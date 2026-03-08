Celebrity Grade Contour Spray Tan Experience to Benefit Playmaker Sports DEK

This is not your average spray tan. Our Celebrity Grade Contour Tan is a luxury, hand-customized spray tan designed to sculpt, smooth, and enhance your natural shape while delivering a flawless sun-kissed glow.





Each tan is meticulously applied by hand using professional contouring techniques to subtly define areas like the waist, abs, collarbones, and legs — creating a naturally toned, red-carpet look with no streaks, no orange tones, and no booth.





Your experience also includes a Glow Goodie Bag filled with essentials to help your tan develop beautifully and last longer, including aftercare favorites and little glow-boosting surprises.





Perfect for events, vacations, photos, or anytime you want to look and feel like your most confident, radiant self.





Hand-customized luxury tan





Subtle body contouring for a sculpted look





Natural, celebrity-level glow





Includes exclusive Glow Goodie Bag



