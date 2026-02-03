About this event
To Be a Vendor At CompassionCon 2026: This rate is for non-profits that have signed the Global Charter for Compassion and are partners with Compassionate Atlanta.
To Be a Vendor At CompassionCon 2026: This rate is for non-profits that are NOT official partners with Compassionate Atlanta.
To Be a Vendor At CompassionCon 2026: This rate is for businesses, organizations and municipalities that have signed the Global Charter for Compassion and are official partners with Compassionate Atlanta.
To Be a Vendor At CompassionCon 2026: This rate is for businesses, organizations and municipalities that are not official partners with Compassionate Atlanta.
If you are an artist or sole proprietor CompassionCon 2026.
Presenting Sponsor at CompassionCon 2026:
Presenting Sponsor at CompassionCon 2026:
Supporting Sponsor at CompassionCon 2026:
Supporting Sponsor at CompassionCon 2026
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