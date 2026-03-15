Ceviche Chow Down Contestant and Vendors

About the memberships
No expiration
Ceviche Contestant:
Participants will prepare and serve their own ceviche to event guests and judges. Contestants are asked to provide the following:
*Minimum of 10 gallons of ceviche*
*10x10 canopy* (encouraged)
*Up to 2 people per team*
*Ice buckets or containers*
* Items for silent auction* (such as gift certificates, t-shirts, hats, etc.
****Mission FISH helps make the event easy for contestants by providing the following:
*Website and media exposure*
*Disposable utensils, napkins, serving cups, and plates*
*Ice* (upon request)
*Volunteers to assist with setup and breakdown*
No expiration
Beverage Vendors are asked to provide the following:
* Minimum samples for 1000 guests *
* 10x10 canopy (encouraged) *
* 2 people max per participant *
* Ice buckets/containers *
* Stickers, handouts and promotional material (encouraged) *
****Mission FISH helps make the event easy for contestants by providing the following:
*Website and media exposure*
*Disposable utensils, napkins, serving cups, and plates*
*Ice* (upon request)
*Volunteers to assist with setup and breakdown*
No expiration
*^*^Non-Ceviche or Beverage Vendors*^*^
*Please reach out to
Brian at [email protected] to discuss this option
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