CDS PO Fundraising

Student Activities & Events Donation item
Student Activities & Events Donation
$25

Help us create extra-special memories for our students! Donations to this fund go directly toward school-wide celebrations like our Firetruck Splash Bash, Winter Fest, End-of-Year Bubblemaniacs Party, and other fun surprises that bring joy and community to campus life.

Campus Enrichment Donation item
Campus Enrichment Donation
$25

Your donation supports meaningful upgrades that enhance daily life at CDS—both big and small. Examples like a refreshed basketball court or a putting green in the nature play area are exciting possibilities we're working toward as funding allows. Every contribution brings us one step closer to making these hopeful plans a reality for our students.

Teacher Snack Corner - One Month Full Sponsorship item
Teacher Snack Corner - One Month Full Sponsorship
$300

Your sponsorship covers all snacks and drinks for our hardworking teachers for an entire month. Family or company name will be proudly displayed in the lounge as a thank you! Email [email protected] or call/text 651.303.4209 with questions, availability, or for additional information.

Sponsor a Teacher Appreciation Meal item
Sponsor a Teacher Appreciation Meal
$500

Help us treat our amazing teachers to a special breakfast or lunch! Your sponsorship covers the full cost of one meal event and helps us show our gratitude in a meaningful way. Family or company name will be proudly displayed with the meal as a thank you.

Email [email protected] or call/text 651.303.4209 with questions, availability, or for additional information.

Teacher Appreciation Donation item
Teacher Appreciation Donation
$25

Help us celebrate our amazing teachers throughout the year! Donations go toward the snack corner, lunches, treats, and small gifts to show our gratitude. Every dollar helps make it special!

