Cedar Point Festival of Music Competition

About this event
Ohio
Festival and Admission to the park. Please also contribute to the Transportation fund as you can.
One-day CHILD park admission, and $14 transportation contribution
One-day ADULT park admission and $14 transportation contribution.
Helps to offset busing/transportation costs. Suggested amount $10 - $20.
THANK YOU SO MUCH!! Your generous donation is very helpful and very much appreciated!
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