Ceviche Chow Down Contestant and Vendors

Ceviche Contestant:

Participants will prepare and serve their own ceviche to event guests and judges. Contestants are asked to provide the following:

*Minimum of 10 gallons of ceviche*

*10x10 canopy* (encouraged)

*Up to 2 people per team*

*Ice buckets or containers*

* Items for silent auction* (such as gift certificates, t-shirts, hats, etc.

****Mission FISH helps make the event easy for contestants by providing the following:

*Website and media exposure*

*Disposable utensils, napkins, serving cups, and plates*

*Ice* (upon request)

*Volunteers to assist with setup and breakdown*