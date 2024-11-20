CDS PO Fundraising

Hosted by
About this event
Help us create extra-special memories for our students! Donations to this fund go directly toward school-wide celebrations like our Firetruck Splash Bash, Winter Fest, End-of-Year Bubblemaniacs Party, and other fun surprises that bring joy and community to campus life.
Your donation supports meaningful upgrades that enhance daily life at CDS—both big and small. Examples like a refreshed basketball court or a putting green in the nature play area are exciting possibilities we're working toward as funding allows. Every contribution brings us one step closer to making these hopeful plans a reality for our students.
Your sponsorship covers all snacks and drinks for our hardworking teachers for an entire month. Family or company name will be proudly displayed in the lounge as a thank you! Email [email protected] or call/text 651.303.4209 with questions, availability, or for additional information.
Help us treat our amazing teachers to a special breakfast or lunch! Your sponsorship covers the full cost of one meal event and helps us show our gratitude in a meaningful way. Family or company name will be proudly displayed with the meal as a thank you.
Email [email protected] or call/text 651.303.4209 with questions, availability, or for additional information.
Help us celebrate our amazing teachers throughout the year! Donations go toward the snack corner, lunches, treats, and small gifts to show our gratitude. Every dollar helps make it special!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!