Compassionate Atlanta

Hosted by

Compassionate Atlanta

About this event

CompassionCon 2026

500 S Columbia Dr

Decatur, GA 30030, USA

CA Non Profit Partner Vendor
$200

To Be a Vendor At CompassionCon 2026: This rate is for non-profits that have signed the Global Charter for Compassion and are partners with Compassionate Atlanta.

Non-Profit Organization Vendor
$250

To Be a Vendor At CompassionCon 2026: This rate is for non-profits that are NOT official partners with Compassionate Atlanta.

CA Partner Business Vendor
$400

To Be a Vendor At CompassionCon 2026: This rate is for businesses, organizations and municipalities that have signed the Global Charter for Compassion and are official partners with Compassionate Atlanta.

Business Vendor
$500

To Be a Vendor At CompassionCon 2026: This rate is for businesses, organizations and municipalities that are not official partners with Compassionate Atlanta.

Vendor
$50

If you are an artist or sole proprietor CompassionCon 2026.

Please Invoice Me
Free
Global Sponsor
$10,000

Presenting Sponsor at CompassionCon 2026:

  • Presenting Sponsor Logo on event T-shirt
  • Named Neighborhood Area Host at CompassionCon
  • Logo as a Sponsor on Materials and Website
  • Table Space at CompassionCon
  • 6 Social Media Shout Outs (to over 14,000 followers)
  • Waived vendor fee for 10 partners invited by Sponsor (includes 10x10 space, table and 2 chairs, parking pass for each vendor)
Regional Sponsor
$5,000

Presenting Sponsor at CompassionCon 2026:

  • Premier Sponsor Logo on event T-shirt
  • Named Neighborhood Area host at CompassionCon
  • Logo as a Sponsor on Materials and Website
  • Table Space at CompassionCon
  • 4 Specific Social Media Shout-outs
  • Waived vendor fee for 5 partners invited by Sponsor (includes 10x10 space, table and 2 chairs, parking pass for each vendor)


Statewide Sponsor
$2,500

Supporting Sponsor at CompassionCon 2026:

  • Supporting Sponsor Logo on event T-shirt
  • Logo as a Sponsor on website
  • Table Space at CompassionCon
  • 3 Specific Social Media Shout-outs
City Wide Sponsor
$1,000

Supporting Sponsor at CompassionCon 2026

  • Name Listing on event T-shirt
  • Logo as a Sponsor on Website
  • Table Space at CompassionCon
  • 2 Specific Social Media Shout Outs
Add a donation for Compassionate Atlanta

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