Mission FISH Fishing Interacting Sharing And Healing

Offered by

Mission FISH Fishing Interacting Sharing And Healing

About the memberships

Ceviche Chow Down Contestant and Vendors

Ceviche Contestant
Free

No expiration

Ceviche Contestant:

Participants will prepare and serve their own ceviche to event guests and judges. Contestants are asked to provide the following:

*Minimum of 10 gallons of ceviche*

*10x10 canopy* (encouraged)

*Up to 2 people per team*

*Ice buckets or containers*

* Items for silent auction* (such as gift certificates, t-shirts, hats, etc.

****Mission FISH helps make the event easy for contestants by providing the following:

 *Website and media exposure*

*Disposable utensils, napkins, serving cups, and plates*

*Ice* (upon request)

*Volunteers to assist with setup and breakdown*

Beverage Participant
Free

No expiration

Beverage Vendors are asked to provide the following:

* Minimum samples for 1000 guests *

* 10x10 canopy (encouraged) *

* 2 people max per participant *

* Ice buckets/containers *

* Stickers, handouts and promotional material (encouraged) *

****Mission FISH helps make the event easy for contestants by providing the following:

 *Website and media exposure*

*Disposable utensils, napkins, serving cups, and plates*

*Ice* (upon request)

*Volunteers to assist with setup and breakdown*



Non Ceviche or Beverage Vendor
Free

No expiration

*^*^Non-Ceviche or Beverage Vendors*^*^

*Please reach out to

Brian at [email protected] to discuss this option

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!