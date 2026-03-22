Sand Creek Community Schools Performing Arts

Hosted by

Sand Creek Community Schools Performing Arts

About this event

Cedar Point Festival of Music Competition

Perkins/Briar Middle School 3700 South Avenue Sandusky

Ohio

Performer
$63

Festival and Admission to the park. Please also contribute to the Transportation fund as you can.

Non-Performing Student / Additional Child
$55

One-day CHILD park admission, and $14 transportation contribution

Chaperone Admission
$55

One-day ADULT park admission and $14 transportation contribution.

Transportation Contribution
Pay what you can

Helps to offset busing/transportation costs. Suggested amount $10 - $20.

Help Another Performer Attend
Pay what you can

THANK YOU SO MUCH!! Your generous donation is very helpful and very much appreciated!

Add a donation for Sand Creek Community Schools Performing Arts

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