Sky Zone Family Fun Pack, including four 90-minute jump passes and four pairs of jump socks. The perfect combo for active, curious kids! Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by SkyZone and Bar Taco
Take fun to new heights with two Family Fun Packs from SkyZone, each including four 90-minute jump passes and four pairs of jump socks — the ultimate active outing for kids (and adults!). After all that jumping, refuel with tacos and margaritas at Bar Taco for the perfect family day out. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by Bae Tox Aesthetics
Rejuvenate and refresh with this luxe skincare duo. Enjoy a Mermaid Facial microneedling treatment for the full face and neck, designed to stimulate collagen and revitalize your skin using PDRN (Salmon Sperm DNA) for powerful regeneration. Complete your glow with Dysport or Jeuveau for one area (up to 20 units), perfect for smoothing forehead lines, crow’s feet, or 11 lines for a polished, youthful look. Winner will coordinate directly with Liz Gartland.
Provided by Leventhal Bakery, The Masone Family, and Stew Leonard's
Throw the ultimate party with this Birthday Bonanza package! Enjoy $100 to Pizza Colony for everyone’s favorite pies, a 9" Leventhal Bakery Cookie Cake for the perfect sweet centerpiece, and a $50 Stew Leonard’s Gift Card to stock up on snacks, drinks, or party essentials. Easy, delicious, and guaranteed to make your celebration a hit! Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Unleash their imagination with a bundle designed for crafty kids and fun family moments.
This package includes Pottery Factory Basket & Studio Visits, featuring five pieces to paint at home plus a 10-visit studio pass with five additional pieces. Add some delicious fun with Sprout Chefs Holiday Cookie Decorating Kits, including three festive kits delivered to your door with everything you need for decorating. And to top it off, enjoy a sweet treat with $25 to Rebel Daughter Cookies.
Perfect for rainy days, playdates, or cozy weekends at home. Local delivery or winner pays standard shipping.
Provided by Songs for Seeds
Inspire your child’s inner musician with one semester of music classes at Songs for Seeds. These award-winning classes are designed to nurture creativity, rhythm, and a lifelong love of music in a fun, interactive environment. Winner will coordinate directly with Kristen Misiolek.
Provided by Andrew Gruesser
ISR’s Self-Rescue program integrates survival training that is developmentally-appropriate for young children (ages 6 months - 6 years), teaching them to survive, while building competence and confidence that can lead to a lifetime of fun and safety in and around the water. Learn more at infantswim.com. Winning this item will provide your child with the full foundation course, at a value of $1500. This is a 6 week course, 10 minutes per day, Monday through Friday. The winner of this bid is entitled to a priority slot in any Andrew’s future ISR sessions. Sessions are coordinated by Andrew at pools in the greater Norwalk and Stamford area. Andrew has a 20-month old son, Jackson, who is a future CCNS student! Winner can coordinate with Andrew Gruesser to find out the schedule of upcoming available courses.
Value: $1,500
Provided by Merri Gruesser
Did you know? A University of Virginia study found people perceived a hill as less steep when a friend stood beside them. That’s the magic of support and exactly what a doula brings to birth. This package includes birth education, labor planning, and continuous labor support. Trained through DONA International and a member of Evidence Based Birth®, Merri blends compassion with the latest research-backed guidance.
Value: $2,500 | Valid in Manhattan & Fairfield County, CT
Provided by Dooney & Bourke and Magnolia Darien
Take home a stunning Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Zip Zip Satchel in classic black, a structured, stylish, and versatile piece that transitions seamlessly from workdays to weekends. A signature item from an iconic American brand.
Full details available at: Dooney & Bourke
The winning bidder will also enjoy an exclusive Magnolia private shopping event for 10+ guests. Sip wine and nibble on cheese or enjoy coffee and pastries while you shop this chic Rowayton boutique. All attendees will receive 15% off purchases during this elevated fashion experience. Winner will coordinate directly with Maggie Kelly to schedule.
